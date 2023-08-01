Last updated on .From the section Watford

Joao Ferreira had loan spells with Portuguese sides Vitoria de Guimaraes and Rio Ave prior to his switch to Vicarage Road

Watford defender Joao Ferreira has joined Italian Serie A side Udinese on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old right-back joined the Hornets from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January and made five Championship appearances, scoring once.

Portugal youth international Ferreira becomes the third Watford player to make the move to Udinese this summer.

Both defender Christian Kabasele and midfielder Domingos Quina moved on permanent deals last month.