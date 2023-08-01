Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group D
ChinaChina1EnglandEngland6

China 1-6 England: Lauren James' stunning display powers England into last 16

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Hindmarsh Stadium

Lauren James produced a sensational individual performance as England entertained to sweep aside China and book their place in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup as group winners.

It was a display worthy of their status as European champions and James once again lit the stage alight in Adelaide with two sensational goals and three assists.

The 13,497 in attendance were treated to a masterclass from Chelsea's James, who announced her arrival at the World Cup with the match-winner against Denmark on Friday.

She helped England get off to the perfect start when she teed up Alessia Russo for the opener, and later slipped the ball through to Lauren Hemp to coolly place it into the bottom corner.

It was largely one-way traffic as England dominated and overwhelmed, James striking it first time into the corner from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 before another stunning finish was ruled out by video assistant referee (VAR) for offside in the build-up.

China knew they were heading out of the tournament unless they responded, so they came out with more aggression in the second half, unnerving England slightly when Shuang Wang scored from the penalty spot after VAR picked up a handball by defender Lucy Bronze.

But James was not done yet - she volleyed Jess Carter's deep cross past helpless goalkeeper Yu Zhu for England's fourth before substitute Chloe Kelly and striker Rachel Daly joined the party.

England, who had quietly gone about their business in the group stages, will have raised eyebrows with this performance before their last-16 match against Nigeria on Monday, which will be shown live on BBC One at 08:30 BST.

China are out of the competition after Denmark beat Haiti to finish in second place in Group D.

England prove worth without Walsh

Manager Sarina Wiegman kept everyone guessing when she named her starting XI, with England fans anxiously waiting to see how they would set up without injured midfielder Keira Walsh.

Wiegman's response was to unleash England's attacking talent on a China side who struggled to match them in physicality, intensity and sharpness.

James oozed magic and unpredictability, Hemp used her pace to test China's defence and captain Millie Bright was ferocious in her tackling, winning the ball back on countless occasions.

After nudging past Haiti and Denmark with fairly underwhelming 1-0 wins, England were keen to impose themselves from the start. Although China had chances in the second half, they were always second best.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps will be disappointed not to keep a clean sheet, but she made two smart saves to deny Chen Qiaozhu.

While England are yet to meet a side ranked inside the world's top 10 at the tournament, this will help quieten doubts that they might struggle without the instrumental Walsh.

James given standing ovation

The name on everyone's lips following England's win over Denmark was 'Lauren James', and those leaving Adelaide on Tuesday evening will struggle to forget her performance against China any time soon.

She punished China for the space they allowed her on the edge of the box in the first half and could have had a hat-trick were it not for the intervention of VAR.

Greeted on the touchline by a grinning Wiegman, James was substituted with time to spare in the second half and went off to a standing ovation from large sections of the stadium.

She became only the third player on record (since 2011) to be directly involved in five goals in a Women's World Cup game.

With competition for attacking places in England's starting XI extremely high, James has proven she is far too good to leave out of the side and is quickly becoming a star at this tournament at the age of 21.

Line-ups

China

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Zhu
  • 2LiSubstituted forWuat 75'minutes
  • 11Wang
  • 8Yao
  • 15Chen
  • 17WuSubstituted forShenat 90+3'minutes
  • 16YaoSubstituted forDouat 90+3'minutes
  • 13Yang
  • 19Zhang
  • 14LouSubstituted forWangat 90+11'minutes
  • 7WangSubstituted forGuat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dou
  • 4Wang
  • 5Wu
  • 6Zhang
  • 9Shen
  • 12Xu
  • 18Tang
  • 20Xiao
  • 21Gu
  • 22Pan
  • 23Gao

England

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Earps
  • 16Carter
  • 6Bright
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2BronzeBooked at 56minsSubstituted forCharlesat 71'minutes
  • 8StanwaySubstituted forCoombsat 45'minutes
  • 20Zelem
  • 9Daly
  • 7JamesSubstituted forTooneat 81'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forEnglandat 71'minutes
  • 11HempSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Charles
  • 10Toone
  • 12Nobbs
  • 13Hampton
  • 14Wubben-Moy
  • 15Morgan
  • 17Coombs
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Robinson
Referee:
Casey Reibelt
Attendance:
13,497

Match Stats

Home TeamChinaAway TeamEngland
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away8

545 comments

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 14:10

    China just couldn’t handle England’s set up. A dominant & controlled display from England who fully deserved the score line…although it should have been 7-1! There’s no way Bronze was offside…she was not active & walked back on side for the first kick…but became active & was on-side when the ball was headed in her direction. A very poor VAR / refereeing decision!

    • Reply posted by J4009, today at 14:27

      J4009 replied:
      Wiegman played mind games against China changing the formation and players.

  • Comment posted by S Ender, today at 14:11

    Fantastic display from our young Lionesses!

    COME ON ENGLAND!!!

  • Comment posted by AusIron, today at 14:10

    That's better!! James was pure class. Come on England!!

    • Reply posted by Cheesoid, today at 14:41

      Cheesoid replied:
      I don't understand why England should be expected to give 110% just for the group stages. Doing so risks injury for the knockout stage.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:10

    Some delightful goals. And I'm quite enjoying the referee explaining the decisions with a microphone, along with far less crowding of the ref after every decision.

    • Reply posted by KDS, today at 14:19

      KDS replied:
      I think it’s unnecessary and the kind of nonsense that should be left to rugby. Hand gestures are fine.

  • Comment posted by shrimper, today at 14:11

    After 2 awful performances we finally looked like the side that won the Euros, full credit to Weigman for changing the formation for this one because we looked miles better because of it.

    • Reply posted by whatwentdown, today at 14:20

      whatwentdown replied:
      No Williamson, Mead, Kirby, Walsh, White, Scott...it isn't the side that won the Euros!

  • Comment posted by Jedra, today at 14:10

    Great performance all round, great tactics, great win! Well done England!

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 14:22

      bushmaster80 replied:
      The 'inventors of football' given a lesson ;)

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 14:10

    Classy England display.

    James, Russo, Bright, Zelem, well, everybody really, all played well.

    Why was no action taken when Russo had her hair pulled? Does VAR not look at such things?

    I'm excited by our performance and prospects.

    Brilliant.

    • Reply posted by JB, today at 14:38

      JB replied:
      Baffling that the replay clearly showed Russo being held back by her ponytail, but was missed by VAR. Then They spend 20 minutes deciding if Bronze was active (she wasn't) and if it was a handball (probably was under current ridiculous rules although she only moved her arm after Earps shoved her in the back!)

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 14:09

    Two fantastic goals from Lauren James but the best one ruled out unfortunately. Her name should be the first one on the Team Sheet👍🏻👍🏻

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 15:10

      BBC replied:
      I've waited 50 to see another Jimmy Greaves.

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 14:11

    England players looked very comfortable playing this system. A very good performance though they will face a far better team than China next. Lauren James could be the difference for England going far in the competition

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 14:46

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      ……and Sarina. The best manager in the tournament. She was brilliant today.

  • Comment posted by Micmat, today at 14:10

    China 1, VAR 2, England 6. You can't get away from useless VAR.

  • Comment posted by TTimmo, today at 14:09

    Best performance so far! Well done ladies.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 14:57

    Wiegman unsurprisingly trying to play down the part played by Lauren James. However, the “grinning wiegman” face that greeted James as she left the field spoke volumes and there was no need to verbalise her feelings with superlatives. I like that about Wiegman, tries to convince the team that all players are important.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshireman, today at 15:13

      Yorkshireman replied:
      She is indeed a top manager.

  • Comment posted by Pelesfoot, today at 14:12

    Brilliant performance. Shame about the penalty as Earps deserved to keep her no goal record for the group games.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 14:49

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      I’m a neutral and honestly I thought it hit Lucy’s chest first. So no penalty

  • Comment posted by Buster G, today at 14:10

    Brilliant from England. Could go all the way playing like this although China were very poor. Lauren James is a special talent. VAR decision ludicrous.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 14:10

    Building up nicely, well done ladies

    • Reply posted by linusmay, today at 14:14

      linusmay replied:
      players , not ladies. this is 2023

  • Comment posted by J4009, today at 14:09

    I hope this will hush all the doubters of England. We are one of the favourites for a reason.. and that game shows it.

    Such a fantastic game, few negatives but many positives.

    Come on England!!

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 14:45

      wallydog replied:
      But they only beat the diminutive Chinese.More concerned about the penalty given and the bullying tactics were often ignored by officials

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 14:14

    Why do VAR try to give a penalty for the slightest reason when a goal hasn't
    been scored, yet try to deny a goal that has been scored for the slightest reason. I defy anybody to get their arm out of the way from that shot. Why was the offside given on an arm longer than the other. If the ball hit the parts they used it would have been handball so why use it. Clear and obvious, don't make me laugh

    • Reply posted by J4009, today at 14:17

      J4009 replied:
      The penalty was very harsh against England as what was Bronze supposed to do?
      Plus that disallowed goal for James was pretty harsh too.

      A lot of decisions against England in that game, but it didn't change anything.

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, today at 14:13

    Fantastic performance by England with a persuasive win against a major nation; not Andorra or Gibraltar, etc. England finally has a national team that merits all the hype.

    • Reply posted by testifier, today at 14:50

      testifier replied:
      England women have been in the world top 5 or 10 for over a decade. So there's no "finally" Bluetooth. Do try to keep up.

  • Comment posted by New Era, today at 14:09

    Well done Lionesse's, a couple of great goals in there and one harshly ruled out.

    The Chinese pen was harsh but a pen under the laws of the game.

    • Reply posted by KDS, today at 14:22

      KDS replied:
      Why the random apostrophe in the middle of the word ‘lionesses’? Painful to try and decipher.
      <