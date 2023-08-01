Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group E
VietnamVietnam0NetherlandsNetherlands7

Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands: Dutch win Group E ahead of reigning champions United States

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

The Netherlands' topped Group E of the Women's World Cup ahead of the United States as they secured an emphatic 7-0 victory over Vietnam.

Esmee Brugts scored two sublime, near-identical curling efforts, either side of the break.

Jill Roord also netted twice with Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs and Danielle van de Donk the other Dutch scorers.

The 2019 runners-up will be in action against the runners-up from Group G in the first last 16 on Sunday.

Dutch set the pace ahead of world champions USA

Sherida Spitse celebreates after Jill Roord scores the Netherlands fifth against Vietnam
The Netherlands lost the 2019 Women's World Cup final 2-0 to the United States

The Dutch started the third and final group game second in Group E, behind the United States on goal difference, while Vietnam were already eliminated following a defeat by fellow debutants Portugal in their previous game.

Netherlands boss Andries Jonker named an unchanged starting line-up from the side that confirmed they are contenders in this tournament when they held reigning world champions the USA to a 1-1 draw.

The Netherlands may be missing their all-time top goalscorer in Vivianne Miedema, who is out with an ACL injury, but they had little trouble in finding the back of the net against Vietnam, with five different goalscorers.

Vietnam's quest for a first-ever World Cup goal started brightly, but it proved to be short lived as Martens chested down Dominique Janssen's ball over the Vietnam defence and lobbed keeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran to give the Netherlands the lead after eight minutes.

It opened the floodgates with an unmarked Snoeijs adding a quick second before Brugts fired home a wonderful curling shot from outside of the box to give the Netherlands a 3-0 lead after 18 minutes.

When Manchester City summer signing Roord tapped in a fourth it was enough to convince Vietnam boss Mai Duc Chung into a double substitution after only 28 minutes, with Thi Thu Thuong Luong and Thi Loan Hoang the unfortunate pair to depart prematurely, replaced by Thi Kieu Chuong and Thi My Anh Nguyen.

Vietnam went 22 minutes without conceding but an inevitable fifth arrived just before the break as Van de Donk latched onto a rebound.

The Golden Star Warriors changed their goalkeeper at half-time, but Thi Hang Khong could do little to stop Brugts' superb second goal, which was an almost exact replica of her first.

The biggest winning margin of the tournament so far was completed when Stefanie van der Gragt headed the ball into Roord's path for an easy finish.

Player of the match

van de DonkDaniëlle van de Donk

with an average of 8.50

Vietnam

  1. Squad number3Player nameChuong Thi Kieu
    Average rating

    6.88

  2. Squad number22Player nameNguyen Thi My Anh
    Average rating

    6.86

  3. Squad number20Player nameKhong Thi Hang
    Average rating

    6.51

  4. Squad number9Player nameHuynh Nhu
    Average rating

    6.36

  5. Squad number7Player nameNguyen Thi Tuyet Dung
    Average rating

    6.36

  6. Squad number5Player nameHoàng Thi Loan
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number23Player nameNguyen Thi Bích Thùy
    Average rating

    6.15

  8. Squad number4Player nameTran Thi Thu
    Average rating

    6.15

  9. Squad number13Player nameLê Thi Diem My
    Average rating

    6.06

  10. Squad number12Player namePham Hai Yen
    Average rating

    6.02

  11. Squad number19Player nameNguyen Thi Thanh Nhã
    Average rating

    6.02

  12. Squad number10Player nameTran Thi Hai Linh
    Average rating

    5.82

  13. Squad number17Player nameTran Thi Thu Thao
    Average rating

    5.82

  14. Squad number2Player nameLuong Thi Thu Thuong
    Average rating

    5.79

  15. Squad number16Player nameDuong Thi Vân
    Average rating

    5.78

  16. Squad number14Player nameTran Thi Kim Thanh
    Average rating

    5.59

Netherlands

  1. Squad number10Player namevan de Donk
    Average rating

    8.50

  2. Squad number22Player nameBrugts
    Average rating

    8.29

  3. Squad number11Player nameMartens
    Average rating

    8.27

  4. Squad number6Player nameRoord
    Average rating

    8.19

  5. Squad number15Player nameDijkstra
    Average rating

    8.12

  6. Squad number17Player namePelova
    Average rating

    8.10

  7. Squad number5Player namevan Dongen
    Average rating

    8.06

  8. Squad number9Player nameSnoeijs
    Average rating

    8.02

  9. Squad number21Player nameEgurrola
    Average rating

    8.01

  10. Squad number20Player nameJanssen
    Average rating

    7.92

  11. Squad number14Player nameGroenen
    Average rating

    7.91

  12. Squad number18Player nameCasparij
    Average rating

    7.82

  13. Squad number19Player nameKaptein
    Average rating

    7.78

  14. Squad number3Player namevan der Gragt
    Average rating

    7.64

  15. Squad number8Player nameSpitse
    Average rating

    7.54

  16. Squad number1Player namevan Domselaar
    Average rating

    7.23

Line-ups

Vietnam

Formation 5-4-1

  • 14TranSubstituted forKhongat 45'minutes
  • 17Tran
  • 2LuongSubstituted forChuongat 28'minutes
  • 13
  • 4Tran
  • 5HoàngSubstituted forNguyenat 28'minutes
  • 23NguyenSubstituted forNguyenat 60'minutes
  • 16DuongBooked at 83mins
  • 10Tran
  • 19Nguyen
  • 12PhamSubstituted forHuynhat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dào
  • 3Chuong
  • 6Tran
  • 7Nguyen
  • 8Tran
  • 9Huynh
  • 11Thái
  • 15Nguyen
  • 18Vu
  • 20Khong
  • 21Ngân
  • 22Nguyen

Netherlands

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 8SpitseSubstituted forDijkstraat 73'minutes
  • 3van der Gragt
  • 20Janssen
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forEgurrolaat 62'minutes
  • 17PelovaSubstituted forCasparijat 45'minutes
  • 6Roord
  • 10van de DonkSubstituted forKapteinat 45'minutes
  • 22BrugtsSubstituted forvan Dongenat 80'minutes
  • 9Snoeijs
  • 11Martens

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 4Nouwen
  • 5van Dongen
  • 12Baijings
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 16Kop
  • 18Casparij
  • 19Kaptein
  • 21Egurrola
  • 23Weimar
Referee:
Ivana Martincic
Attendance:
8,215

Match Stats

Home TeamVietnamAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away42
Shots on Target
Home1
Away17
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Vietnam. Conceded by Caitlin Dijkstra.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lieke Martens (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jill Roord.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kerstin Casparij (Netherlands).

  6. Post update

    Duong Thi Vân (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wieke Kaptein with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Merel van Dongen (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Huynh Nhu (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Tran Thi Thu Thao.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Damaris Egurrola (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Merel van Dongen with a headed pass following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Lê Thi Diem My.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caitlin Dijkstra.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhã.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerstin Casparij (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jill Roord.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tran Thi Hai Linh (Vietnam) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Duong Thi Vân following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Vietnam. Conceded by Kerstin Casparij.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7. Jill Roord (Netherlands) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefanie van der Gragt with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  19. Booking

    Duong Thi Vân (Vietnam) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by AFCWdon, today at 10:52

    You can only beat who gets put in front of you and the Dutch certainly did that! Yes it was Vietnam who clearly need to improve but they had only conceded 2 or 3 in previous games. I enjoyed watching the match and those Brugts long distance goals were something else!

  • Comment posted by Baggieman, today at 10:51

    Vietnam completely out of their depth ….if teams of this level are qualifying for the biggest tournament in womens football there has to be something fundamentally wrong in fifa .

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 10:49

    There’s a recurring theme at this World Cup. Either the game finishes 0-0, or there is a heavy one sided rout.

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 10:47

    The old colonial power once again thrashing and pillaging a team playing with sticks and arrows. Time will come and the Viet shall rise and kong their way out repression. Long live Vietnam and that railway line that goes through a market, keep trying ladies, you shall overcome one day.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 10:45

    Reference the criticism of Vietnam, let's not forget that the USA only put 3 past them and then later they lost just 2-0 to the Portugese, so these were decent results for the newcomers. For some strange reason today, after a bright start when they nearly scored, they retreated deep into their own half and this played into the hands of the short-passing intricate Dutch style.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 10:53

      coen replied:
      they are abysmal. they have had no reason to be at the World Cup only because Fifa's rules

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 10:44

    "Vietnam went 22 minutes without conceding but an inevitable fifth arrived just before the break as Van de Donk latched onto a rebound"....

    I was rivetted and amazed at the quality of this game.

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 10:30

    The only way Vietnam could of scored is with elaborate tunneling under the opposition box.

    • Reply posted by MattSucci, today at 10:41

      MattSucci replied:
      *could have

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 10:27

    Yet another demolition.
    Vietnam are so ill-equipped and out of their depth that it was embarrassing to watch.
    Unless you enjoy watching lambs getting slaughtered this was neither sport nor entertainment.
    FIFA increasing the number of countries from 24 to 32 has done this tournament no favours whatsoever.

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 10:34

      G-Dog replied:
      Adam West 10:27
      ~
      The Vietnamese team will have gained enormously from the experience and their fans will have enjoyed it too. Women's football in Vietnam should receive a corresponding boost in the process.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 10:24

    Great game and nice to see that the walkover from previous world cups have been banished by extending to 32 teams

  • Comment posted by seppo11, today at 10:20

    Nice practice game for the dutch girls

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 10:19

    Obviously a bit nervous when we saw we had USA in the group. Playing with no fear though, that's great to see, and topping the group should see a slightly more favourable draw for the next round at least!

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 10:18

    It’s not the wining it’s the taking part.
    Enjoy your experience Vietnam,you were unlucky with the opposition

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 10:16

    Well done Holland - but the draw was most kind to the Dutch having to play, urguably their toughest game first against Portugal, which they scrapped through 1-0 and which virtually guaranteed them a place in the next round. Thye were rather fortunate to get the 1-1 draw against the USA but then faced an inexperienced Vietnamese side which allowed them to play their intricate close-passing game.

    • Reply posted by anx3mo5w, today at 10:43

      anx3mo5w replied:
      The Netherlands should have beaten the USA !

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 10:16

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 10:14

    7 goals mean nothing in the group stages. The real matches start in the knock outs.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 10:11

    Wow, go the Netherlands! Never liked Vietnam anyway

    • Reply posted by Slim Shady, today at 10:21

      Slim Shady replied:
      Yeah, darn VC and Ho Chi Minh! 😜

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22002026
2Denmark21011103
3China21011103
4Haiti200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22007166
2Italy210115-43
3South Africa201134-11
4Argentina201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

