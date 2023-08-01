Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group E
PortugalPortugal0USAUSA0

Portugal 0-0 USA: World champions USA scrape into last 16

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Eden Park

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

USA against Portugal at the Women's World Cup
The US have drawn their past two games at the Women's World Cup

Defending champions the USA suffered a huge scare against Women's World Cup debutants Portugal before scraping through to the last 16.

The Stars and Stripes are yet to fire at the tournament and, after being held by the Netherlands in their previous match, suffered another frustrating draw that raised questions about their hopes of winning the tournament for an unprecedented third time in a row.

Portugal, who would have caused one of the greatest upsets in the competition's history had they won, hit the post through Ana Capeta in the 91st minute.

In the end the USA were relieved to hear the full-time whistle, the point enough to take them through as runners-up to the Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0.

However, the United States were once again far from their best as they struggled to break down a gritty Portugal defence, while keeper Ines Pereira produced two fine saves to deny recalled forward Lynn Williams.

The world's number one side will now face the winners of Group G, which will be decided on Wednesday with Sweden - the last nation to defeat the USA in a 90-minute game at the World Cup - set to finish top unless there is a 10-goal swing.

On a bitterly frustrating night for the four-time world champions in Auckland, midfielder Rose Lavelle was booked and will miss the next game after her second caution of the tournament.

USA fail to impress

The US came into this tournament as hot favourites to win it, but they have failed to impress in front of their thousands of travelling fans in New Zealand.

They finish the group stage with five points - two behind the Netherlands - and questions as to why they look a shadow of the team that conquered the world in 2015 and 2019.

After missing a host of chances in their opening 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam, the US were held by the Netherlands in a repeat of the final four years ago.

Manager Vlatko Andonovski had named the same starting XI for the first two games but opted to made two changes as Lavelle, who has recovered from a recent knee injury, started after coming off the bench to provide the assist for Lindsey Horan to equalise against the Netherlands.

Forward Williams also got her first taste of this World Cup as Savannah DeMelo and Trinity Rodman dropped out.

But the changes failed to inspire the US, who failed to score in a World Cup game for the first time since being held 0-0 by Sweden in 2015.

Portugal bow out with heads held high

Portugal, who finished third in the group - one point behind the USA - exit the competition with their heads held high after going so close to causing an almighty shock.

They played 13 matches - 10 group games and three play-off matches - to reach their first World Cup and only secured a place with a 2-1 win over Cameroon in February.

Having lost narrowly to the Netherlands in their opening group game, Francisco Neto's side secured a historic first win on the global stage as goals by Telma Encarnacao and exciting young talent Francisca Nazareth defeated Vietnam 2-0.

The fact Portugal went into the third group game still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage will be seen as progress.

Against the United States, they were strong at the back and quick on the break with Jessica Silva wasting a great chance in the first half before Nazareth went close.

The fourth official had just signalled a minimum of eight additional minutes when substitute Capeta struck the post.

Player of the match

Joana MarchãoJoana Marchão

with an average of 8.84

Portugal

  1. Squad number5Player nameJoana Marchão
    Average rating

    8.84

  2. Squad number21Player nameAna Capeta
    Average rating

    8.75

  3. Squad number20Player nameKika Nazareth
    Average rating

    8.74

  4. Squad number16Player nameDiana Silva
    Average rating

    8.61

  5. Squad number8Player nameAndreia Norton
    Average rating

    8.58

  6. Squad number14Player nameDolores Silva
    Average rating

    8.52

  7. Squad number2Player nameCatarina Amado
    Average rating

    8.51

  8. Squad number11Player nameTatiana Pinto
    Average rating

    8.49

  9. Squad number15Player nameCarole Costa
    Average rating

    8.30

  10. Squad number9Player nameAna Borges
    Average rating

    8.28

  11. Squad number19Player nameDiana Gomes
    Average rating

    8.20

  12. Squad number23Player nameTelma Encarnação
    Average rating

    8.17

  13. Squad number10Player nameJéssica Silva
    Average rating

    8.15

  14. Squad number6Player nameAndreia Jacinto
    Average rating

    8.10

  15. Squad number1Player nameInês Pereira
    Average rating

    7.42

USA

  1. Squad number13Player nameMorgan
    Average rating

    4.38

  2. Squad number5Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    3.72

  3. Squad number1Player nameNaeher
    Average rating

    3.57

  4. Squad number11Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    3.50

  5. Squad number20Player nameRodman
    Average rating

    3.40

  6. Squad number4Player nameGirma
    Average rating

    3.30

  7. Squad number8Player nameErtz
    Average rating

    3.27

  8. Squad number23Player nameFox
    Average rating

    3.26

  9. Squad number16Player nameLavelle
    Average rating

    3.19

  10. Squad number10Player nameHoran
    Average rating

    3.12

  11. Squad number6Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    3.08

  12. Squad number19Player nameDunn
    Average rating

    3.03

  13. Squad number17Player nameSullivan
    Average rating

    3.02

  14. Squad number14Player nameSonnett
    Average rating

    3.01

  15. Squad number7Player nameThompson
    Average rating

    2.91

  16. Squad number15Player nameRapinoe
    Average rating

    2.61

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Teixeira Pereira
  • 9Marques Borges
  • 19Ribeiro GomesBooked at 72mins
  • 15da Silva CostaBooked at 56mins
  • 2Silva AmadoBooked at 85minsSubstituted forGaspar Silva Marchãoat 89'minutes
  • 14Jácome da Silva
  • 11Ferreira Pinto
  • 8NortonSubstituted forVelosa Encarnaçãoat 81'minutes
  • 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forde Jesus Jacintoat 62'minutes
  • 16Abreu de Sousa e SilvaSubstituted forPalma Capetaat 90'minutes
  • 10Manjenje Nogueira Silva

Substitutes

  • 3de Sousa Alves
  • 4Garcia Rebelo
  • 5Gaspar Silva Marchão
  • 6de Jesus Jacinto
  • 7Santos Marques Rodrigues
  • 12de Sousa Barros Morais
  • 13Figueira Pinto
  • 17da Silva Seiça
  • 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
  • 21Palma Capeta
  • 22Campos Costa
  • 23Velosa Encarnação

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 23Fox
  • 8Ertz
  • 4GirmaBooked at 81mins
  • 19DunnSubstituted forO'Haraat 90+7'minutes
  • 16LavelleBooked at 39mins
  • 17Sullivan
  • 10HoranSubstituted forSonnettat 84'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forRodmanat 84'minutes
  • 13MorganSubstituted forThompsonat 90+7'minutes
  • 11SmithBooked at 52minsSubstituted forRapinoeat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sanchez
  • 3Huerta
  • 5O'Hara
  • 7Thompson
  • 9DeMelo
  • 12Cook
  • 14Sonnett
  • 15Rapinoe
  • 18Murphy
  • 20Rodman
  • 21Kingsbury
  • 22Mewis
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
40,958

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamUSA
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 0, USA 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 0, USA 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Alyssa Thompson replaces Alex Morgan.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Kelley O'Hara replaces Crystal Dunn.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Morgan with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Ana Capeta (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emily Fox (USA).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andreia Jacinto (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Ana Capeta (Portugal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Telma Encarnação with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a through ball.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Ana Capeta replaces Diana Silva.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Joana Marchão replaces Catarina Amado.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Inês Pereira (Portugal).

  16. Post update

    Inês Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Emily Sonnett (USA).

  18. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Catarina Amado.

  19. Booking

    Catarina Amado (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Catarina Amado (Portugal).

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 10:08

    The rest of the world have caught up. USA living on past glories. Rapinoe, as the poster girl, had a shocker.

    • Reply posted by chanasnakepit, today at 10:19

      chanasnakepit replied:
      yeh i think she was terrible when she came on.

  • Comment posted by LH15, today at 10:06

    Unlucky for Portugal. I wanted them to knockout the cocky US team. Let's hope Sweden does it.

  • Comment posted by cubalijka1, today at 10:03

    My goodness how poor were the USA.
    Their big stars are well passed their best by date.

    • Reply posted by J4009, today at 10:04

      J4009 replied:
      USA are completely overrated.

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 10:04

    Hope USA bomb out next round. Insufferable bunch of players and fans

    • Reply posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 10:20

      What the Dewson is going on replied:
      US Women 2 FC Dallas U15 Boys 5.
      Draw your own conclusions.

  • Comment posted by USER No-1, today at 10:11

    Too Old. Too Slow. Too Arrogant.

    Don't even shake hands with opponents at full-time.

  • Comment posted by Tony Lazarus, today at 10:06

    Scraping through is often a wake-up call for a team to do well (Italy '82 for example) but USA look a busted flush, the new players not a patch on the older players leaving / about to leave. Rapinoe looked like yer Mum making up the numbers, chasing around like a headless chicken. Gutted for Portugal, if only that last shot had gone in. Sweden will be looking forward to the Sweet 16 match-up.

    • Reply posted by J4009, today at 10:10

      J4009 replied:
      Sweden are going to walk all over USA. They are far the better team.

  • Comment posted by J4009, today at 10:02

    Shame for Portugal honestly, they were far the better team. USA didn't win that game, they survived it.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 10:20

      kennycanuck replied:
      Zero shots on goal doesn't win many games.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 10:17

    i watched the second half of this match!! big mistake! the quality in this match was poor. I've watched a few matches in this world cup and it's really poor!

    • Reply posted by Chippy69, today at 10:37

      Chippy69 replied:
      Japan were great yesterday. Netherlands good today. But you are right, some of the matches have been really poor. England need to improve today or we'll get knocked out in the next round or QFs for sure.

  • Comment posted by super_duder_bro, today at 10:24

    This will be the last World Cup that America will have a chance in. The European teams have taken things more seriously in the last several years and you can see the gap between the US and others has vanished

    US will go the way of Uruguay in football, won some world cups when the rest of the world didn't take part and then were resigned to being history boys

    simple as

    • Reply posted by J4009, today at 10:29

      J4009 replied:
      If they act like completely entitled brats, then they will go into obscurity. USA aren't the powerhouse that they once were.

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 10:13

    Was hoping they'd lose, lol. Once admired for pushing the women's game forward they turned into a bunch of loud mouthed disrespectful brats.

    • Reply posted by Shrek2, today at 10:21

      Shrek2 replied:
      Me too, think they way above themselves, disrespectful to their own national anthem, should be fined

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 10:03

    Hard luck Portugal, lucky USA saved by the width of the post.

  • Comment posted by Wonderbread, today at 10:08

    For being so glorified Rapinoe is terrible. Suppose I'm being harsh because she is retiring.

  • Comment posted by pompey dave, today at 10:13

    It's a real shame to lose one of the most attractive teams of the tournament , Portugal have played with a nice pace , and they would have deserved it if the ball was on the inside of that post .

  • Comment posted by YellowGreenBlue_GreenRed, today at 10:08

    Well played Portugal! People have to realise that Portugal are newcomers and after 3 qualification rounds they ended up in a tough group with current WC's USA and former European Champions Netherlands.

    I sympathise alot for Portugal but the future looks positive and bright for Portugal Women's Football!

    Well done and see you next time! At least it wasn't a 7-0 demolition like the other game!

  • Comment posted by sg90, today at 10:27

    Is there a smugger team in football than the USA women's team?

  • Comment posted by Xray Spex, today at 10:05

    Can't see any team going forward being worried about playing the U.S. They're a mess. Unlucky Portugal.

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 10:04

    Well that was close in every way.

    Portugal deserved more than a draw. USA looked very unconvincing as potential champions.

    Saying nothing about England's chances till the 'fat lady sings' but does it give us hope?

    I don't know. We still have a lot to do.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 10:08

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      It goes to show anything can happen in football

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 10:12

    Portugal deserved the win. But another arrogant arm band team barely survived. They are not Carly Lloyd team, they are Ropino's team, who is even not passionate about anthem and her country.

  • Comment posted by Shrek2, today at 10:19

    Terrible game from USA, far from world champion class, hope they get beaten in knockout, portugal deserved to be there instead of USA

  • Comment posted by initforthemoney, today at 10:09

    No remaining team will need to worry about this US side and as others have said they are probably going home after the next match. Portugal were better and a lot more fun to watch and so close to a huge victory.

Tuesday 1st August 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B