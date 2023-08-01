Match ends, Portugal 0, USA 0.
Defending champions the USA suffered a huge scare against Women's World Cup debutants Portugal before scraping through to the last 16.
The Stars and Stripes are yet to fire at the tournament and, after being held by the Netherlands in their previous match, suffered another frustrating draw that raised questions about their hopes of winning the tournament for an unprecedented third time in a row.
Portugal, who would have caused one of the greatest upsets in the competition's history had they won, hit the post through Ana Capeta in the 91st minute.
In the end the USA were relieved to hear the full-time whistle, the point enough to take them through as runners-up to the Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0.
However, the United States were once again far from their best as they struggled to break down a gritty Portugal defence, while keeper Ines Pereira produced two fine saves to deny recalled forward Lynn Williams.
The world's number one side will now face the winners of Group G, which will be decided on Wednesday with Sweden - the last nation to defeat the USA in a 90-minute game at the World Cup - set to finish top unless there is a 10-goal swing.
On a bitterly frustrating night for the four-time world champions in Auckland, midfielder Rose Lavelle was booked and will miss the next game after her second caution of the tournament.
USA fail to impress
The US came into this tournament as hot favourites to win it, but they have failed to impress in front of their thousands of travelling fans in New Zealand.
They finish the group stage with five points - two behind the Netherlands - and questions as to why they look a shadow of the team that conquered the world in 2015 and 2019.
After missing a host of chances in their opening 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam, the US were held by the Netherlands in a repeat of the final four years ago.
Manager Vlatko Andonovski had named the same starting XI for the first two games but opted to made two changes as Lavelle, who has recovered from a recent knee injury, started after coming off the bench to provide the assist for Lindsey Horan to equalise against the Netherlands.
Forward Williams also got her first taste of this World Cup as Savannah DeMelo and Trinity Rodman dropped out.
But the changes failed to inspire the US, who failed to score in a World Cup game for the first time since being held 0-0 by Sweden in 2015.
Portugal bow out with heads held high
Portugal, who finished third in the group - one point behind the USA - exit the competition with their heads held high after going so close to causing an almighty shock.
They played 13 matches - 10 group games and three play-off matches - to reach their first World Cup and only secured a place with a 2-1 win over Cameroon in February.
Having lost narrowly to the Netherlands in their opening group game, Francisco Neto's side secured a historic first win on the global stage as goals by Telma Encarnacao and exciting young talent Francisca Nazareth defeated Vietnam 2-0.
The fact Portugal went into the third group game still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage will be seen as progress.
Against the United States, they were strong at the back and quick on the break with Jessica Silva wasting a great chance in the first half before Nazareth went close.
The fourth official had just signalled a minimum of eight additional minutes when substitute Capeta struck the post.
Player of the match
Joana MarchãoJoana Marchão
Portugal
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameJoana MarchãoAverage rating
8.84
- Squad number21Player nameAna CapetaAverage rating
8.75
- Squad number20Player nameKika NazarethAverage rating
8.74
- Squad number16Player nameDiana SilvaAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number8Player nameAndreia NortonAverage rating
8.58
- Squad number14Player nameDolores SilvaAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number2Player nameCatarina AmadoAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number11Player nameTatiana PintoAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number15Player nameCarole CostaAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number9Player nameAna BorgesAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number19Player nameDiana GomesAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number23Player nameTelma EncarnaçãoAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number10Player nameJéssica SilvaAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number6Player nameAndreia JacintoAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number1Player nameInês PereiraAverage rating
7.42
USA
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameMorganAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number5Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number1Player nameNaeherAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number11Player nameSmithAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number20Player nameRodmanAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number4Player nameGirmaAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number8Player nameErtzAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number23Player nameFoxAverage rating
3.26
- Squad number16Player nameLavelleAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number10Player nameHoranAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number6Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
3.08
- Squad number19Player nameDunnAverage rating
3.03
- Squad number17Player nameSullivanAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number14Player nameSonnettAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number7Player nameThompsonAverage rating
2.91
- Squad number15Player nameRapinoeAverage rating
2.61
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Teixeira Pereira
- 9Marques Borges
- 19Ribeiro GomesBooked at 72mins
- 15da Silva CostaBooked at 56mins
- 2Silva AmadoBooked at 85minsSubstituted forGaspar Silva Marchãoat 89'minutes
- 14Jácome da Silva
- 11Ferreira Pinto
- 8NortonSubstituted forVelosa Encarnaçãoat 81'minutes
- 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forde Jesus Jacintoat 62'minutes
- 16Abreu de Sousa e SilvaSubstituted forPalma Capetaat 90'minutes
- 10Manjenje Nogueira Silva
Substitutes
- 3de Sousa Alves
- 4Garcia Rebelo
- 5Gaspar Silva Marchão
- 6de Jesus Jacinto
- 7Santos Marques Rodrigues
- 12de Sousa Barros Morais
- 13Figueira Pinto
- 17da Silva Seiça
- 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
- 21Palma Capeta
- 22Campos Costa
- 23Velosa Encarnação
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 23Fox
- 8Ertz
- 4GirmaBooked at 81mins
- 19DunnSubstituted forO'Haraat 90+7'minutes
- 16LavelleBooked at 39mins
- 17Sullivan
- 10HoranSubstituted forSonnettat 84'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forRodmanat 84'minutes
- 13MorganSubstituted forThompsonat 90+7'minutes
- 11SmithBooked at 52minsSubstituted forRapinoeat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sanchez
- 3Huerta
- 5O'Hara
- 7Thompson
- 9DeMelo
- 12Cook
- 14Sonnett
- 15Rapinoe
- 18Murphy
- 20Rodman
- 21Kingsbury
- 22Mewis
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 40,958
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 0, USA 0.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Alyssa Thompson replaces Alex Morgan.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Kelley O'Hara replaces Crystal Dunn.
Post update
Attempt missed. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Morgan with a headed pass.
Post update
Ana Capeta (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Emily Fox (USA).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andreia Jacinto (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Ana Capeta (Portugal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Telma Encarnação with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Ana Capeta replaces Diana Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Joana Marchão replaces Catarina Amado.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Inês Pereira (Portugal).
Post update
Inês Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emily Sonnett (USA).
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Catarina Amado.
Booking
Catarina Amado (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Catarina Amado (Portugal).
Their big stars are well passed their best by date.
Don't even shake hands with opponents at full-time.
US will go the way of Uruguay in football, won some world cups when the rest of the world didn't take part and then were resigned to being history boys
simple as
I sympathise alot for Portugal but the future looks positive and bright for Portugal Women's Football!
Well done and see you next time! At least it wasn't a 7-0 demolition like the other game!
Portugal deserved more than a draw. USA looked very unconvincing as potential champions.
Saying nothing about England's chances till the 'fat lady sings' but does it give us hope?
I don't know. We still have a lot to do.