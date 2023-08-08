Close menu
EFL Cup - First Round South
GillinghamGillingham3SouthamptonSouthampton1

Gillingham 3-1 Southampton: McKenzie brace sees Gills knock Saints out in EFL Cup first round

Last updated on 2023-08-08

Robbie McKenzie scores his first of two goals for Gillingham against Southampton
Southampton reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup last season and had not played in the first round since 2011-12

Southampton were dumped out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 first-round defeat at League Two Gillingham as Robbie McKenzie scored twice.

Ashley Nadesan gave the Gills the lead after only 11 minutes, slotting into the corner after Dom Jefferies burst down the left wing behind the Saints defence and crossed into the box.

McKenzie doubled Gillingham's advantage six minutes into the second period, before volleying into the net 20 minutes from the end to secure the Gills' place in the second round for the fifth successive campaign.

Carlos Alcaraz claimed a consolation goal for Southampton with a minute left, but it was too little too late.

Saints were semi-finalists in the competition last season and were appearing in the first round for the first time since 2011-12 following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Boss Russell Martin changed his entire starting 11 from the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the Championship campaign.

Midfielder Shea Charles made his debut following his summer transfer from Manchester City and Romain Perraud returned from the injury that ruled him out at the end of last season.

Yet it was Gillingham who dominated the opening period with Shadrach Ogie and Ethan Coleman both heading over either side of Nadesan's opener.

Sekou Mara hit the woodwork for the visitors, but defender McKenzie made it 2-0 after 51 minutes when Southampton failed to deal with Cheye Alexander's set-piece.

Ogie picked up the ball at the back post before Max Ehmer got the crucial flick-on to McKenzie, who had the softest of touches to edge it past Alex McCarthy.

McKenzie added his second with a sweet strike after Max Clark corner's dropped to him.

Alcaraz's late deflected shot from distance was not enough to save the Saints from failing to progress beyond the first round of the competition for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Gillingham manager Neil Harris said:

"It couldn't have gone any better. It's a great result and the performance was excellent. If anything, the win should have been by more than two goals.

"Southampton are a top side, even with the changes. I wanted to play on the front foot. We dominated the first 15 minutes, during which we could have scored more than one, and ultimately for 75 minutes we bossed it.

"The cup competitions aren't the priority, but that doesn't mean we don't want to win. We want to be competitive, we want 8,000 people to appreciate that, and we'll do the same in the next round."

Southampton manager Russell Martin told BBC Radio Solent:

"It's the most disappointed I've been in the six weeks I've been here which is a really obvious statement.

"There's some positives to take with the young guys when they came on, Sam Amo, Kammi (Kamari Doyle) when he came on, Tyler [Dibling] gets an appearance as well.

"Stuey Armstrong was great, 45 minutes which was the plan to build him up minutes-wise as he's missed a lot. Joe Aribo, the same. I'd have loved to have those guys on the pitch for longer, Sekou [Mara] as well.

"I think it's a big lesson for Sekou and a few of the guys, you need to be all-in in being a professional. All-in, the way you train, the way you play. Don't train one way to play another, train the way we train, we work the way we work so we can go out on the pitch and deliver a certain level of performance.

"And tonight we had too many people that didn't really. Too many that just weren't brave enough to play or didn't want to play the way we really want them to play the first 20 minutes and we paid for that conceding a really poor goal.

"We had nine players who played in the Premier League on the pitch, who I presume would deem themselves Premier League players. You have to be better than that. We showed fight in the last half an hour and it was too late by that point."

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 5EhmerBooked at 88mins
  • 22Ogie
  • 3Clark
  • 18Coleman
  • 14McKenzieBooked at 65mins
  • 17ClarkeSubstituted forGbodeat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7LapslieBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMaloneat 71'minutes
  • 11JefferiesBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
  • 10NadesanSubstituted forNicholsat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Williams
  • 9Nichols
  • 13Malone
  • 25Turner
  • 29Gbode
  • 32Chambers
  • 34Gale

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 14Bree
  • 25LyancoBooked at 78mins
  • 15PerraudBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAlcarazat 59'minutes
  • 29MeghomaSubstituted forDiblingat 85'minutes
  • 27Amo-Ameyaw
  • 24CharlesBooked at 64mins
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forAriboat 45'minutes
  • 19Djenepo
  • 18MaraSubstituted forDoyleat 45'minutes
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forOnuachuat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Aribo
  • 12Onuachu
  • 13Lumley
  • 22Alcaraz
  • 23Edozie
  • 32Doyle
  • 33Dibling
  • 34Ballard
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
7,775

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home9
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Comments

153 comments

153 comments

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 22:04

    Well played Gillingham from a Saints fan, thoroughly deserved the win, good luck for rest of season

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 21:55

    Superb.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 22:18

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Another good cup run could be on the cards for Gillingham.

  • Comment posted by mark , today at 22:11

    Mmm, cup football eh! Chips on the way, glow of the floodlights , wrapped up, staying close to dad, smell of pies and tobacco, marvellous

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 22:20

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      And iPhones everywhere.

  • Comment posted by DR91, today at 22:00

    Just left the ground and honestly the way Southampton played, I genuinely believed they had no desire to progress in the competition this season.

    Gills were superb barring the last 10 minutes, where they switched off as the tempo and flair attempted started to resemble a friendly.

    However, if this is the performance against Southampton B team then Gills will have a great campaign in League Two.

    • Reply posted by saintplymouth, today at 22:14

      saintplymouth replied:
      Saints do not have a good enough squad for a B team

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:14

    Nice one Gills, cracking start to the season for you lot...
    Not sure Saints will be bothered about this comp'... That said, brilliant night for Gills.

    • Reply posted by stefano, today at 22:21

      stefano replied:
      Can anyone fathom why not its not like they are in Europe in a few weeks get a win home draw next round cheer fans up with another win sell the product as far as I know st Marys aint gonna fill up anytime soon

  • Comment posted by spud, today at 21:58

    Usual rubbish from Saints, 20 shots, 5 on target, absolute rubbish, and with 72% possession, it was a game they couldn’t lose!! Wait a minute they did. Is it ever going to get any better?

  • Comment posted by Siderian, today at 22:04

    Having been impressed with us at our win on Stockport on Saturday it's quality to see us make five changes yet still record a dominant win over a side from two tiers above. Getting a good feeling about this season after years of dross. COYG!

  • Comment posted by Johnnys telly, today at 22:06

    Well. That's a touch embarrassing. A few months ago in the Prem, now can't beat a L2 team. That's the old division 4, folks... New manager?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:33

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      And yet they won their first game back in the Championship.

      Doubt they care about a relatively meaningless cup competition, in the grand scheme of things.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:59

    Carlos Alcaraz scores for Southampton but it’s still Game Set and Match for The Gills🙂👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Isitonlyme, today at 22:54

    Embarrassing Saints

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      The Southampton Ain'ts

  • Comment posted by Whatling, today at 22:14

    Hilarious

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:52

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Southampton clearly don't have much depth outside the first eleven, they better hope that they don't get any injuries or else they will be in deep trouble.
      This is why Southampton should stop being so stubborn over Lavia, sell him and use the funds to get in two or three players that can help them this season and that may end up being the difference between promotion or not this season.

  • Comment posted by Edna Bucket, today at 22:40

    Time to forget this possession based tactics because it doesn't work for us, over 2 games we've had a ridiculous amount of possession & scored 3 goals but conceded 4. No disrespect to Sheff W & the Gills but we will come up against far better sides this season and that's a bit worrying. New manager by Xmas?

    • Reply posted by The rapping rabbi, today at 22:42

      The rapping rabbi replied:
      See how your window goes first but martin record defensively at both previous clubs was awful

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 22:02

    Saints so desperately need a striker!

    • Reply posted by Flearoy, today at 22:15

      Flearoy replied:
      and a manager????

  • Comment posted by First do no Pharm, today at 22:36

    Brilliant result for Saints.
    Fight on one front ONLY.

    • Reply posted by laurence morey, today at 22:41

      laurence morey replied:
      Spot on mate, lets get promoted and sod the cups COYS

  • Comment posted by Linz Smith, today at 22:21

    I am concerned for the future of Saints. Despite the fact that they have dropped a division, I was already told how fortunate I am that they dropped the price (slightly) for my season ticket. Sports Rep advised me that they would adopt a develop and sell culture; only seeing the “sell” at the moment with Livramento, out all season, gone and Lavia signed last year about to go. Salisu? Gone. W-P?

    • Reply posted by seanysaint born in Portsmouth , today at 22:25

      seanysaint born in Portsmouth replied:
      Need to sell the whole squad and bring in players who want to play for the team

  • Comment posted by More Spine Less W oke, today at 22:57

    You’d think given the club has currently ZERO momentum it would have been wise to put out an assertive side, get a result and move on positively to the w/end. But no, instead we put 72% possession on the board and lose 3-1 to league 2 opposition. Thought last season was embarrassing... Need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. Beyond pathetic now…

  • Comment posted by bryn, today at 21:58

    #Sleeping Giant

    • Reply posted by Peter Dickinson, today at 22:02

      Peter Dickinson replied:
      Sleeping no longer.

  • Comment posted by rayman, today at 22:02

    The only stat that is important in football is goals for and goals against.

  • Comment posted by Auntie Woke, today at 22:12

    O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

    • Reply posted by Old Bearsted, today at 22:43

      Old Bearsted replied:
      In the Alfa garage 🚙

  • Comment posted by Dave J, today at 22:39

    Congratulations to Gillingham. As a Saints fan, what on earth is happening, I thought the performances last year were bad and here we go again. Stop thinking about returning to the Premier League, its not happening, just be grateful for the three points against a team that will be relegated from the Championship with us.