Milton Keynes Dons 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Match ends, MK Dons 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Substitute Brandon Hanlan opened the scoring as Wycombe defeated Buckinghamshire rivals MK Dons 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Victory at Stadium MK was just what the Chairboys needed to restore confidence after their opening-day loss against Exeter and they managed to avoid a minor upset against their League Two opponents.
The Dons shaded the first half, however, and almost went ahead when Warren O'Hora's low 25-yard strike travelled through a crowd before being tipped behind by Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek.
Stryjek was called upon again when he did well to get down to Alex Gilbey's shot before Mo Eisa's long-range effort clipped the top of the bar as the match remained goalless at half-time.
A lovely backheel by Sam Vokes opened things up for Wycombe's Dale Taylor but his eventual shot was cleared off the line by Daniel Harvie.
The deadlock was finally broken by the Chairboys after 73 minutes when Hanlan was on hand to convert after Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray could only push out Freddie Potts' cross.
The visitors then made the result safe with eight minutes remaining when centre-back Chris Forino headed in after Hanlan had nodded Luke Leahy's corner back across goal.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 3-5-2
- 1MacGillivray
- 5O'HoraBooked at 31mins
- 4Tucker
- 21Harvie
- 2Norman
- 6Williams
- 8Gilbey
- 22HunterBooked at 16minsSubstituted forRobsonat 70'minutes
- 19IlungaSubstituted forHollandat 70'minutes
- 10Eisa
- 7Leko
Substitutes
- 11Holland
- 12Harness
- 15Smith
- 16Grant
- 17Robson
- 18Anker
- 25Scholtz
- 28Devoy
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Stryjek
- 5Forino
- 17Low
- 6TafazolliBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKeoghat 78'minutes
- 2Grimmer
- 19Potts
- 4ScowenSubstituted forLeahyat 66'minutes
- 11Boyes
- 8BreckinSubstituted forDe Barrat 66'minutes
- 9VokesSubstituted forHanlanat 66'minutes
- 20TaylorSubstituted forMellorat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jacobson
- 10Leahy
- 13Shala
- 16Keogh
- 18Hanlan
- 21Mellor
- 29De Barr
- 31Pattenden
- 44Vincent-Young
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Post update
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jonathan Leko.
Post update
Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Joe Low tries a through ball, but Brandon Hanlan is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Low.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Norman.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. D'Mani Mellor replaces Dale Taylor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Post update
Offside, MK Dons. Jonathan Leko tries a through ball, but Mohamed Eisa is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Harvie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Leko (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2. Chris Forino (Wycombe Wanderers) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Hanlan with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tjay De Barr (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Hanlan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).
Post update
Tjay De Barr (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Comments
Join the conversation