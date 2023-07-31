Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville players celebrate with the County Antrim Cup

Cliftonville Ladies eased to a comfortable 6-0 win over north Belfast rivals Crusaders Strikers to win the County Antrim Cup final on Monday.

Two Danielle Maxwell goals put the Reds on course to lift the first domestic silverware of the season at the Blanchflower Stadium.

Fi Morgan and Marissa Callaghan were then on target before half-time.

Kirsty McGuinness netted the fifth and Morgan grabbed her second to complete a comprehensive victory for the Reds.

The victory in the decider atoned somewhat for the Reds' exit in the first round of the same competition last season.

The Women's Premiership champions had seen off Championship side Lisburn Rangers 5-0 at the semi-final stage, with their final opponents having defeated holders Glentoran 2-1 to reach the decider for the second successive season.

Cliftonville came into the final looking to avenge a 3-1 defeat by their derby rivals at Seaview one month ago and having lost to Galway United in the All-Island Cup final eight days previous.

Celebration time for Cliftonville Ladies as they romped to a convincing win

The Reds were boosted however by a Challenge Cup last-16 victory over Linfield on Friday and took just 14 minutes to go 1-0 up as Maxwell appeared to score direct from a corner.

Maxwell doubled the lead on 25 minutes as her cross was deflected into the net and seven minutes later Morgan powered home a header for the third.

Captain Callaghan added the next to give her side a 4-0 lead at the interval, with McGuinness and Morgan compounding the misery for Jonny Tuffey's side with further strikes after the break.

Cliftonville, who lie second in the Premiership, three places above the Crues, will contest the Women's League Cup final against Sion Swifts at Stangmore Park on Thursday 31 August.