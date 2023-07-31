Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Dylan Vente is swapping Roda for Easter Road

Hibernian have signed striker Dylan Vente from Roda on a three-year deal.

The fee for the 24-year-old Dutchman remains undisclosed, but the Easter Road club's initial outlay is understood to be in excess of £500,000.

Vente scored 46 goals in all competitions over the past two seasons with second-tier side Roda.

"Dylan is a player coming into his prime who has a natural ability for both scoring and creating goals," said manager Lee Johnson.

"I am really excited to see how he adapts to the intensity of the Scottish game because we know he has the attributes to be very successful here.

"The squad is coming together really nicely now. We have got several options in key positions - which will be crucial for us moving forward this season."

Vente began his career with Feyenoord and has experience of the Champions League, Europa League and the Eredivisie as a teenager with the Rotterdam club.

Hibs say they have paid a "notable fee" for the "proven goalscorer" who found the net five times in 13 caps for the Netherlands at under-20 level.

"I like to run in behind defenders and score goals, for a striker that is the most important thing, " Vente told the club website.

"As a striker, you always want the number nine. At Roda, I also wore the number nine. It's the biggest number for a striker and I'm delighted to be given it."

The new number nine is Hibs' ninth summer arrival after a loan spell for Elie Youan was made permanent, Will Fish returned from Manchester United on loan and Adam Le Fondre, Dylan Levitt, Jordan Obita, Jojo Wollacott, Max Boruc and Riley Harbottle signed up.