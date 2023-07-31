Tom Smith: Colchester United re-sign former Arsenal goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Colchester
Colchester United have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Tom Smith on a two-year contract.
The 21-year-old kept three clean sheets in six appearances for the U's during a loan spell at the end of last season.
He left the Emirates Stadium over the summer but follows Gunners team-mate Mauro Bandeira to Colchester following the midfielder's recent loan move.
Smith is the fifth summer signing by Colchester, who start the new season against Swindon on 5 August.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.