Last updated on .From the section Everton

Youssef Chermiti scored three goals in 21 games for Sporting Lisbon last season

Everton are close to agreeing a deal to sign teenage striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.

Portugal youth international Chermiti, 19, broke through at Sporting last season, scoring three league goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Everton face Sporting at Goodison Park in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST).

Last Saturday, manager Sean Dyche said the club were "working hard" to make new signings for their squad.

However, Dyche admitted his side have missed out on transfer targets this summer but it now looks like the Toffees will be making their acquisition after signing full-back Ashley Young from Aston Villa and loaning winger Arnaut Danjuma from Villareal.

Reports external-link suggest the two clubs are in talks for a 15m Euro (£12.9m) fee, with Sporting earning 10% of any future fee.

After Everton escaped relegation on the final day of last season by edging to a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth and, having scored only 34 goals in 38 league games, the addition of a new striker was a clear requirement.

Injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled to stay fit and managed just two goals all campaign while fellow striker Neal Maupay has netted only once in his past 40 league and cup appearances.

Wolves reportedly external-link sent scouts to watch Chermiti playing for Sporting against Belgian side Genk this summer, while Bournemouth had also held an interest.