Youssef Chermiti: Everton close to agreeing deal to sign Sporting Lisbon striker

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Youssef Chermiti
Youssef Chermiti scored three goals in 21 games for Sporting Lisbon last season

Everton are close to agreeing a deal to sign teenage striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.

Portugal youth international Chermiti, 19, broke through at Sporting last season, scoring three league goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Everton face Sporting at Goodison Park in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST).

Last Saturday, manager Sean Dyche said the club were "working hard" to make new signings for their squad.

However, Dyche admitted his side have missed out on transfer targets this summer but it now looks like the Toffees will be making their acquisition after signing full-back Ashley Young from Aston Villa and loaning winger Arnaut Danjuma from Villareal.

Reportsexternal-link suggest the two clubs are in talks for a 15m Euro (£12.9m) fee, with Sporting earning 10% of any future fee.

After Everton escaped relegation on the final day of last season by edging to a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth and, having scored only 34 goals in 38 league games, the addition of a new striker was a clear requirement.

Injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled to stay fit and managed just two goals all campaign while fellow striker Neal Maupay has netted only once in his past 40 league and cup appearances.

Wolves reportedlyexternal-link sent scouts to watch Chermiti playing for Sporting against Belgian side Genk this summer, while Bournemouth had also held an interest.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Donald Duck, today at 14:38

    Signing a Portuguese international like Chermiti could be the springboard we need to be a top 4 club again, like we did under David Moyes. I think under Sean Dyche we have the right man at the helm to now start dreaming of a top 4 finish instead of mid table obscurity. C’mon you Toffees 👍

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 14:36

    It’s not a done deal yet. I think Doncaster Rovers are also after him.

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, today at 14:34

    3 goals in 21 games, he'll fit right in.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 14:32

    Relegation reckons 😃

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 14:31

    Wow a breaking headline that has not happened yet

  • Comment posted by Phoenix711, today at 14:27

    "scoring three league goals in 21 appearances in all competitions."

    So that's Everton's top scorer sorted.

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 14:25

    Youssef Chermiti is an anagram of " Going Down Going Down, Going Down"

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 14:24

    Sorry but who exactly?????

    • Reply posted by yeah_right, today at 14:30

      yeah_right replied:
      Never heard of him, but as long as he can hit the net I'm not bothered. Its the market EFC are in at the moment unfortunately. We aint going to be attracting top class established names realistically are we?

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 14:23

    As a toffee, this news sure cheermeupti

  • Comment posted by SirBankUnited, today at 14:22

    who’s that then? always nice when clubs unearth unknowns unlike the mbappes et al

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 14:21

    Thought it was very strange stories about them trying to ship off Demarai Gray. One of the only players who could score and then to try and replace him with this fella who has only ever scored 3 goals. Sorry for them

    • Reply posted by yeah_right, today at 14:32

      yeah_right replied:
      You gotta admit though, Gray is absolutely turgid, weak in the tackle, cant hold anyone off, lightweight and scores pot shot every 12 weeks to delude fans into thinking he's any good.

  • Comment posted by BoingBoingRich, today at 14:19

    What a coup!!!

  • Comment posted by bluenose, today at 14:19

    Not sure on that 1 a recognised striker is needed not another kid

    • Reply posted by Roversfan, today at 14:29

      Roversfan replied:
      Has he tried the docks yet?

  • Comment posted by The Marlow Man, today at 14:18

    Who?

    • Reply posted by bluenose, today at 14:20

      bluenose replied:
      Exactly

