Liam Gibbs: Norwich City midfielder signs long-term deal until 2028
Norwich City midfielder Liam Gibbs has signed a new long-term contract to run until the summer of 2028.
Gibbs moved to Carrow Road from East Anglian rivals Ipswich in 2021 and made 37 appearances last season.
The 20-year-old also scored his first league goal for the Canaries in a 2-0 win at Blackburn in April.
"If I can contribute more goals and more assists, and really help us push for promotion, that's what I'm aiming to do," he told the club website.
"Every game I played [last season] I felt like I learned something. The more the season went on, the more comfortable I felt in the team."
Norwich start the season with a home game against Hull City on Saturday.