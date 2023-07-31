Close menu

Liam Gibbs: Norwich City midfielder signs long-term deal until 2028

Liam Gibbs in action for Norwich
Liam Gibbs played his first English Football League game for Ipswich in November 2020

Norwich City midfielder Liam Gibbs has signed a new long-term contract to run until the summer of 2028.

Gibbs moved to Carrow Road from East Anglian rivals Ipswich in 2021 and made 37 appearances last season.

The 20-year-old also scored his first league goal for the Canaries in a 2-0 win at Blackburn in April.

"If I can contribute more goals and more assists, and really help us push for promotion, that's what I'm aiming to do," he told the club website.

"Every game I played [last season] I felt like I learned something. The more the season went on, the more comfortable I felt in the team."

Norwich start the season with a home game against Hull City on Saturday.

