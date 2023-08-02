Can you match the manager to their new EFL club?

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ex-Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is back in the EFL, but who with?

The new EFL campaign gets under way on Friday and it's been another busy off-season for the 72 clubs below the Premier League.

Thirteen teams go into the 2023-24 season with a new man in charge.

How much have you been paying attention during the break? Give our quiz a go and let us know how you get on, using #bbcefl on social media.