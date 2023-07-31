Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is training alone with transfer talks ongoing as manager Michael Beale says "it's best he's to the side of the group". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Tete will make a decision on his future when he returns from his holiday, with Brendan Rodgers keen to bring the Brazilian to Celtic but Fenerbahce leading the race for the winger. (Sabah via Daily Record) external-link

Chairman Dave Cormack has told Aberdeen fans to expect two new signings very soon - and admits Croatian forward Tonio Teklic was a key target before he signed for Trabzonspor. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic target Kieran Tierney is prepared to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place in the team after the Scotland defender heart-to-heart with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. (Football Scotland) external-link

Japan striker Kyosuke Tagawa has flown to Edinburgh to complete his move to Heart of Midlothian from FC Tokyo. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Jack Butland says his eyes have been opened by the size of Rangers and the demands of the support since moving to Ibrox. (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean admits a catastrophic conclusion to the Viaplay Cup has opened his eyes about who he can count on for the beginning of the Premiership campaign. (Courier) external-link

Johnstone Burgh boss Jamie McKim expects former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty to stay at the West of Scotland league club for longer than the two years he has signed for. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor believes Brendan Rodgers having a point to prove on his return to Celtic is "really dangerous" for their rivals. (Daily Record) external-link