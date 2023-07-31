Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group C
Costa RicaCosta Rica1ZambiaZambia3

Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia: Women's World Cup debutants Zambia record first win

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Zambia secured their first Women's World Cup win by edging out Costa Rica in their final Group C match.

Lushomo Mweemba opened the scoring for Zambia inside the first three minutes and Barbra Banda added a second from the spot midway through the first half.

Costa Rica's Melissa Herrera pulled a goal shortly after the break, but Racheal Kundananji completed the win, netting a third in injury time.

Both sides had already been eliminated after two matches.

Zambia had lost 5-0 against both Japan and Spain, but their campaign at least ends on a high.

They made a brilliant start in Hamilton as Mweemba scored their first World Cup goal, volleying home Avell Chitundu's corner after two minutes and 11 seconds.

Skipper Banda doubled their advantage from the spot - the 1000th goal in the Women's World Cup - after her shirt was pulled by Katherine Alvarado in the penalty area.

Costa Rica, who were also chasing a first World Cup win in just their second tournament, rallied and struck the crossbar through Maria Paula Coto just before the break.

After the restart Amelia Valverde's team halved the deficit with Herrera nodding in Valeria del Campo's header across goal.

An equaliser seemed inevitable with Zambian keeper Catherine Musonda catching Priscilla Chinchilla in the box, but a lengthy video assistant referee review ruled out a penalty kick due to an offside in the build-up.

Herrera then found the net for a second time midway through the second half, but her strike from a tight angle was ruled out for offside.

With Costa Rica pushing for an equaliser, Banda's disguised pass sent through substitute Kundananji who sealed a famous win.

Zambia finished third in Group C, ahead of Costa Rica in fourth.

Player of the match

WilombeMary Wilombe

with an average of 8.88

Costa Rica

  1. Squad number11Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    6.78

  2. Squad number21Player nameScott
    Average rating

    6.72

  3. Squad number7Player nameHerrera
    Average rating

    6.71

  4. Squad number4Player nameBenavides
    Average rating

    6.66

  5. Squad number14Player nameChinchilla
    Average rating

    6.52

  6. Squad number10Player nameVillalobos
    Average rating

    6.47

  7. Squad number3Player nameCoto
    Average rating

    6.41

  8. Squad number16Player nameAlvarado
    Average rating

    6.07

  9. Squad number13Player nameValenciano
    Average rating

    5.92

  10. Squad number5Player namedel Campo
    Average rating

    5.92

  11. Squad number20Player nameVillalobos
    Average rating

    5.89

  12. Squad number23Player nameSolera
    Average rating

    5.57

  13. Squad number9Player nameSalas
    Average rating

    5.06

  14. Squad number19Player namePinell
    Average rating

    4.68

Zambia

  1. Squad number6Player nameWilombe
    Average rating

    8.88

  2. Squad number21Player nameChitundu
    Average rating

    8.65

  3. Squad number11Player nameBanda
    Average rating

    8.51

  4. Squad number9Player nameMubanga
    Average rating

    8.50

  5. Squad number17Player nameKundananji
    Average rating

    8.46

  6. Squad number4Player nameBanda
    Average rating

    8.44

  7. Squad number8Player nameBelemu
    Average rating

    8.37

  8. Squad number13Player nameTembo
    Average rating

    8.34

  9. Squad number3Player nameMweemba
    Average rating

    8.29

  10. Squad number12Player nameKatongo
    Average rating

    8.23

  11. Squad number19Player nameMapepa
    Average rating

    7.78

  12. Squad number1Player nameMusonda
    Average rating

    7.69

  13. Squad number20Player nameChanda
    Average rating

    7.63

  14. Squad number15Player nameMusesa
    Average rating

    7.57

Line-ups

Costa Rica

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Solera
  • 5del CampoBooked at 23mins
  • 20Villalobos
  • 4BenavidesBooked at 21mins
  • 3Coto
  • 16AlvaradoBooked at 6minsSubstituted forPinellat 90+1'minutes
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 7Herrera
  • 10VillalobosSubstituted forSalasat 72'minutes
  • 14Chinchilla
  • 21ScottSubstituted forValencianoat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pérez
  • 2Guillén
  • 6Sánchez
  • 8Campos
  • 9Salas
  • 12Elizondo
  • 13Valenciano
  • 15Granados
  • 17Varela
  • 18Tapia
  • 19Pinell
  • 22Estrada

Zambia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Musonda
  • 8Belemu
  • 15Musesa
  • 3Mweemba
  • 13TemboBooked at 40mins
  • 4Banda
  • 21ChitunduSubstituted forMapepaat 85'minutes
  • 20ChandaSubstituted forMubangaat 90+9'minutes
  • 12KatongoSubstituted forWilombeat 74'minutes
  • 17Kundananji
  • 11BandaBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 2Soko
  • 5Mulenga
  • 6Wilombe
  • 7Lubandji
  • 9Mubanga
  • 10Selemani
  • 14Lungu
  • 16Lungu
  • 18Sakala
  • 19Mapepa
  • 22Banda
  • 23Phiri
Referee:
Bouchra Karboubi
Attendance:
8,117

Match Stats

Home TeamCosta RicaAway TeamZambia
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barbra Banda (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Racheal Kundananji.

  4. Post update

    Fabiola Villalobos (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Barbra Banda (Zambia).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Zambia. Hellen Mubanga replaces Hellen Chanda.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Costa Rica. Emilie Valenciano tries a through ball, but Priscila Chinchilla is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Priscila Chinchilla with a cross.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barbra Banda with a through ball.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Costa Rica. Alexandra Pinell replaces Katherine Alvarado.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Tembo (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Siomala Mapepa.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Zambia. Conceded by Daniela Solera.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barbra Banda with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barbra Banda (Zambia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mary Wilombe.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Zambia. Siomala Mapepa replaces Avell Chitundu.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Costa Rica. Emilie Valenciano replaces Sheika Scott.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Zambia. Conceded by Fabiola Villalobos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Barbra Banda (Zambia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Avell Chitundu with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32016336
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311124-24
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22002026
2Denmark21011103
3China21011103
4Haiti200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22007166
2Italy210115-43
3South Africa201134-11
4Argentina201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

