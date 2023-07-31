Match ends, Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3.
Zambia secured their first Women's World Cup win by edging out Costa Rica in their final Group C match.
Lushomo Mweemba opened the scoring for Zambia inside the first three minutes and Barbra Banda added a second from the spot midway through the first half.
Costa Rica's Melissa Herrera pulled a goal shortly after the break, but Racheal Kundananji completed the win, netting a third in injury time.
Both sides had already been eliminated after two matches.
Zambia had lost 5-0 against both Japan and Spain, but their campaign at least ends on a high.
They made a brilliant start in Hamilton as Mweemba scored their first World Cup goal, volleying home Avell Chitundu's corner after two minutes and 11 seconds.
Skipper Banda doubled their advantage from the spot - the 1000th goal in the Women's World Cup - after her shirt was pulled by Katherine Alvarado in the penalty area.
Costa Rica, who were also chasing a first World Cup win in just their second tournament, rallied and struck the crossbar through Maria Paula Coto just before the break.
After the restart Amelia Valverde's team halved the deficit with Herrera nodding in Valeria del Campo's header across goal.
An equaliser seemed inevitable with Zambian keeper Catherine Musonda catching Priscilla Chinchilla in the box, but a lengthy video assistant referee review ruled out a penalty kick due to an offside in the build-up.
Herrera then found the net for a second time midway through the second half, but her strike from a tight angle was ruled out for offside.
With Costa Rica pushing for an equaliser, Banda's disguised pass sent through substitute Kundananji who sealed a famous win.
Zambia finished third in Group C, ahead of Costa Rica in fourth.
Player of the match
WilombeMary Wilombe
Costa Rica
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameRodríguezAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number21Player nameScottAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number7Player nameHerreraAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number4Player nameBenavidesAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number14Player nameChinchillaAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number10Player nameVillalobosAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number3Player nameCotoAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number16Player nameAlvaradoAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number13Player nameValencianoAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number5Player namedel CampoAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number20Player nameVillalobosAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number23Player nameSoleraAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number9Player nameSalasAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number19Player namePinellAverage rating
4.68
Zambia
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameWilombeAverage rating
8.88
- Squad number21Player nameChitunduAverage rating
8.65
- Squad number11Player nameBandaAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number9Player nameMubangaAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number17Player nameKundananjiAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number4Player nameBandaAverage rating
8.44
- Squad number8Player nameBelemuAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number13Player nameTemboAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number3Player nameMweembaAverage rating
8.29
- Squad number12Player nameKatongoAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number19Player nameMapepaAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number1Player nameMusondaAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number20Player nameChandaAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number15Player nameMusesaAverage rating
7.57
Line-ups
Costa Rica
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Solera
- 5del CampoBooked at 23mins
- 20Villalobos
- 4BenavidesBooked at 21mins
- 3Coto
- 16AlvaradoBooked at 6minsSubstituted forPinellat 90+1'minutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 7Herrera
- 10VillalobosSubstituted forSalasat 72'minutes
- 14Chinchilla
- 21ScottSubstituted forValencianoat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pérez
- 2Guillén
- 6Sánchez
- 8Campos
- 9Salas
- 12Elizondo
- 13Valenciano
- 15Granados
- 17Varela
- 18Tapia
- 19Pinell
- 22Estrada
Zambia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Musonda
- 8Belemu
- 15Musesa
- 3Mweemba
- 13TemboBooked at 40mins
- 4Banda
- 21ChitunduSubstituted forMapepaat 85'minutes
- 20ChandaSubstituted forMubangaat 90+9'minutes
- 12KatongoSubstituted forWilombeat 74'minutes
- 17Kundananji
- 11BandaBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 2Soko
- 5Mulenga
- 6Wilombe
- 7Lubandji
- 9Mubanga
- 10Selemani
- 14Lungu
- 16Lungu
- 18Sakala
- 19Mapepa
- 22Banda
- 23Phiri
- Referee:
- Bouchra Karboubi
- Attendance:
- 8,117
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Barbra Banda (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Racheal Kundananji.
Post update
Fabiola Villalobos (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Barbra Banda (Zambia).
Substitution
Substitution, Zambia. Hellen Mubanga replaces Hellen Chanda.
Post update
Offside, Costa Rica. Emilie Valenciano tries a through ball, but Priscila Chinchilla is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Priscila Chinchilla with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barbra Banda with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Alexandra Pinell replaces Katherine Alvarado.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martha Tembo (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Siomala Mapepa.
Post update
Corner, Zambia. Conceded by Daniela Solera.
Post update
Attempt saved. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barbra Banda with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Barbra Banda (Zambia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mary Wilombe.
Substitution
Substitution, Zambia. Siomala Mapepa replaces Avell Chitundu.
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Emilie Valenciano replaces Sheika Scott.
Post update
Corner, Zambia. Conceded by Fabiola Villalobos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Barbra Banda (Zambia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Avell Chitundu with a cross.