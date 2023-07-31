Close menu

Luke Shaw: Manchester City Treble 'hurt a lot'

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments647

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw
Manchester United signed Shaw in a £27m deal from Southampton in 2014

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw accepts the Treble-winning feats of Manchester City hurt everyone at Old Trafford - and they cannot afford to let it happen again.

United failed in their attempt to stop City emulating their historic feat in 1999 when they were beaten by their local rivals in the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola's side overcame Inter Milan in the Champions League final the following week, and the arrival of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips into the England camp in the aftermath of their success merely drilled home the enormity of what had happened.

"It hurt a lot. A lot," said Shaw.

"All of us as players felt that, especially for me, seeing them come to the England camp. It was really hard to take. We can't let that happen again.

"It's our time now to start putting a stamp on things and not letting it always be so easy for them because, in the past, it's looked like that.

"As players, we can't accept that any more."

'The culture has changed'

Signed by Louis van Gaal in 2014 in a £27m deal which made the then 18-year-old the fourth most expensive defender in the world, Shaw is now the longest-serving member of the United first-team squad following the summer exit of David de Gea.

Speaking to broadcast media in San Diego on the club's pre-season tour of the United States, Shaw admitted his new status has taken some getting used to.

"It does feel very strange," he said. "I don't feel like I've been here for that long. It's gone really quickly."

During those nine years United have won four trophies: one FA Cup, one Europa League and two EFL Cups.

"Of course it's not enough," said Shaw. "I know that. The whole club knows that, I think.

"To be successful we need to be challenging for every trophy and winning competitions.

"We felt like we could have added another two competitions last season and I think we should have."

The defeat by City and, before that, by Sevilla in the Europa League meant United ended Erik ten Hag's first season in charge with a single piece of silverware.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, only Jose Mourinho has won more than one cup and only once have United lifted trophies in successive seasons.

Yet in the intensity with which he approaches the job, the maximum use he makes of time and the demands he places on his players, Ten Hag gives the impression of being someone who can at the very least turn United into contenders for major honours once again, something they took for granted in the Ferguson era.

"The culture has changed," said Shaw. "It's the attitude, the way we train, the intensity, the application that everyone brings in day in, day out.

"The manager demands that every single day. Even when you're at home he wants you to be at your best. He wants you to be doing the right things, living the right way, because football is our life - it's what we do day in, day out - and we need to do everything we can to get to the maximum level."

De Gea's exit and the arrival of Andre Onana from Inter Milan means United are experiencing significant goalkeeping change for the first time during Shaw's time at Old Trafford.

It has still not been made clear where De Gea is going to end up after his United contract expired.

Shaw knows how much De Gea was relied upon at times, and it was not undeserved that he won a joint record four club player of the year awards.

However, in Onana they now have a very modern keeper, one who is completely comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of taking up starting positions far higher up the pitch than De Gea ever did.

That should change the way United attack. And Shaw can see definite benefits to that.

"David was amazing for us," said the 28-year-old, who signed a new contract in April that runs to 2027.

"We're sad to see him go but Andre will bring different qualities.

"I've been really impressed for far. He suits exactly the way the manager wants us to play.

"You'll see a different side now, with us building up from the back. He brings a bit more composure to that."

Comments

Join the conversation

647 comments

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 17:52

    Is it Man U fanboy club today on The BBC? There's more features on UTD of late than on treble winning City. Ten years since UTD last won the trophy & the BEEB go on like they're still champions elect. Perhaps had Shaw et al put in a more consistent season then UTD wouldn't be licking their wounds.

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 17:57

    Let me sort it Luke, City have a better first team a better squad a manager who knows only how to win a recruitment programme and scouting programme that's first class and an academy that's reaping rewards, they're you go son.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:00

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      The two ‘removed comments’ demonstrates you are correct.

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 18:04

    Pathetic; how churlish. Why not accept they fully deserved it and are miles ahead of Man United. Well done City you deserved it (and I am a United fan).

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 18:22

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      As a United fan, I don't buy that these lads are hurting about City that much, certainly not as much as many of the fans are. There was a distinct lack of effort on display from them after the Carabao Cup win in February, and they almost dragged themselves over the line in the league. Very sad to witness. Pep demands and gets full professionalism and effort from the players, something we lack.

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 17:59

    Why would it hurt, United didn’t even qualify for the CL or challenge for the title last season, the only pain they should have felt was getting outclassed in the FA Cup Final

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:29

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I just love it when anything happens that makes Man Utd and their fans cry, don’t you?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:58

    Not being anywhere near good enough to do anything about it hurts more I would imagine…

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:30

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Just wait until January when Man Utd fall into the Europa League, then Man Utd fans will be truly hurt.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 18:06

    Nope. City's treble didn't hurt a bit. None of ManU's failures were bad luck- they got pretty much what they deserved.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 18:41

      ok great and replied:
      Only a "Smart" investment in good players can sort out Utd. Which they are pretty good at.

      I suggest a reasonable offer of £500 million for Mbappe.

  • Comment posted by NeilAndy109, today at 18:04

    Why does it hurt? Is he from Manchester? Is he a lifelong Man Utd fan, steeped in the rivalry of these clubs? Or is he saying what he thinks fans want to hear...that the players all feel it like the fans do? So transparent

    • Reply posted by SWFC Ian, today at 18:16

      SWFC Ian replied:
      the players dont give an F, as long as they are being paid obscene amounts of money. not one F is given.

  • Comment posted by No more tragedy singing, today at 18:00

    He talks far too much. Not long ago he was looking forward to kane and rice signing. Better get used to the fact that city winning will win far more than he ever will.

  • Comment posted by Potato Masher, today at 18:06

    Another pointless HYS.

    • Reply posted by Some bloke on the internet, today at 19:27

      Some bloke on the internet replied:
      https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints

      complain about the bias

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 17:45

    Man U need to get used to being serial losers.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      When do you start in your consultancy role?

  • Comment posted by woids, today at 17:47

    Hope the refs get a grip on Fernandez' antics. And you approach the game like gentlemen, Which is also part of the champions approach if you want to emulate the Treble winners success.

    • Reply posted by Redburn, today at 17:59

      Redburn replied:
      Just a gentle reminder pointing out that it was MUFC who first won the treble, so it's them that emulated us, not the other way round. You're welcome.😘

  • Comment posted by TheTroll, today at 17:48

    How is this news? Literally pointless

    • Reply posted by 20timesmanutd, today at 18:44

      20timesmanutd replied:
      Well like a bunch of moths to a bright light you and the other usual suspects clicked and commented . You all fall for it every time so not completely pointless eh?

  • Comment posted by Treble Winners 2023, today at 17:50

    Why would it hurt United? They’re not even City’s rivals. They need to concentrate on Brighton, Brentford and Liverpool, those outside the elite before they look to the gold standard

    • Reply posted by iComment, today at 18:03

      iComment replied:
      They finished ahead of those teams last season so arsenal and city are the targets now.

  • Comment posted by Dr Truth, today at 18:36

    Who's told him to say this?

    I didn't see many upset players at United last season.

    I also didn't see any aggressive tackles going in or tempers spilling over.

    All i saw were overpaid fakers.

    We rolled over in the FA Cup final, it was pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 20:22

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Be honest Man United fans, what really hurt more,

      City winning the treble
      Or, being beaten 7 - 0 but the team that you 'dislike' the most?

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 17:41

    Plus City did it as defending PL Champions not runners up

  • Comment posted by Peter kinch, today at 18:10

    He should concentrate on the reason he's an average player in a very below average team mascarading as a Manchester United team, who finished below Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:05

    Of course Man City winning the treble will hurt, but Liverpool winning the quad a season earlier would have hurt even more. Man Utd and all their fans know it.

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 18:08

      Auld replied:
      Big difference is that it was never going to happen - and it didn’t

  • Comment posted by PAR, today at 17:44

    As a Utd fan I get this, but the reality is in 1999 we were good enough and last season City were. The more important point is the Treble is unbelievably hard to achieve and only 2 clubs have ever managed it. The second point is they are both from Manchester, which is fantastic for the city.

    • Reply posted by SB, today at 17:48

      SB replied:
      The problem is that united fans are still stuck in the 90s, sorry to break this news but the glory days are over for united, united are a finished club, even smaller clubs no longer fear coming to Trafford, City are the new United and united will now remain an average club in the PL

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 18:21

    As BBC sports are based in Salford, Greater Manchester, we now find most articles if they are not about Manchester United (90% of articles) they are about Manchester City.

    The real humdingers for them are when both teams play a part in an article so well done the BBC on "Luke Shaw: Manchester City Treble 'hurt a lot'" a complete nothing article dressed up as ground-breaking.

    • Reply posted by NickyLee6866, today at 18:24

      NickyLee6866 replied:
      Maybe the Glazers can’t afford a dedicated Man U site, I mean they have just spaffed another £70m up the wall, on someone nobody outside of Denmark has heard of

  • Comment posted by Keith , today at 19:59

    More pain on its way then Matey!!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport