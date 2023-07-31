Close menu

Luke Shaw: Manchester City Treble 'hurt a lot'

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw
Manchester United signed Shaw in a £27m deal from Southampton in 2014

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw accepts the Treble-winning feats of Manchester City hurt everyone at Old Trafford - and they cannot afford to let it happen again.

United failed in their attempt to stop City emulating their historic feat in 1999 when they were beaten by their local rivals in the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola's side overcame Inter Milan in the Champions League final the following week, and the arrival of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips into the England camp in the aftermath of their success merely drilled home the enormity of what had happened.

"It hurt a lot. A lot," said Shaw.

"All of us as players felt that, especially for me, seeing them come to the England camp. It was really hard to take. We can't let that happen again.

"It's our time now to start putting a stamp on things and not letting it always be so easy for them because, in the past, it's looked like that.

"As players, we can't accept that any more."

'The culture has changed'

Signed by Louis van Gaal in 2014 in a £27m deal which made the then 18-year-old the fourth most expensive defender in the world, Shaw is now the longest-serving member of the United first-team squad following the summer exit of David de Gea.

Speaking to broadcast media in San Diego on the club's pre-season tour of the United States, Shaw admitted his new status has taken some getting used to.

"It does feel very strange," he said. "I don't feel like I've been here for that long. It's gone really quickly."

During those nine years United have won four trophies: one FA Cup, one Europa League and two EFL Cups.

"Of course it's not enough," said Shaw. "I know that. The whole club knows that, I think.

"To be successful we need to be challenging for every trophy and winning competitions.

"We felt like we could have added another two competitions last season and I think we should have."

The defeat by City and, before that, by Sevilla in the Europa League meant United ended Erik ten Hag's first season in charge with a single piece of silverware.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, only Jose Mourinho has won more than one cup and only once have United lifted trophies in successive seasons.

Yet in the intensity with which he approaches the job, the maximum use he makes of time and the demands he places on his players, Ten Hag gives the impression of being someone who can at the very least turn United into contenders for major honours once again, something they took for granted in the Ferguson era.

"The culture has changed," said Shaw. "It's the attitude, the way we train, the intensity, the application that everyone brings in day in, day out.

"The manager demands that every single day. Even when you're at home he wants you to be at your best. He wants you to be doing the right things, living the right way, because football is our life - it's what we do day in, day out - and we need to do everything we can to get to the maximum level."

De Gea's exit and the arrival of Andre Onana from Inter Milan means United are experiencing significant goalkeeping change for the first time during Shaw's time at Old Trafford.

It has still not been made clear where De Gea is going to end up after his United contract expired.

Shaw knows how much De Gea was relied upon at times, and it was not undeserved that he won a joint record four club player of the year awards.

However, in Onana they now have a very modern keeper, one who is completely comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of taking up starting positions far higher up the pitch than De Gea ever did.

That should change the way United attack. And Shaw can see definite benefits to that.

"David was amazing for us," said the 28-year-old, who signed a new contract in April that runs to 2027.

"We're sad to see him go but Andre will bring different qualities.

"I've been really impressed for far. He suits exactly the way the manager wants us to play.

"You'll see a different side now, with us building up from the back. He brings a bit more composure to that."

