Close menu

Manchester United 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: Andre Onana rants at Harry Maguire during Las Vegas defeat

By Simon StoneBBC Sport in Las Vegas

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments56

Andre Onana
Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan this summer in a deal worth £47m

New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana showed he will bring more to Erik ten Hag's team than ball-playing ability during a 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old Cameroon keeper, who came on at half-time, has a reputation for letting rip at team-mates.

And he had a furious rant at Harry Maguire after a slack pass to Christian Eriksen gifted Dortmund a chance.

Onana denied Sebastian Haller then raced from his goal to berate Maguire.

The former United captain kept his counsel, which is more than could be said of fellow defender Brandon Williams in a separate incident. Williams was involved in a slanging match with Tom Heaton, who started in goal as United's three-match tour of the United States ended in defeat in front of 50,857 at the Allegiant Stadium.

Williams had been responsible for Donyell Malen cancelling out Diogo Dalot's excellent opening strike, but took exception to being blamed by Heaton for Dortmund's second goal, barely a minute later, when Victor Lindelof gave the ball away.

Heaton seemed to suggest Williams had been too slow getting out and had played Malen onside. Williams evidently disagreed, making his feelings known in industrial terms.

Antony equalised for United but another defensive error - this time from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who gifted Dortmund possession close to the penalty area - ended with Youssoufa Moukoko scoring the winner.

It was a sobering evening for 18-year-old Omari Forson. Given his fourth pre-season appearance, the Londoner had impressed until he got involved in a head-to-head confrontation with Karim Adeyemi.

Ten Hag was concerned enough about the situation to venture on to the pitch. Bruno Fernandes complained to the fourth official as Dortmund continued to niggle away at the young midfielder, whose concentration had evidently been affected.

Amad Diallo missed the game with a knee injury that still requires an assessment and the Ivory Coast winger was noticeably limping as he left the stadium.

It is anticipated 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will be out for an extended period with the ankle injury he sustained in the 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid in Houston on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen making a pass under pressure from Marcel Sabitzer
Christian Eriksen faced former team-mate Marcel Sabitzer, who joined Borussia Dortmund after ending last season on loan at United from Bayern Munich

Eriksen looking forward to Hojlund arrival

After starting their pre-season campaign with three successive victories, United have now lost two games in a row.

They still have two more matches to play, against Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday and Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Sunday, before they open their Premier League campaign against Wolves at Old Trafford on 14 August.

By that point, United hope to have completed the signing of Eriksen's Denmark team-mate Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta in a deal that could eventually cost £72m.

"We don't get enough media attention in Denmark - that's why people outside Denmark don't know enough (about Hojlund)," said former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen.

"He's a nice guy and a good player. He's developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team. Now he's a strong number nine.

"I haven't seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there.

"I spoke to him when we were with the national team last time. Of course, I've said a lot of good stuff and also said some bad stuff."

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team
How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 08:46

    Why do we have to have multiple Man United stories every day? It's nearly as embarrassing as having a text commentary on a pre-season friendly.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 08:46

    It’s another classic opportunity to HYS on something meaningless. (oh and to mention Man Utd)

  • Comment posted by ian atkins, today at 08:46

    Maguire will have the last laugh with this clown in goal, 52 million! why did they not take him on a free this time last year? good planning and recruitment

  • Comment posted by Vulcan roar, today at 08:44

    Most modern goalkeepers couldn't catch a beachball. Maybe if they learnt to hold onto a ball. They wouldn't have to rely on third rate defenders sweeping up their messes.

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 08:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 08:41

    Maguire is the biggest flop to play for manutd but the media and fans will still defend him because he's English.

    English players are the most overrated and overhyped players of all time they are less than average its facts.

    • Reply posted by Jayfino , today at 08:46

      Jayfino replied:
      English is clearly your weak spot though...

  • Comment posted by Bigjon15, today at 08:40

    slack pass? the ball goes straight to his feet. Erickson tries to play around the corner and it gets blocked. Just trying to ride the anti Maguire bandwagon.

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 08:37

    An article about hissy fits. Not related to a football match, surely!

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 08:37

    This is what your licence fee pays for folks. Utter drivel

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 08:37

    He better have some strepsils ready when Maguire and Evans become the standard CB pairing.

    • Reply posted by Half Man Half Whiskey, today at 08:43

      Half Man Half Whiskey replied:
      Evans is good tho

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 08:36

    ANOTHER utd thread!!!

    The rest of football are fed up with this!

    • Reply posted by Matthew Lewis, today at 08:45

      Matthew Lewis replied:
      Yet here you are in the comments section, ironic that you've clearly cared enough to state your opinion.

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 08:36

    I hope McGuire has a go at him when he makes his inevitable blunder

    • Reply posted by Roman, today at 08:39

      Roman replied:
      You obviously only support nonsense

  • Comment posted by Matt316, today at 08:35

    When the new boy's ranting at you, it's definitely time to leave

  • Comment posted by hippo, today at 08:35

    another pointless article about Man Utd. No doubt they are one of the biggest in the country still, but there really is no need for a full length article because a keeper shouted at a defender, or a striker may or may not sign, and will be the missing link just like Wieghust was 8 months ago.

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 08:34

    Slow News Day Then ?Isn't that the Goalkeepers job ?

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 08:38

      Paul replied:
      Maguire was utterly awful, he's so slow, gave the ball away constantly and twice kicked it into the stands with no-one near him 😂

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 08:33

    Trouble at t'mill.

    • Reply posted by Half Man Half Whiskey, today at 08:40

      Half Man Half Whiskey replied:
      ^the mill

      (You’re welcome)

  • Comment posted by Kapil_Dev_Ka_Full_Toss, today at 08:33

    I'm a United supporter but why is this a headline?? Simon Stone trying to justify his job as Man Utd Fanboy!!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 08:38

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Next up, Manchester United players talk to each other at dinner

  • Comment posted by Lord Elpus, today at 08:33

    The starting Man Utd team should have been labelled Make Us An Offer

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 08:33

    Be careful Onana, that’s the United reserve reserve centre half and of course England’s first choice you’re shouting at.

  • Comment posted by samee, today at 08:32

    Ridiculous clickbait. BBC in the gutter with everyone else.

    • Reply posted by Jose, today at 08:38

      Jose replied:
      Worked with you & me, eh! And, don't you know, there are certain organisations, like peoples, who you're not allowed to criticise! Scrap the TAX!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport