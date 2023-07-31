Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group B
CanadaCanada0AustraliaAustralia4

Canada 0-4 Australia: Co-hosts keep Women's World Cup dream alive as Olympic champions go out

By Emma SmithBBC Sport at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments14

Hayley Raso
Hayley Raso, who has just joined Real Madrid from Manchester City, put Australia in command with two first-half goals
Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

Australia kept their Women's World Cup dream alive as they advanced to the last-16 stage by thrashing Canada.

Hayley Raso scored twice, Mary Fowler was also on target and Steph Catley netted a late penalty as the co-hosts impressed in a game they had to win to avoid elimination.

The Matildas finished top of Group B - and did so without Sam Kerr, an unused sub despite declaring herself fit.

Canada suffered their first Women's World Cup group-stage exit since 2011.

Nigeria's draw with the Republic of Ireland means Australia will go forward to face the runners-up in Group D - who could still be England - at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 7 August.

Australia excel after Kerr sideshow

For Australia, this game had involved of the most fraught build-ups possible at a World Cup. The spectre of a humiliating early exit, combined with the dominating question marks about Kerr's fitness, did not make for ideal preparation.

Captain Kerr - having missed the first two games with a calf injury - was named on the bench but did not take part in the warm-ups, instead chewing gum and wearing her big coat as she watched the passing drills.

Ultimately, it was the 11 women on the field for Australia who would decide whether they could survive this test - and they rose to the challenge.

Roared on by a noisy near-capacity crowd at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, from the start they were far quicker and more dynamic than Canada.

Those watching from the stands became noisier when Catley's low cross found Raso in the area and she controlled before firing into the bottom corner.

Fowler appeared to have doubled the lead, firing into the roof of the net after a goalmouth scramble; however, Ellie Carpenter was judged offside after a lengthy video assistant referee review.

It left the crowd unsure how to react when Raso turned home following another scramble shortly before half-time. It was only when Canada restarted the game that they celebrated.

The Australian knees-up truly began shortly before the hour when Caitlin Foord cut back for Fowler to convert off the post from close range, and it was in full swing when Catley stroked home from the spot after Jessie Fleming fouled Katrina Gorry.

Australia now have the chance to give those fans more to celebrate at this World Cup. With or without Kerr, the hosts are staying at their own party.

Meek Canada bow out

From a Group B line-up filled with quality teams, there was always going to be one major name who exited in the first round - whether hosts Australia, World Cup ever-presents Nigeria or Olympic champions Canada.

Ultimately it is the Canadians who bow out, unable to repeat the feats of United States in 1999 and 2015 of holding the World Cup and Olympic crowns simultaneously.

It was a frustrating manner of exit, failing to lay a glove on fired-up Australia. The Canadians' best chance came when Deanne Rose was denied by the leg of Mackenzie Arnold in the second half.

Their exit means forward Christine Sinclair, 40, was unable to become the first player to score at six World Cups.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Canada

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSheridan
    Average rating

    4.53

  2. Squad number8Player nameRiviere
    Average rating

    4.98

  3. Squad number3Player nameBuchanan
    Average rating

    5.15

  4. Squad number14Player nameGilles
    Average rating

    4.88

  5. Squad number10Player nameLawrence
    Average rating

    4.46

  6. Squad number5Player nameQuinn
    Average rating

    3.42

  7. Squad number7Player nameGrosso
    Average rating

    4.17

  8. Squad number19Player nameLeon
    Average rating

    4.83

  9. Squad number17Player nameFleming
    Average rating

    5.84

  10. Squad number9Player nameHuitema
    Average rating

    4.86

  11. Squad number12Player nameSinclair
    Average rating

    3.84

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameChapman
    Average rating

    4.36

  2. Squad number6Player nameRose
    Average rating

    4.90

  3. Squad number11Player nameViens
    Average rating

    4.87

  4. Squad number13Player nameSchmidt
    Average rating

    4.48

  5. Squad number20Player nameLacasse
    Average rating

    4.86

  6. Squad number23Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.93

Australia

Starting XI

  1. Squad number18Player nameArnold
    Average rating

    7.45

  2. Squad number21Player nameCarpenter
    Average rating

    7.31

  3. Squad number15Player nameHunt
    Average rating

    7.31

  4. Squad number14Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    7.31

  5. Squad number7Player nameCatley
    Average rating

    7.89

  6. Squad number16Player nameRaso
    Average rating

    8.37

  7. Squad number19Player nameGorry
    Average rating

    7.59

  8. Squad number23Player nameCooney-Cross
    Average rating

    7.57

  9. Squad number9Player nameFoord
    Average rating

    8.55

  10. Squad number11Player nameFowler
    Average rating

    7.57

  11. Squad number10Player namevan Egmond
    Average rating

    7.47

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player namePolkinghorne
    Average rating

    7.01

  2. Squad number5Player nameVine
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number22Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    6.66

Line-ups

Canada

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sheridan
  • 8RiviereSubstituted forChapmanat 45'minutes
  • 3Buchanan
  • 14Gilles
  • 10Lawrence
  • 5QuinnSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
  • 7GrossoSubstituted forSchmidtat 45'minutes
  • 19LeonSubstituted forViensat 64'minutes
  • 17Fleming
  • 9HuitemaSubstituted forRoseat 45'minutes
  • 12SinclairSubstituted forLacasseat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Chapman
  • 4Zadorsky
  • 6Rose
  • 11Viens
  • 13Schmidt
  • 15Prince
  • 16Carle
  • 18D'Angelo
  • 20Lacasse
  • 21Awujo
  • 22Proulx
  • 23Smith

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18ArnoldBooked at 81mins
  • 21Carpenter
  • 15Hunt
  • 14Kennedy
  • 7Catley
  • 16RasoSubstituted forVineat 75'minutes
  • 19GorrySubstituted forGrantat 90+6'minutes
  • 23Cooney-Cross
  • 9Foord
  • 11Fowler
  • 10van EgmondBooked at 68minsSubstituted forPolkinghorneat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Luik
  • 4Polkinghorne
  • 5Vine
  • 6Wheeler
  • 8Chidiac
  • 12Micah
  • 13Yallop
  • 17Simon
  • 20Kerr
  • 22Grant
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart
Attendance:
27,706

Match Stats

Home TeamCanadaAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Canada 0, Australia 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Canada 0, Australia 4.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Charlotte Grant (Australia).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Charlotte Grant replaces Katrina Gorry.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivia Smith (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Canada 0, Australia 4. Steph Catley (Australia) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Australia.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jessie Fleming (Canada) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Australia. Katrina Gorry draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Sophie Schmidt.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Canada. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Évelyne Viens (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Australia).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vanessa Gilles (Canada) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Vanessa Gilles (Canada).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cloé Lacasse (Canada) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Schmidt.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Clare Polkinghorne replaces Emily van Egmond.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 13:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 13:25

    The score line flattered Australia and Canada should be in the next found .There players just didn’t have the rub of the green today.
    Good luck Australia,you need it.

  • Comment posted by Pipeline, today at 13:23

    Great performance by Australia spoilt by a comical VAR decision for their penalty

  • Comment posted by slamdunc, today at 13:23

    Good potential result for England too, there's a path to the QF now if they improve, start tomorrow please

  • Comment posted by Lozz1971 , today at 13:22

    The mitildas waltzing in to the next round .. well played you deserve it ..great game

  • Comment posted by AshleyB9, today at 13:22

    Happy to see Canada go out, something about them I just do not like.
    Assuming England Draw or Win tomorrow, it is Nigeria in the next round.
    Which is good, as we do not really want to play Australia if they are coming into form and are at Home.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 13:21

    I've found myself rooting for the Aussies this world cup! What a win

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 13:21

    How did this happen? All the Canadian girls play in top US universities and have been part of that system. Has the rest of the world caught up now and women's football has strength and depth across Europe, Africa, Asia and Australasia?

    • Reply posted by Aussie Al, today at 13:24

      Aussie Al replied:
      Aussies never say die

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 13:21

    Great to see a host nation go through in such style, and without needing Sam Kerr! Well played Australia!

  • Comment posted by Aussie Al, today at 13:20

    Well done Australia.Atmosphere was great.