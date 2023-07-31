Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group C
JapanJapan4SpainSpain0

Japan 4-0 Spain: Hinata Miyazawa scores twice in impressive win

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Wellington Regional Stadium

Japan showed why they are serious contenders at the Women's World Cup by hammering Spain to finish top of Group C and book a last-16 showdown with Norway.

The 2011 world champions made it look easy as they scored three times before half-time, with Hinata Miyazawa getting two to take her tally to four goals and become the tournament's leading scorer.

The attacking midfielder put Japan ahead with a calm finish after Spain's defence had been exposed, before Riko Uek doubled the lead with a deflected finish which looped into the net.

Miyazawa, who scored two in Japan's opening group game against Zambia, made it 3-0 by firing across goal and into the net in front of a crowd of 20,957.

Substitute Mina Tanaka added to Spain's pain with a fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Japan started the third and final group game trailing Spain on goal difference after both teams had made 100% winning starts in New Zealand.

Japan will stay in Wellington, where they will meet Norway, the 1995 world champions, on Saturday at 09:00 BST.

Group runners-up Spain head to Auckland, where they will play Switzerland at Eden Park on Saturday at 06:00 BST.

Formidable Japan produce masterclass

Japan made five changes to the side that overcame Costa Rica in Dunedin five days earlier yet never looked back after taking control on a blustery evening in New Zealand's capital.

After wins against Zambia and Costa Rica, this was the night they really showed the world they mean business with a powerful performance which included some exceptional finishing against a Spain side high in confidence after back-to-back wins.

Miyazawa, who also laid on the assist for Ueki's goal, looks a real handful and will be crucial if the two-time finalists are to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015.

Japan fans, who turned out in numbers in Wellington with some dressed in colourful masks and national costume, witnessed a masterclass from their team.

Japan had won only one of their past five World Cup games before this edition.

But they look formidable after a third successive win in New Zealand.

Poor Spain second best

Spain were a poor second best but must put this heavy defeat quickly behind them with a match against Switzerland to come at the weekend.

They were one of the first teams in Europe to qualify for this tournament after an impeccable qualifying campaign where they finished eight points clear at the top of the table and did not concede a goal in eight games.

Spain had not conceded a goal in 180 minutes before this match but were out-fought and out-classed by a classy Japan.

On a night of few positives for Jorge Vilda's side, Alexia Putellas got another 62 minutes on the pitch.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner is working her way back to full fitness following a serious knee injury sustained before Euro 2022 which ruled her out for almost a year.

Japan

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameYamashita
    Average rating

    7.43

  2. Squad number12Player nameTakahashi
    Average rating

    7.54

  3. Squad number4Player nameKumagai
    Average rating

    8.53

  4. Squad number3Player nameMinami
    Average rating

    8.60

  5. Squad number2Player nameShimizu
    Average rating

    8.46

  6. Squad number16Player nameHayashi
    Average rating

    7.66

  7. Squad number10Player nameNagano
    Average rating

    8.10

  8. Squad number13Player nameEndo
    Average rating

    8.71

  9. Squad number7Player nameMiyazawa
    Average rating

    7.93

  10. Squad number9Player nameUeki
    Average rating

    8.56

  11. Squad number8Player nameNaomoto
    Average rating

    8.18

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameSugita
    Average rating

    8.09

  2. Squad number11Player nameTanaka
    Average rating

    8.36

  3. Squad number14Player nameHasegawa
    Average rating

    9.10

  4. Squad number15Player nameFujino
    Average rating

    8.25

  5. Squad number19Player nameMoriya
    Average rating

    7.68

Spain

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMisa
    Average rating

    4.09

  2. Squad number2Player nameBatlle
    Average rating

    8.42

  3. Squad number4Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    3.84

  4. Squad number20Player nameGálvez
    Average rating

    3.90

  5. Squad number19Player nameCarmona
    Average rating

    3.71

  6. Squad number6Player nameBonmatí
    Average rating

    4.31

  7. Squad number3Player nameAbelleira
    Average rating

    4.14

  8. Squad number11Player namePutellas
    Average rating

    3.77

  9. Squad number18Player nameParalluelo
    Average rating

    4.33

  10. Squad number10Player nameHermoso
    Average rating

    4.10

  11. Squad number8Player nameMariona Caldentey
    Average rating

    4.07

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameGonzález
    Average rating

    4.68

  2. Squad number12Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    5.10

  3. Squad number15Player nameNavarro
    Average rating

    4.95

  4. Squad number17Player nameRedondo
    Average rating

    4.95

  5. Squad number21Player nameZornoza
    Average rating

    5.14

Line-ups

Japan

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Yamashita
  • 12Takahashi
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 2ShimizuSubstituted forMoriyaat 59'minutes
  • 16Hayashi
  • 10NaganoSubstituted forHasegawaat 59'minutes
  • 13EndoSubstituted forSugitaat 85'minutes
  • 7MiyazawaSubstituted forFujinoat 45'minutes
  • 9UekiSubstituted forTanakaat 68'minutes
  • 8Naomoto

Substitutes

  • 5Miyake
  • 6Sugita
  • 11Tanaka
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 15Fujino
  • 17Seike
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Moriya
  • 20Hamano
  • 21Hirao
  • 22Chiba
  • 23Ishikawa

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2Batlle
  • 4Paredes
  • 20Gálvez
  • 19CarmonaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 6Bonmatí
  • 3AbelleiraSubstituted forZornozaat 72'minutes
  • 11PutellasSubstituted forRedondoat 62'minutes
  • 18ParallueloSubstituted forGonzálezat 82'minutes
  • 10Hermoso
  • 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forNavarroat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Andrés
  • 7Guerrero
  • 9González
  • 12Hernández
  • 13Salón
  • 14Codina
  • 15Navarro
  • 16Pérez
  • 17Redondo
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del Castillo
  • 23Coll Lluch
Referee:
Katja Koroleva
Attendance:
20,957

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Japan 4, Spain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Japan 4, Spain 0.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Irene Paredes (Spain).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oihane Hernández with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  7. Booking

    Oihane Hernández (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Oihane Hernández (Spain).

  9. Post update

    Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Miyabi Moriya tries a through ball, but Aoba Fujino is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Moeka Minami.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Japan. Hina Sugita replaces Jun Endo.

  13. Post update

    Alba Redondo (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Hikaru Naomoto (Japan).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Japan 4, Spain 0. Mina Tanaka (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Miyabi Moriya.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Esther González replaces Salma Paralluelo.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rocío Gálvez (Spain).

  18. Post update

    Mina Tanaka (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Claudia Zornoza replaces Teresa Abelleira.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teresa Abelleira (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 10:20

    At last a good game comprising two very good teams. Great performance by Japan showing a strong total football against a skilful but out thought Spain. great pressing game by Japan and finishing. Their energy plus doing the basics far better than other teams....enjoyed the game

  • Comment posted by Nigel Heather, today at 10:19

    Well done Japan, hope you go on to lift the cup.

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 10:18

    Football fans know what they are watching but do the commentators.. .. ?. It is what it is

  • Comment posted by inherent, today at 10:16

    it's always great hearing commentators blabbing on about one side over another at the start of a game and getting it totally wrong. 77% possession, it's shooting boots that count

  • Comment posted by Curious, today at 10:13

    The Nadeshiko - no sitters missed!!

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 10:13

    Japan are a class side, and will take a good team to beat them. The commentator said "This has been a gripping tournament" Yes but lousy football.

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 10:17

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      Like all tournaments its been a mix of good and bad games

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 10:12

    Considering they are not the tallest team and so there is a limited aerial threat 4 nil is a fantastic achievement for Japan against a good Spain team.

    • Reply posted by Curious, today at 10:18

      Curious replied:
      Please - this is Japan you are talking about - with a great footballing pedigree. Respect.

  • Comment posted by ProperFootballTeam, today at 10:11

    Japan’s display is what the level of women’s football has to be at - if the aim is to showcase quality for ongoing promotion.

    Credit where it’s due: Resolute defence, efficient turnover, lightning counter, and the most difficult ruthless finishing. All in 1.

    4-0 win is well-deserved, and 22% possession says it all about how good Japan is using the ball.

    Spain - the less said, the better.

  • Comment posted by Username not valid, today at 10:10

    77% possession and 2 shots on goal. Even if they had scored both, they would still have lost!

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 10:10

    Please note England. Japan gave away just 3 free kicks.