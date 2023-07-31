Match ends, Japan 4, Spain 0.
Japan showed why they are serious contenders at the Women's World Cup by hammering Spain to finish top of Group C and book a last-16 showdown with Norway.
The 2011 world champions made it look easy as they scored three times before half-time, with Hinata Miyazawa getting two to take her tally to four goals and become the tournament's leading scorer.
The attacking midfielder put Japan ahead with a calm finish after Spain's defence had been exposed, before Riko Uek doubled the lead with a deflected finish which looped into the net.
Miyazawa, who scored two in Japan's opening group game against Zambia, made it 3-0 by firing across goal and into the net in front of a crowd of 20,957.
Substitute Mina Tanaka added to Spain's pain with a fourth goal in the 83rd minute.
Japan started the third and final group game trailing Spain on goal difference after both teams had made 100% winning starts in New Zealand.
Japan will stay in Wellington, where they will meet Norway, the 1995 world champions, on Saturday at 09:00 BST.
Group runners-up Spain head to Auckland, where they will play Switzerland at Eden Park on Saturday at 06:00 BST.
Formidable Japan produce masterclass
Japan made five changes to the side that overcame Costa Rica in Dunedin five days earlier yet never looked back after taking control on a blustery evening in New Zealand's capital.
After wins against Zambia and Costa Rica, this was the night they really showed the world they mean business with a powerful performance which included some exceptional finishing against a Spain side high in confidence after back-to-back wins.
Miyazawa, who also laid on the assist for Ueki's goal, looks a real handful and will be crucial if the two-time finalists are to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015.
Japan fans, who turned out in numbers in Wellington with some dressed in colourful masks and national costume, witnessed a masterclass from their team.
Japan had won only one of their past five World Cup games before this edition.
But they look formidable after a third successive win in New Zealand.
Poor Spain second best
Spain were a poor second best but must put this heavy defeat quickly behind them with a match against Switzerland to come at the weekend.
They were one of the first teams in Europe to qualify for this tournament after an impeccable qualifying campaign where they finished eight points clear at the top of the table and did not concede a goal in eight games.
Spain had not conceded a goal in 180 minutes before this match but were out-fought and out-classed by a classy Japan.
On a night of few positives for Jorge Vilda's side, Alexia Putellas got another 62 minutes on the pitch.
The two-time Ballon d'Or winner is working her way back to full fitness following a serious knee injury sustained before Euro 2022 which ruled her out for almost a year.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Japan
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameYamashitaAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number12Player nameTakahashiAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number4Player nameKumagaiAverage rating
8.53
- Squad number3Player nameMinamiAverage rating
8.60
- Squad number2Player nameShimizuAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number16Player nameHayashiAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number10Player nameNaganoAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number13Player nameEndoAverage rating
8.71
- Squad number7Player nameMiyazawaAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number9Player nameUekiAverage rating
8.56
- Squad number8Player nameNaomotoAverage rating
8.18
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameSugitaAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number11Player nameTanakaAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number14Player nameHasegawaAverage rating
9.10
- Squad number15Player nameFujinoAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number19Player nameMoriyaAverage rating
7.68
Spain
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMisaAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number2Player nameBatlleAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number4Player nameParedesAverage rating
3.84
- Squad number20Player nameGálvezAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number19Player nameCarmonaAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number6Player nameBonmatíAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number3Player nameAbelleiraAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number11Player namePutellasAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number18Player nameParallueloAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number10Player nameHermosoAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number8Player nameMariona CaldenteyAverage rating
4.07
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameGonzálezAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number12Player nameHernándezAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number15Player nameNavarroAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number17Player nameRedondoAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number21Player nameZornozaAverage rating
5.14
Line-ups
Japan
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Yamashita
- 12Takahashi
- 4Kumagai
- 3Minami
- 2ShimizuSubstituted forMoriyaat 59'minutes
- 16Hayashi
- 10NaganoSubstituted forHasegawaat 59'minutes
- 13EndoSubstituted forSugitaat 85'minutes
- 7MiyazawaSubstituted forFujinoat 45'minutes
- 9UekiSubstituted forTanakaat 68'minutes
- 8Naomoto
Substitutes
- 5Miyake
- 6Sugita
- 11Tanaka
- 14Hasegawa
- 15Fujino
- 17Seike
- 18Tanaka
- 19Moriya
- 20Hamano
- 21Hirao
- 22Chiba
- 23Ishikawa
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2Batlle
- 4Paredes
- 20Gálvez
- 19CarmonaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 6Bonmatí
- 3AbelleiraSubstituted forZornozaat 72'minutes
- 11PutellasSubstituted forRedondoat 62'minutes
- 18ParallueloSubstituted forGonzálezat 82'minutes
- 10Hermoso
- 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forNavarroat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Andrés
- 7Guerrero
- 9González
- 12Hernández
- 13Salón
- 14Codina
- 15Navarro
- 16Pérez
- 17Redondo
- 21Zornoza
- 22del Castillo
- 23Coll Lluch
- Referee:
- Katja Koroleva
- Attendance:
- 20,957
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Japan 4, Spain 0.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Irene Paredes (Spain).
Post update
Attempt saved. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oihane Hernández with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Oihane Hernández (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Oihane Hernández (Spain).
Post update
Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Japan. Miyabi Moriya tries a through ball, but Aoba Fujino is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Moeka Minami.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Hina Sugita replaces Jun Endo.
Post update
Alba Redondo (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hikaru Naomoto (Japan).
Goal!
Goal! Japan 4, Spain 0. Mina Tanaka (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Miyabi Moriya.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Esther González replaces Salma Paralluelo.
Post update
Foul by Rocío Gálvez (Spain).
Post update
Mina Tanaka (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Claudia Zornoza replaces Teresa Abelleira.
Post update
Attempt missed. Teresa Abelleira (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Credit where it’s due: Resolute defence, efficient turnover, lightning counter, and the most difficult ruthless finishing. All in 1.
4-0 win is well-deserved, and 22% possession says it all about how good Japan is using the ball.
Spain - the less said, the better.