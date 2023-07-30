Close menu

Axel Disasi: Chelsea agree deal to sign Monaco and France defender

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Axel Disasi
Axel Disasi played in all 38 of Monaco's Ligue 1 games last season

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco for 45m euros (£38.57m).

France international Disasi, 25, will give Chelsea another right-sided centre-back option following the injury to Wesley Fofana.

Fofana has been ruled out for several months after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Benoit Badiashile is also currently injured and will not be fit until after the Premier League season starts.

Chelsea have Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, who has interest from Brighton, as their options in the centre of defence as things stand.

Disasi has made 118 appearances for Monaco since joining the Ligue 1 club from Stade de Reims in August 2020.

He has earned four caps for France, making his full international debut in the World Cup defeat by Tunisia last November.

The Frenchman will become Chelsea's third summer signing, following forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also close to securing the £23.2m signing of Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, though he could be immediately sent on loan to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, after Chelsea's ownership group purchased a majority stake in the club earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Brighton have rejected a series of Chelsea bids for Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino is reshaping his already large squad after taking over from Frank Lampard.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and former captain Cesar Azpiliceuta have all departed the club so far this summer.

  • Comment posted by the boring one , today at 19:18

    Chelsea have more players than fans

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 19:52

      Average Cyclist replied:
      Oh your so funny, I must book tickets to see you flop on stage

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 18:34

    Chelsea have been BIG spenders for 20yrs now, but the strategy under boehly seems to be buying a large number of players in on long contracts, presumably to have some resale value for the ones that flop.

    Buying that volume means there will be plenty of failures

    • Reply posted by Moniker, today at 18:44

      Moniker replied:
      New littlewoods game

      Spot the success. Still waiting!

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 19:21

    Sign enough players you'll find a decent one eventually.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:51

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Like using the 'throw darts at it' strategy to pick market stocks.

  • Comment posted by mrronin, today at 18:58

    I think we made a move for Disasi so Colwill can have his dream move to Brighton and we get Caicedo without paying the £100m. £50m plus Colwill

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 19:05

      mick replied:
      Great when you see a common sense post

  • Comment posted by Ramires the celebrater, today at 18:50

    With Fofana injured and Thiago Silva ageing this is a great singing by Chelsea

    • Reply posted by Atonio, today at 19:06

      Atonio replied:
      Surely they can sign after singing all summer..

  • Comment posted by jm9890, today at 18:27

    Financial fair play. What financial fair play?

    • Reply posted by MM, today at 18:31

      MM replied:
      Chelsea have raised £300m this summer through sales with more to go.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 18:47

    They got 99 problems but lack of funds ain't one.

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 19:22

      ajackson replied:
      It's all debt though, that's what Boelhy's model was in the NFL

  • Comment posted by Moniker, today at 18:42

    Todd does realise that you can buy players in the future right?

    Don't have to buy every player in 18 months.

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 18:44

      Flowen replied:
      He’s trying so hard to be Roman… but he will never emulate him

  • Comment posted by William , today at 18:29

    What's with Chelsea? How many players do they think they need? 35? 40? Or are they just throwing their money around to corner the market?

    • Reply posted by YvesCFC, today at 18:50

      YvesCFC replied:
      We've sold a lot of players and still selling, look at Lukaku, Chalobah, Hudson Odoi and Ziyech who are very likely to be shifted. I think this purchase was because of Fofana's ACL injury.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 19:19

    His name is a headline writers dream for when it all goes wrong.

    • Reply posted by From Africa, today at 19:47

      From Africa replied:
      Are you by any chance referring to stories about Disaster?

  • Comment posted by Velocerantor, today at 19:35

    How can Chelsea still be buying players and not contravene financial fair play rules? It's an absolute joke.

    • Reply posted by MM, today at 19:52

      MM replied:
      Says the man at the bar ignorati

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 18:32

    Good, solid signing. With Fofana injured, Badiashile also still recovering, plus Silva wont play every game at nearly 39 more strength in depth is important and Disasi fits the bill

  • Comment posted by Student, today at 18:26

    You'd think Chalobah, Silva and Colwill would've sufficed for now pending return of injured players

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 18:31

      red on my sleeve replied:
      Dont forget about Badiashile! who i thought looked the part.

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 18:49

    Needs must people, Two main defenders out and Silva will not play every week now.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 20:06

    Chelsea hoping for another top 15 finish.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 19:57

    More players than season ticket holders.

  • Comment posted by ozzy, today at 18:48

    The toon lose out of yet another good player. If we can't strengthen our defence this window because of FFP then next season is gonna be a tough one.

    • Reply posted by Damon , today at 18:55

      Damon replied:
      You'll just bring in all those players on loan from your parent clubs in Saudi 😉

  • Comment posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 19:45

    Out of all the mega money Chelsea have spent on dozens of new players in the last two transfer windows, are any of them actually any good?

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 19:50

      nicknack1 replied:
      Based on last season

      No

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 19:11

    Seriously why do these owners get so much stick, backed each manager in signings.
    Do folk seriously think that Poch had nothing to do with shaping the squad.
    When he agreed to take the job, observed from afar he would of decided who he wanted to get rid of, all the noise coming out of Cobham, the BBTs unsettling the dressing room, the not good enough and the clearly didn’t want to be there mob.

    • Reply posted by Moniker, today at 19:43

      Moniker replied:
      The amount of incomings means the outgoings was a foregone conclusion and he had no say as Chelsea have mainly got rid of fodder. He hasn't had much time with the players already signed before he arrived to know which players he needs let alone talking about it in job negociations. Thankfully he won't have Europe to try and get all these players playing to the strength of the team

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 18:31

    FFP rules must have changed. Either that or Chelsea have registered in Saudi Arabia

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:04

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Could you explain the FFP issue you've identified with this transfer, please?

