Axel Disasi: Chelsea agree deal to sign Monaco and France defender

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Axel Disasi
Axel Disasi played in all 38 of Monaco's Ligue 1 games last season

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco for 45m euros (£38.57m).

France international Disasi, 25, will give Chelsea another right-sided centre-back option following the injury to Wesley Fofana.

Fofana has been ruled out for several months after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Benoit Badiashile is also currently injured and will not be fit until after the Premier League season starts.

Chelsea have Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, who has interest from Brighton, as their options in the centre of defence as things stand.

Disasi has made 118 appearances for Monaco since joining the Ligue 1 club from Stade de Reims in August 2020.

He has earned four caps for France, making his full international debut in the World Cup defeat by Tunisia last November.

The Frenchman will become Chelsea's third summer signing, following forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also close to securing the £23.2m signing of Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, though he could be immediately sent on loan to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, after Chelsea's ownership group purchased a majority stake in the club earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Brighton have rejected a series of Chelsea bids for Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino is reshaping his already large squad after taking over from Frank Lampard.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and former captain Cesar Azpiliceuta have all departed the club so far this summer.

  • Comment posted by mustymarks, today at 18:52

    Wouldn't Liverpool like to have Boehly as owner instead of the current stingy owners who don't really care about signing enough quality players and get rid of the mediocre ones to be able to consistently challenge the likes of City, Real, Barca.
    And now Chelsea seem to be sorting out the squad to perform better from this season onwards.
    LFC fans need to post FSG so the club can find better owners.

  • Comment posted by Ramires the celebrater, today at 18:50

    With Fofana injured and Thiago Silva ageing this is a great singing by Chelsea

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 18:49

    Needs must people, Two main defenders out and Silva will not play every week now.

  • Comment posted by ozzy, today at 18:48

    The toon lose out of yet another good player. If we can't strengthen our defence this window because of FFP then next season is gonna be a tough one.

  • Comment posted by anonymous , today at 18:47

    Well if united were interested and didn't get him he's clearly not good enough. United only go fir the best so he's not one of them

    • Reply posted by Scooter, today at 18:49

      Scooter replied:
      Checks notes........ Jordi Cryuff.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 18:47

    They got 99 problems but lack of funds ain't one.

  • Comment posted by Jolowora, today at 18:46

    Why is Chelsea always in the buying and selling news? How many players do they need? How can the players bond if they change every month?

  • Comment posted by Hamish, today at 18:45

    how the hell do chelski get around ffp when united are fined for a minor infringement !

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 18:47

      mick replied:
      Keep up, Chelsea have just been fined for exactly that.

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 18:45

    So that was todays signing!!!!!! Who will it be tomorrow?? I thought we were supposed to be reducing the squad. Can someone please explain to Boehly that we don't need 53 players like in the NFL????

  • Comment posted by Moniker, today at 18:42

    Todd does realise that you can buy players in the future right?

    Don't have to buy every player in 18 months.

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 18:44

      Flowen replied:
      He’s trying so hard to be Roman… but he will never emulate him

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 18:39

    Another to be loaned out to the bundesliga. Zee Chelski!

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 18:37

    Thiago Silva is Chelsea’s biggest liability, don’t play him in EPL games. You let go of almost all energetic defenders and yet kept a 40 year old as a starting CB

    • Reply posted by AndyPandy, today at 18:44

      AndyPandy replied:
      He might be 40 but still better than most of Chelsea defenders. Not sad to see koulibaly go. Dave great servant but not good enough any more for Prem. would say silva, badiashile, Colwill, fofana and this fella are a decent set of centre backs

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 18:36

    Fofana was finished as a footballer when he did his ACL 1st time at Leicester he never recovered. Thanks for the £75 million Chelsea 👍 and I bet Fofana doesn't care since he signed a £270k a week contract for 7 years Lol

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 18:46

      mick replied:
      And is if Chelsea aren’t insured DOH

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:35

    To the haters. Big injury to Fofana. Silva on his last legs. Chalobah on his way out. THAT’LL BE WHY WE NEED ANOTHER DEFENDER. 💩🏠

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:40

      GunnerStorm replied:
      If Silva is on his last legs, why not let him go. He is a legend of the game

  • Comment posted by Abubakar , today at 18:35

    I even prefer him to Fofana.

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 18:35

    Who?

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:34

    This Chelsea team is starting shape up under Pochettino, but is a special one like Mourinho? no.

    Mourinho:
    UCL Winner with Poorto
    PL Winner with Chelsea

    Pochettino:
    UCL Runner up with Tottenham

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 18:42

      matt replied:
      Would you like even more tissues? Or are you already spent.

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 18:34

    Chelsea have been BIG spenders for 20yrs now, but the strategy under boehly seems to be buying a large number of players in on long contracts, presumably to have some resale value for the ones that flop.

    Buying that volume means there will be plenty of failures

    • Reply posted by Moniker, today at 18:44

      Moniker replied:
      New littlewoods game

      Spot the success. Still waiting!

  • Comment posted by Lozz1971 , today at 18:33

    Chelsea sign another player .. 20-year contract incoming...

    • Reply posted by BlueFox, today at 18:37

      BlueFox replied:
      FFP will be swerved with another sale to a Saudi team

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 18:32

    Good, solid signing. With Fofana injured, Badiashile also still recovering, plus Silva wont play every game at nearly 39 more strength in depth is important and Disasi fits the bill

