A late Ruben Dias header could not rescue Manchester City from a 2-1 defeat by Atletico Madrid as their tour of Asia came to an end.

Kick-off was delayed by 40 minutes due to heavy rain in Seoul before Memphis Depay put the La Liga side in front.

Yannick Carrasco doubled Atletico's advantage as City - who had nearly 59% possession - struggled to break their opponents down.

Dias scored a late consolation but Diego Simeone's side held on.

Kyle Walker, who has been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich, hit the bar from 30 yards and Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both went close in the first half for City.

Last season's Treble winners face Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on Sunday, 6 August.