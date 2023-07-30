Close menu

Allan Saint-Maximin: Winger leaves Newcastle for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli

Allan Saint-Maximin
Allan Saint-Maximin has made 124 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 13 goals

Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United, joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee.

The French forward, 26, becomes the fourth high profile player to join the Saudi Arabian champions this summer.

They have also signed Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy from Premier League clubs.

Saint-Maximin, who joined the Magpies from Nice in 2019 and scored 12 Premier League goals in 111 games, has signed a four-year deal.

On Saturday, Saint-Maximin confirmed he was leaving Newcastle with an emotional social media post, saying his "greatest trophy" was playing for the club.

Al-Ahli are run by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle.

Reports have claimed rival Premier League clubs are concerned that Saint-Maximin's transfer fee, which has not been disclosed, could be inflated in order to help Newcastle comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

But manager Howe has said the transfer to Saudi "will satisfy the Premier League", while the league's chief executive Richard Masters insists its rules are "robust".

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said last year that the club must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions.

This summer, Howe has been able to bring in Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £55m and English winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for £38m.

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 16:37

    Thanks for everything ASM ❤️

    • Reply posted by The Mouse King, today at 17:56

      The Mouse King replied:
      I second that. Emotionally invested himself in the club and gave everything. One not to be forgotten by the Toon faithful.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 16:37

    If the fee is the rumoured £30m, then I am sad to see him to go so cheaply. He has given more, and has more to give, than the £35m we bought Barnes for. As a true Newcastle fan, I wish him luck and ask God to bless the rest of his career.

    • Reply posted by Naja, today at 16:55

      Naja replied:
      Barnes scored the same amount of goals last season as ASM has in 124 games for us. He's a great dribbler with no end product, poor work rate and he's always injured.

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 16:37

    Exciting but never a Howe type of player. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 17:54

      JustPassingTheTime replied:
      This last season he has proved you wrong. We have seen him transition into a hard worker who passed the ball well, but still had the ability to take on players. He would track back as well as push forward. The few times he had a prolonged period in the starting 11, he began to thrive.

  • Comment posted by RWJ, today at 16:46

    Thanks for trying your best for us Maxi, and your kind comments about our club, all the very best to you and your family.

  • Comment posted by Andy Nye, today at 16:48

    Once a Geordie always a Geordie. Bon voyage Alan

    • Reply posted by Ftmlee, today at 17:56

      Ftmlee replied:
      Geordie 😂 your probably not from Northumberland either

  • Comment posted by Brian or Joey, today at 16:41

    Exciting, charismatic and loyal. A fantastic signing in the bleak times, Maxi provided sparks in an otherwise grey world for fans of black and white. He'll be a miss, but we won't forget his contribution, or his decency off the pitch. Best wishes for the next chapter Maxi

  • Comment posted by Clem, today at 16:34

    Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 16:52

    He sounds like someone out of John Rawls' "A theory of justice"
    But seriously - I think sport was much more fun when people played for teams based on towns/cities/regions/countries with which they had a real connection - rather than being sold off to the highest bidding global brand. That's not racism, no-one would deny that Moeen Ali is a great Brummie, but it would make sports more authentic

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:54

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      When Celtic won the European Cup in 1967 all 11 players were born within a mile of Celtic Park.

      I think there's something special about that.

  • Comment posted by charlie chestnut, today at 16:51

    Any premier league club questioning this are ridiculous. In a league where Chelsea are needing to pay over 80 million for Caicedo who Brighton bought for under 10 million last season!

    • Reply posted by Sheffield 6, today at 16:54

      Sheffield 6 replied:
      In a league where Everton have lose over £600m in the last 3 years and face no FFP action.

      As long as the money flows Masters and the rest of the EPL dont care where it comes from.

  • Comment posted by DrNige, today at 16:58

    Thought the article was about ASM? Good luck, played a vital role in a very weak team before Howe took over and done his bit. Consistency was his only fault.

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 17:06

      Bill replied:
      Or maybe even lack of consistency.

  • Comment posted by sharkness, today at 16:35

    Surely this is the transfer, most of all of them, where the fee should be disclosed? After nearly two weeks of Newcastle and Eddie Howe telling us they are sure the transfer would satisfy the Premier League and be above board, why is the fee hidden now?

    • Reply posted by T-Lex, today at 16:39

      T-Lex replied:
      I wonder whether this is a way around FFP..... Sell a player to Saudi Arabia for a ridiculous fee to outweigh spending loads elsewhere.....

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 17:08

    A bit of a strange one. Unlike everyone else who's gone to Saudi, this guy hasn't peaked yet.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 17:21

      Steve replied:
      That's debateable

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 16:39

    Always saw him as like owning a racehorse on LSD. All very exciting, but almost entirely pointless. 13 goals in 124 apps and not many more assists is a poor return for so much fanfare

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 17:39

      Sam replied:
      Bit like Adama Traore.

  • Comment posted by Rofflecopter, today at 16:35

    Exciting player, but 13 goals in 124 appearances tells the story as to why he's off.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Hornby, today at 17:54

      Jonathan Hornby replied:
      Goals per appearances is a pointless and misleading statistic, especially when a player has made so many appearances as a substitute. Goals per 90 minutes is a far more useful statistic, and ASM's GP90 is close to 0.25, which is fine. More importantly though, it was the excitement he brought that made him such a popular player to Newcastle fans, especially during the Bruce years.

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 16:45

    Pension pot overflow ⚠️

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 17:20

    Thanks for everything Allan Saint-Maximin.❤️❤️❤️

    • Reply posted by Ftmlee, today at 17:57

      Ftmlee replied:
      He's off to win silverware

  • Comment posted by cojomo, today at 17:40

    Bye. Enjoy your Micky Mouse league of has beens.

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 17:53

      Doesitmatter replied:
      The huge global fan base and packed stadiums will disagree with you

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 17:26

    Top flight football is an absolute joke. Let's be done with it and get all these clubs into the Super League and leave British Football to the British fans

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 17:48

      Doesitmatter replied:
      British fans???

      Shall we have 1 league in the uk and 1 national team then

      After all we are supposed to one country according to many

  • Comment posted by AndyT, today at 17:46

    Not always the most effective player on the park but always entertaining, will be missed.

  • Comment posted by xraybaby, today at 17:19

    His greatest trophy was playing for the club....... and winning ZERO trophies! Pure comedy!

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 17:21

      Auld replied:
      Agreed

