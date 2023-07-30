Close menu

Allan Saint-Maximin: Winger leaves Newcastle for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli

Allan Saint-Maximin
Allan Saint-Maximin has made 124 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 13 goals

Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United, joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee.

The French forward, 26, becomes the fourth high profile player to join the Saudi Arabian champions this summer.

They have also signed Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy from Premier League clubs.

Saint-Maximin, who joined the Magpies from Nice in 2019 and scored 12 Premier League goals in 111 games, has signed a four-year deal.

On Saturday, Saint-Maximin confirmed he was leaving Newcastle with an emotional social media post, saying his "greatest trophy" was playing for the club.

Al-Ahli are run by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle.

Reports have claimed rival Premier League clubs are concerned that Saint-Maximin's transfer fee, which has not been disclosed, could be inflated in order to help Newcastle comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

But manager Howe has said the transfer to Saudi "will satisfy the Premier League", while the league's chief executive Richard Masters insists its rules are "robust".

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said last year that the club must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions.

This summer, Howe has been able to bring in Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £55m and English winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for £38m.

  • Comment posted by xraybaby, today at 17:19

    His greatest trophy was playing for the club....... and winning ZERO trophies! Pure comedy!

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 17:18

    Well done Newcastle.

    An amazing deal , no other club would have offer more than 15m.

  • Comment posted by Diane Abbot as next Spurs manager, today at 17:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 17:17

    Football is in the toilet I don’t watch it anymore they all care about money money money .

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 17:13

    He might have been an interesting impact player in the Champions League, he's been sold as there's a lot of deadwood in that squad from the Ashley era thats of minimal value and difficult to shift.

  • Comment posted by captainellie, today at 17:11

    Well played Newcastle on and off the pitch, clever management of a football club. Good luck ASM and I hope Newcastle invest in further talent to continue to strengthen and challenge for cups and titles 😊

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 17:08

    A bit of a strange one. Unlike everyone else who's gone to Saudi, this guy hasn't peaked yet.

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 17:07

    The EPL is losing it's worth..... Will soon be back to pre 1992 levels!

    • Reply posted by ObjectOne, today at 17:11

      ObjectOne replied:
      Yawn. Remember everyone, don't feed the obvious troll.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:03

    I like Newcastle, I lived there a while, I want to see them do well for my Toon mates.

    This is bobbins though. Selling one player from a club you own to another club you own. Proper money laundering. No other explanation.

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 17:06

      Flowen replied:
      The fee is undisclosed though so nobody can really say, unless the premier league find something untoward about it and start an investigation

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 17:03

    I can imagine many Newcastle players are looking at his transfer with envy, he gets to play amongst excellent players like Firminho and Mahrez, and compete against world-class players in the Saudi League.

    The EPL is very competitive but the UEFA Championsleague has lost it's mojo, too easy to win because of declining Spanish clubs and mediocre European clubs elsewhere. We are returning to the 90s

  • Comment posted by chria, today at 17:01

    This FFP is Shit rule only helps the Septic six to try and stop decent teams from catching them to late Eddie has done it 👍

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 17:05

      Auld replied:
      Well said - I’m very disappointed no team has taken the FA and UEFA to court to prove FFP is a restriction of trade - as is the home grown player rule.

  • Comment posted by None_Set, today at 16:59

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 17:07

      Flowen replied:
      No point in being jealous.. if it was your club I’m sure you’d keep quiet about it

  • Comment posted by DrNige, today at 16:58

    Thought the article was about ASM? Good luck, played a vital role in a very weak team before Howe took over and done his bit. Consistency was his only fault.

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 17:06

      Bill replied:
      Or maybe even lack of consistency.

  • Comment posted by da, today at 16:56

    1/Come in.
    2/Do something exciting in a struggling team.
    3/Sense the crowd love you.
    4/Spend weeks out injured reading the fans love for you.
    Repeat stages 1-4.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:58

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Well now that's just cynical.

  • Comment posted by DavetheWave, today at 16:55

    Selling him to themselves.
    Can now take him back on loan - along with Neves.

    • Reply posted by ojnner, today at 17:01

      ojnner replied:
      I'm pretty sure Saudi clubs are buying these players to boost their own clubs/league.

      I highly doubt either player will be coming back to England on loan.

  • Comment posted by Andrea Casula 39, today at 16:54

    China tried this and it’s hardly still going strong. Granted the players are now earning family generation changing money but i still imagine they will be rich enough after a year and lose interest (like china)

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 17:16

      Flowen replied:
      It wasn’t that players lost interest in China.. the reason the league fell off was because of the government rules brought in that only 3 overseas players could be on the pitch at the same time, and then they created a massive tax for each overseas signing. Then added with Covid 19, it pretty much collapsed.

  • Comment posted by Wesley, today at 16:52

    In this world where money talks and excellence is being driven by money I find nothing wrong with what these boys are doing? First it was heavyweight boxing moving to Saudi, then Golf took shape. So tomorrow it could be something else.
    Without outside money invested in Europe, not sure if it would have attracted superstardom?
    It's the end time, it's money's time. Enough said

    • Reply posted by jambo1, today at 17:05

      jambo1 replied:
      F 1 is next ( maybe not a sport)
      Super Bikes to follow
      The Americans and Saudis will swallow t’ P.L. in time.
      Golf has gone
      And that leaves tiddlywinks.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 16:52

    He sounds like someone out of John Rawls' "A theory of justice"
    But seriously - I think sport was much more fun when people played for teams based on towns/cities/regions/countries with which they had a real connection - rather than being sold off to the highest bidding global brand. That's not racism, no-one would deny that Moeen Ali is a great Brummie, but it would make sports more authentic

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:54

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      When Celtic won the European Cup in 1967 all 11 players were born within a mile of Celtic Park.

      I think there's something special about that.

  • Comment posted by charlie chestnut, today at 16:51

    Any premier league club questioning this are ridiculous. In a league where Chelsea are needing to pay over 80 million for Caicedo who Brighton bought for under 10 million last season!

    • Reply posted by Sheffield 6, today at 16:54

      Sheffield 6 replied:
      In a league where Everton have lose over £600m in the last 3 years and face no FFP action.

      As long as the money flows Masters and the rest of the EPL dont care where it comes from.

  • Comment posted by fanofsport, today at 16:50

    Saudis domination of football is in process

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 16:52

      Auld replied:
      Will stop in it’s tracks when the European Super League gets going - tv money and worldwide interest will dictate that

