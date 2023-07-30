Viaplay Cup: Holders Celtic away to Kilmarnock in last 16, Rangers host Morton
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
Celtic will launch their Viaplay Cup defence at Kilmarnock in one of two all-Premiership ties in the last 16.
St Mirren face Motherwell in Paisley, while last season's runners-up Rangers entertain Greenock Morton.
Aberdeen visit third-tier Stirling Albion, Hearts host Partick Thistle, and Hibernian welcome Raith Rovers.
Ross County are away to Airdrieonians and Livingston are at home to Ayr United. The ties will be played on the weekend of August 19-20.
Viaplay Cup last-16 draw
Hibs v Raith Rovers
Stirling Albion v Aberdeen
Airdrieonians v Ross County
St Mirren v Motherwell
Rangers v Greenock Morton
Kilmarnock v Celtic
Hearts v Partick Thistle
Livingston v Ayr United
More to follow.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment