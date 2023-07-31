Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Stephy Mavididi began his career at Arsenal and went on loan to Charlton and Preston before moving abroad in 2018

Leicester City have signed striker Stephy Mavididi from French club Montpellier for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium, just six days before Sunday's opening game of the season against Coventry.

Mavididi scored 21 goals in 91 league appearances for Montpellier after joining them from Juventus in 2020.

"Speaking to the manager and some of the staff here, it was a no-brainer for me," he told the club website.

"Obviously the size and history of the club speaks for itself, the training ground, the stadium.

"Personally, I wanted to come back to England, I felt like it was time to come home and continue my football here."

Mavididi - a former England youth international - is Leicester's fifth signing in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League, following Harry Winks, Conor Coady,Callum Doyle and goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

As well as Montpellier, he also played for Dijon in Ligue 1 in 2019-20 and last season set a new appearance record for an English player in France's top flight, beating Chris Waddle's 107 for Marseille.

