The Republic of Ireland ended their first World Cup with a 0-0 draw with Nigeria, who progressed to the last-16 and could face England.

The result, coupled with Australia's win over Canada, meant the Super Falcons, the lowest-ranked side in Group B, qualified in second place at the expense of the Olympic champions.

The Irish were already knocked out after defeats by Australia and Canada but collected their first point at a World Cup in their final match of the tournament.

In a low-key encounter in Brisbane, the Nigerians came closest to making the breakthrough when Courtney Brosnan pushed Uchenna Kanu's header on to the crossbar with a stunning save.

Nigeria will face the winners of Group D in Brisbane, which could be England if they draw with or beat China on Tuesday.

The Republic's pre-match build-up had been dominated by the future of manager Vera Pauw, whose contract is up after the tournament and the Dutch manager felt both she and her players deserved clarity on her position.

On the pitch, it was a cagey first half in Brisbane, where both sides struggled to keep hold of possession and the Republic of Ireland had the first chance when Katie McCabe fired wide after some good build-up play by Sinead Farrelly and the returning Heather Payne.

The Irish support dominated the crowd in Brisbane but it was the pockets of Australian fans who had something to cheer when Hayley Raso opened the scoring for the Matildas in Melbourne.

Knowing a draw would be enough to progress, Nigeria were content to sit deep in their own half but the Super Falcons almost took the lead when Louise Quinn gave the ball away and Asisat Oshoala raced clear, but the Barcelona forward could only fire wide when most in the stadium expected the net to bulge.

Ireland, whose first World Cup goal came courtesy of captain McCabe against Canada, looked the more likely side to break the deadlock and came close but Payne's cross was just too far for the outstretched leg of Farrelly.

Striker Kyra Carusa headed into the arms of Nigeria captain Chimaka Nnadozie, while Nigeria were restricted to long-range efforts from Toni Payne.

The mood in Brisbane was further lifted before half-time when Raso scored Australia's second goal, which gave Nigeria breathing room in their quest to make the next round.

Brosnan saves Ireland

Courtney Brosnan's world-class save to deny Uchenna Kanu kept the Republic of Ireland in the match

Just like against Canada, the Republic of Ireland couldn't really get going after the restart and needed Brosnan's stunning save to keep the scores level.

Kanu's header looked like it was going to bounce up into the net but Brosnan flew to her right and tipped the ball on to the crossbar.

With the wind in their sails and the Irish defence rocking, the Africans came close moments later when Oshoala dragged an effort wide from inside the box.

However, roared on by the Irish support, Denise O'Sullivan saw an effort well blocked by Blessing Demehin, and news of Australia's third goal came through to further ease the pressure on Randy Waldrum's side.

Nigeria took off Oshoala, who had been nursing an injury, but they were still strong going forward and Lily Agg and Louise Quinn had to be alert to make goal-saving blocks.

McCabe came close to repeating her 'Olympico' goal against Canada when her corner kick landed on the roof of the net as the crowd of 24,884 held its breath, but they were disappointed as Ireland's search for a winning goal failed to come to fruition.

The Nigerian support celebrated wildly at the full-time whistle as the Super Falcons qualified for the last-16 for the second consecutive World Cup.

Player of the match Littlejohn Ruesha Littlejohn with an average of 7.93 Ireland Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland

Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Republic of Ireland Avg Squad number 8 Player name Littlejohn Average rating 7.93 Squad number 1 Player name Brosnan Average rating 7.00 Squad number 11 Player name McCabe Average rating 6.92 Squad number 10 Player name O'Sullivan Average rating 6.20 Squad number 5 Player name Fahey Average rating 5.93 Squad number 4 Player name Quinn Average rating 5.92 Squad number 14 Player name Payne Average rating 5.83 Squad number 12 Player name Agg Average rating 5.65 Squad number 17 Player name Farrelly Average rating 5.65 Squad number 18 Player name Carusa Average rating 5.63 Squad number 6 Player name Connolly Average rating 5.54 Squad number 19 Player name Larkin Average rating 4.94 Squad number 7 Player name Caldwell Average rating 4.73 Squad number 20 Player name Sheva Average rating 4.30 Nigeria Avg Squad number 11 Player name Monday Average rating 7.46 Squad number 5 Player name Ebi Average rating 7.31 Squad number 12 Player name Kanu Average rating 7.13 Squad number 16 Player name Nnadozie Average rating 7.08 Squad number 7 Player name Payne Average rating 7.06 Squad number 15 Player name Ajibade Average rating 7.03 Squad number 8 Player name Oshoala Average rating 6.97 Squad number 2 Player name Plumptre Average rating 6.83 Squad number 3 Player name Ohale Average rating 6.76 Squad number 18 Player name Ayinde Average rating 6.69 Squad number 14 Player name Demehin Average rating 6.57 Squad number 22 Player name Alozie Average rating 6.53 Squad number 6 Player name Onumonu Average rating 6.48 Squad number 10 Player name Ucheibe Average rating 6.39