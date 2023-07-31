Match ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Nigeria 0.
The Republic of Ireland ended their first World Cup with a 0-0 draw with Nigeria, who progressed to the last-16 and could face England.
The result, coupled with Australia's win over Canada, meant the Super Falcons, the lowest-ranked side in Group B, qualified in second place at the expense of the Olympic champions.
The Irish were already knocked out after defeats by Australia and Canada but collected their first point at a World Cup in their final match of the tournament.
In a low-key encounter in Brisbane, the Nigerians came closest to making the breakthrough when Courtney Brosnan pushed Uchenna Kanu's header on to the crossbar with a stunning save.
Nigeria will face the winners of Group D in Brisbane, which could be England if they draw with or beat China on Tuesday.
The Republic's pre-match build-up had been dominated by the future of manager Vera Pauw, whose contract is up after the tournament and the Dutch manager felt both she and her players deserved clarity on her position.
On the pitch, it was a cagey first half in Brisbane, where both sides struggled to keep hold of possession and the Republic of Ireland had the first chance when Katie McCabe fired wide after some good build-up play by Sinead Farrelly and the returning Heather Payne.
The Irish support dominated the crowd in Brisbane but it was the pockets of Australian fans who had something to cheer when Hayley Raso opened the scoring for the Matildas in Melbourne.
Knowing a draw would be enough to progress, Nigeria were content to sit deep in their own half but the Super Falcons almost took the lead when Louise Quinn gave the ball away and Asisat Oshoala raced clear, but the Barcelona forward could only fire wide when most in the stadium expected the net to bulge.
Ireland, whose first World Cup goal came courtesy of captain McCabe against Canada, looked the more likely side to break the deadlock and came close but Payne's cross was just too far for the outstretched leg of Farrelly.
Striker Kyra Carusa headed into the arms of Nigeria captain Chimaka Nnadozie, while Nigeria were restricted to long-range efforts from Toni Payne.
The mood in Brisbane was further lifted before half-time when Raso scored Australia's second goal, which gave Nigeria breathing room in their quest to make the next round.
Brosnan saves Ireland
Just like against Canada, the Republic of Ireland couldn't really get going after the restart and needed Brosnan's stunning save to keep the scores level.
Kanu's header looked like it was going to bounce up into the net but Brosnan flew to her right and tipped the ball on to the crossbar.
With the wind in their sails and the Irish defence rocking, the Africans came close moments later when Oshoala dragged an effort wide from inside the box.
However, roared on by the Irish support, Denise O'Sullivan saw an effort well blocked by Blessing Demehin, and news of Australia's third goal came through to further ease the pressure on Randy Waldrum's side.
Nigeria took off Oshoala, who had been nursing an injury, but they were still strong going forward and Lily Agg and Louise Quinn had to be alert to make goal-saving blocks.
McCabe came close to repeating her 'Olympico' goal against Canada when her corner kick landed on the roof of the net as the crowd of 24,884 held its breath, but they were disappointed as Ireland's search for a winning goal failed to come to fruition.
The Nigerian support celebrated wildly at the full-time whistle as the Super Falcons qualified for the last-16 for the second consecutive World Cup.
Player of the match
LittlejohnRuesha Littlejohn
Republic of Ireland
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameLittlejohnAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number1Player nameBrosnanAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number11Player nameMcCabeAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number10Player nameO'SullivanAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number5Player nameFaheyAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number4Player nameQuinnAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number14Player namePayneAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number12Player nameAggAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number17Player nameFarrellyAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number18Player nameCarusaAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number6Player nameConnollyAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number19Player nameLarkinAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number7Player nameCaldwellAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number20Player nameShevaAverage rating
4.30
Nigeria
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameMondayAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number5Player nameEbiAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number12Player nameKanuAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number16Player nameNnadozieAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number7Player namePayneAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number15Player nameAjibadeAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number8Player nameOshoalaAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number2Player namePlumptreAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number3Player nameOhaleAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number18Player nameAyindeAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number14Player nameDemehinAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number22Player nameAlozieAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number6Player nameOnumonuAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number10Player nameUcheibeAverage rating
6.39
Line-ups
Ireland
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Brosnan
- 14PayneSubstituted forShevaat 84'minutes
- 5FaheySubstituted forCaldwellat 90+5'minutes
- 4Quinn
- 6Connolly
- 11McCabeBooked at 68mins
- 10O'Sullivan
- 12AggSubstituted forLarkinat 83'minutes
- 8Littlejohn
- 17Farrelly
- 18Carusa
Substitutes
- 2O'Riordan
- 3Mustaki
- 7Caldwell
- 9Barrett
- 13O'Gorman
- 15Quinn
- 16Moloney
- 19Larkin
- 20Sheva
- 21Grant
- 22Atkinson
- 23Walsh
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Nnadozie
- 22Alozie
- 3Ohale
- 14DemehinSubstituted forEbiat 84'minutes
- 2Plumptre
- 10Ucheibe
- 18Ayinde
- 15Ajibade
- 7Payne
- 12KanuSubstituted forMondayat 68'minutes
- 8OshoalaSubstituted forOnumonuat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Oluehi
- 4Ogbonna
- 5Ebi
- 6Onumonu
- 9Oparanozie
- 11Monday
- 17Ordega
- 19Echegini
- 20Imuran
- 21Okoronkwo
- 23Balogun
- Referee:
- Katia Itzel García
- Attendance:
- 24,884
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Nigeria 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gift Monday.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Diane Caldwell replaces Niamh Fahey.
Post update
Sinead Farrelly (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gift Monday (Nigeria).
Post update
Hand ball by Ifeoma Onumonu (Nigeria).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Onome Ebi replaces Oluwatosin Demehin.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Marissa Sheva replaces Heather Payne.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Abbie Larkin replaces Lily Agg.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria).
Post update
Attempt missed. Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ifeoma Onumonu (Nigeria).
Post update
Foul by Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland).
Post update
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Rasheedat Ajibade.
Post update
Attempt missed. Halimatu Ayinde (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
