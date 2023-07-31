Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group B
IrelandRepublic of Ireland0NigeriaNigeria0

Women's World Cup 2023: Republic of Ireland collect first point as Nigeria progress

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI at Brisbane Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

The Republic of Ireland ended their first World Cup with a 0-0 draw with Nigeria, who progressed to the last-16 and could face England.

The result, coupled with Australia's win over Canada, meant the Super Falcons, the lowest-ranked side in Group B, qualified in second place at the expense of the Olympic champions.

The Irish were already knocked out after defeats by Australia and Canada but collected their first point at a World Cup in their final match of the tournament.

In a low-key encounter in Brisbane, the Nigerians came closest to making the breakthrough when Courtney Brosnan pushed Uchenna Kanu's header on to the crossbar with a stunning save.

Nigeria will face the winners of Group D in Brisbane, which could be England if they draw with or beat China on Tuesday.

The Republic's pre-match build-up had been dominated by the future of manager Vera Pauw, whose contract is up after the tournament and the Dutch manager felt both she and her players deserved clarity on her position.

On the pitch, it was a cagey first half in Brisbane, where both sides struggled to keep hold of possession and the Republic of Ireland had the first chance when Katie McCabe fired wide after some good build-up play by Sinead Farrelly and the returning Heather Payne.

The Irish support dominated the crowd in Brisbane but it was the pockets of Australian fans who had something to cheer when Hayley Raso opened the scoring for the Matildas in Melbourne.

Knowing a draw would be enough to progress, Nigeria were content to sit deep in their own half but the Super Falcons almost took the lead when Louise Quinn gave the ball away and Asisat Oshoala raced clear, but the Barcelona forward could only fire wide when most in the stadium expected the net to bulge.

Ireland, whose first World Cup goal came courtesy of captain McCabe against Canada, looked the more likely side to break the deadlock and came close but Payne's cross was just too far for the outstretched leg of Farrelly.

Striker Kyra Carusa headed into the arms of Nigeria captain Chimaka Nnadozie, while Nigeria were restricted to long-range efforts from Toni Payne.

The mood in Brisbane was further lifted before half-time when Raso scored Australia's second goal, which gave Nigeria breathing room in their quest to make the next round.

Brosnan saves Ireland

Courtney Brosnan makes a save
Courtney Brosnan's world-class save to deny Uchenna Kanu kept the Republic of Ireland in the match

Just like against Canada, the Republic of Ireland couldn't really get going after the restart and needed Brosnan's stunning save to keep the scores level.

Kanu's header looked like it was going to bounce up into the net but Brosnan flew to her right and tipped the ball on to the crossbar.

With the wind in their sails and the Irish defence rocking, the Africans came close moments later when Oshoala dragged an effort wide from inside the box.

However, roared on by the Irish support, Denise O'Sullivan saw an effort well blocked by Blessing Demehin, and news of Australia's third goal came through to further ease the pressure on Randy Waldrum's side.

Nigeria took off Oshoala, who had been nursing an injury, but they were still strong going forward and Lily Agg and Louise Quinn had to be alert to make goal-saving blocks.

McCabe came close to repeating her 'Olympico' goal against Canada when her corner kick landed on the roof of the net as the crowd of 24,884 held its breath, but they were disappointed as Ireland's search for a winning goal failed to come to fruition.

The Nigerian support celebrated wildly at the full-time whistle as the Super Falcons qualified for the last-16 for the second consecutive World Cup.

Player of the match

LittlejohnRuesha Littlejohn

with an average of 7.93

Republic of Ireland

  1. Squad number8Player nameLittlejohn
    Average rating

    7.93

  2. Squad number1Player nameBrosnan
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number11Player nameMcCabe
    Average rating

    6.92

  4. Squad number10Player nameO'Sullivan
    Average rating

    6.20

  5. Squad number5Player nameFahey
    Average rating

    5.93

  6. Squad number4Player nameQuinn
    Average rating

    5.92

  7. Squad number14Player namePayne
    Average rating

    5.83

  8. Squad number12Player nameAgg
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number17Player nameFarrelly
    Average rating

    5.65

  10. Squad number18Player nameCarusa
    Average rating

    5.63

  11. Squad number6Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    5.54

  12. Squad number19Player nameLarkin
    Average rating

    4.94

  13. Squad number7Player nameCaldwell
    Average rating

    4.73

  14. Squad number20Player nameSheva
    Average rating

    4.30

Nigeria

  1. Squad number11Player nameMonday
    Average rating

    7.46

  2. Squad number5Player nameEbi
    Average rating

    7.31

  3. Squad number12Player nameKanu
    Average rating

    7.13

  4. Squad number16Player nameNnadozie
    Average rating

    7.08

  5. Squad number7Player namePayne
    Average rating

    7.06

  6. Squad number15Player nameAjibade
    Average rating

    7.03

  7. Squad number8Player nameOshoala
    Average rating

    6.97

  8. Squad number2Player namePlumptre
    Average rating

    6.83

  9. Squad number3Player nameOhale
    Average rating

    6.76

  10. Squad number18Player nameAyinde
    Average rating

    6.69

  11. Squad number14Player nameDemehin
    Average rating

    6.57

  12. Squad number22Player nameAlozie
    Average rating

    6.53

  13. Squad number6Player nameOnumonu
    Average rating

    6.48

  14. Squad number10Player nameUcheibe
    Average rating

    6.39

Line-ups

Ireland

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Brosnan
  • 14PayneSubstituted forShevaat 84'minutes
  • 5FaheySubstituted forCaldwellat 90+5'minutes
  • 4Quinn
  • 6Connolly
  • 11McCabeBooked at 68mins
  • 10O'Sullivan
  • 12AggSubstituted forLarkinat 83'minutes
  • 8Littlejohn
  • 17Farrelly
  • 18Carusa

Substitutes

  • 2O'Riordan
  • 3Mustaki
  • 7Caldwell
  • 9Barrett
  • 13O'Gorman
  • 15Quinn
  • 16Moloney
  • 19Larkin
  • 20Sheva
  • 21Grant
  • 22Atkinson
  • 23Walsh

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Nnadozie
  • 22Alozie
  • 3Ohale
  • 14DemehinSubstituted forEbiat 84'minutes
  • 2Plumptre
  • 10Ucheibe
  • 18Ayinde
  • 15Ajibade
  • 7Payne
  • 12KanuSubstituted forMondayat 68'minutes
  • 8OshoalaSubstituted forOnumonuat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Oluehi
  • 4Ogbonna
  • 5Ebi
  • 6Onumonu
  • 9Oparanozie
  • 11Monday
  • 17Ordega
  • 19Echegini
  • 20Imuran
  • 21Okoronkwo
  • 23Balogun
Referee:
Katia Itzel García
Attendance:
24,884

Match Stats

Home TeamIrelandAway TeamNigeria
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Nigeria 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Nigeria 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gift Monday.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Diane Caldwell replaces Niamh Fahey.

  5. Post update

    Sinead Farrelly (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gift Monday (Nigeria).

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Ifeoma Onumonu (Nigeria).

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Nigeria. Onome Ebi replaces Oluwatosin Demehin.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Marissa Sheva replaces Heather Payne.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Abbie Larkin replaces Lily Agg.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland).

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Lily Agg (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ifeoma Onumonu (Nigeria).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland).

  18. Post update

    Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Rasheedat Ajibade.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Halimatu Ayinde (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Schadenfreude, today at 13:58

    Ireland get to take home every losers favourite prize..."The positives" Still, not to worry, there's another World Cup in four years time so it gives them time to practice not killing the game as a spectator sport.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 14:07

      KwikGetaway replied:
      The England men's team have been taking every losers favourite prize for 57 years now and how much do them guys earn???

  • Comment posted by markon22, today at 13:47

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by markon22, today at 13:51

      markon22 replied:
      Don't support either I mean

  • Comment posted by rugbymaul, today at 13:42

    OH AH NIGERIA say OH AH NIGERIA

    • Reply posted by PygmyTwylyte, today at 13:52

      PygmyTwylyte replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Travaller, today at 13:27

    The Costa Rica / Zambia game is unlikely to get an HYS, so I will say this here: Zambia did well for the lowest ranked team in the competition playing for nothing but pride.

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 13:39

      G-Dog replied:
      Travaller 13:27
      ~
      Absolutely. All of the lower ranked teams will have gained valuable experience from participating in this World Cup, helping the sport to grow across the globe.

  • Comment posted by Alypinxx, today at 13:20

    It was clear the Nigerians had one eye on the next stage so they did just enough to secure their spot today. Great game management.

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 13:16

    Unlucky Ireland just started to play well towards the end of the competition.
    You can take a lot of positives from your experience
    Nigeria are the dark horse in this competition and will surprise a few more teams

  • Comment posted by Ayobami , today at 13:14

    Job Well-done Super Falcons.

  • Comment posted by Garfarkle, today at 13:12

    Well done Ireland, you showed you deserved to be there. Probably deserved more than a point overall. Congratulations Nigeria on getting through, you earned it. Well played.

    • Reply posted by Redallover, today at 13:58

      Redallover replied:
      Good job they weren’t in Colombia’s group…..they’d have walked off after the first tackle!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 13:09

    After their behaviour in Scotland post the play off win I'm glad to see the back of the Irish so soon. As no doubt are the global audience who they've bored to tears.

    Congratulations to the Nigerians.

    • Reply posted by Garfarkle, today at 13:14

      Garfarkle replied:
      My heart bleeds for you.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 13:08

    I feel sorry for Katie McCabe , great player , just needed a better team around her ,

  • Comment posted by Chilly Boly, today at 13:07

    Well done Nigerian Super Falcons! I'm so proud of you!

  • Comment posted by erik sly, today at 13:06

    We have a chance of defeating the English they're not at their best

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 13:05

    Good point against Nigeria and the point for Nigeria meant they replace Canada in 2nd place!

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, today at 13:04

    Did not have much luck in these finals, at least finished with a point and a clean sheet.

  • Comment posted by Peter Lee , today at 13:01

    Onwards and upwards it can only improve in the future
    They gave it a good go and were just missing the final finish pass,

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 13:01

    Congrats, Super Falcons on making it through the group. The fixtures looked like Canada and Australia were supposed to play a ceremonial last group stage match, having already qualified. But Nigeria spoilt the party. Hope they go a bit far in the knock out stages. Great job, the Aussie ladies, on the come back to win the group.

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 13:16

      Travaller replied:
      Australia were third in the group before this last round of matches, so if they had lost or drawn Canada and Nigeria would have been through.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22002026
2Denmark21011103
3China21011103
4Haiti200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22007166
2Italy210115-43
3South Africa201134-11
4Argentina201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia22004136
2Germany21017253
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

