Megan Connolly scored an unfortunate own goal as the Republic of Ireland lost to Canada

Defender Megan Connolly says the Republic of Ireland want to end their first World Cup on a high with victory over Nigeria in Brisbane.

The Republic will exit the tournament in the group stage after narrow defeats by co-hosts Australia and Olympic champions Canada.

Nigeria currently lead Group B and will progress with a win or draw.

"As a team and nation we wanted to come out with more but I know we have made everyone proud," Connolly said.

Despite a strong defensive performance against Australia in Sydney, the Republic of Ireland lost their opener after the Matildas' captain Steph Catley converted a second-half penalty.

Knowing defeat would end their tournament, the Irish took a lead against Canada through captain Katie McCabe but the Olympic champions hit back to knock the debutants out in the group stage.

Nigeria can progress with a draw or win, but Connolly says the team's focus has been on their own performance rather than spoiling the party for the African side.

"We haven't really spoken about it," she said.

"Our goal doesn't change from the start. We want to come away from this tournament with a win.

"I think, to date, we deserve to be here with the two performances we have put in. We want to come away with a win.

"Coming into this tournament we knew how tough it was going to be with the level of opponent that we were going to play.

"Within the group we had that belief that we can compete against the best teams and we wanted to get out of the group, there's no question about that.

"Coming away from the tournament, we want to come away with some points and we want to continue to put in performances and make everyone proud.

"This is our first tournament but hopefully not our last. We want to be here every tournament, I think tomorrow we are going to put in a good performance and come away with points."

'Team can rise to the occasion'

Manager Vera Pauw, who was asked about her future in the pre-match press conference, said she is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the team despite already being out of the tournament.

Heather Payne is the team's only injury doubt after the right-back pulled out of the pre-match warm-up against Canada, however Pauw is hopeful she will be able to play on Monday.

"The team can rise to any occasion and the bigger the challenge, the better we are," said Pauw, adding Nigeria are "extremely direct, super-fast and very skilful".

"This is a hugely important and a very difficult game. The outcome of the game does not change our flight back.

"The team is so determined to finish up with a very good game, the best game ever.

"I'm very confident we can put that on the pitch. We owe it to ourselves, to the association, who has put a lot of effort and resources into our preparation, to the fans and the whole country.

"Also the tournament, because this game has a big impact on the follow-up of the tournament for this group.

"If we put players on who haven't had minutes yet, then game will only show that. That is not the plan, the plan is to go with the strongest team and compete and do our duty in the best way possible."

'It could be our hardest match'

Asisat Oshoala came off the bench to score against Australia in Brisbane

After an impressive draw with Canada and a stunning victory over co-hosts Australia, Nigeria know that a draw or win over the Irish would book their spot in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Coach Randy Waldrum says that Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala, who came off the bench to score against Australia, is still managing an injury but will play some role on Monday.

"I think we are going to get a very, very difficult game," Waldrum said.

"A lot of people would think I'm crazy by saying this, but in a lot of ways it could be our hardest match.

"Ireland, in fairness, have been a bit unlucky in the first two matches and were clearly in both of those games.

"You get a bounce, on way or another, and could have got a result.

"We're not expecting them to lie down because they are going home already.

"I expect to get the best from them and I have been very impressed by the team and the way they played."