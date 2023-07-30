Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group H
GermanyGermany1ColombiaColombia2

Germany 1-2 Colombia: Linda Caicedo wondergoal and 97th-minute winner stun former champions

By Emma SmithBBC Sport in Australia

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments72

Linda Caicedo
Linda Caicedo curled home the winning goal for Colombia eight minutes into the second half
Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

Manuela Vanegas scored a 97th-minute winner as Colombia stunned Germany at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Linda Caicedo netted a wondergoal to give the South Americans the lead, before Germany equalised with an 89th-minute Alexandra Popp penalty.

Vanegas then headed Leicy Santos' corner past Merle Frohms to send the vast numbers of Colombia supporters at Sydney Football Stadium wild.

It condemned Germany to a first World Cup group stage defeat since 1995.

A manic ending came after Caicedo, 18, had brilliantly curled into the top corner on 53 minutes to shock the two-time world champions.

The final round of fixtures in this group kick off at 11.00 BST on 3 August, with Colombia taking on Morocco and Germany facing South Korea.

Colombia need a point to top the group, while Germany may need victory to be sure of reaching the knock-outs.

Vanegas winner sparks extraordinary scenes

Germany's Lina Magull said before this game that they were ready for Colombia's "passion" and physicality - but they got far more than they bargained for.

Facing the two-time world champions, Colombia made the game a real battle with plenty of midfield scraps and tough challenges, with Germany rarely able to find any form of rhythm.

After going behind to Caicedo's moment of magic, Germany appeared to have got away with a point when Colombia keeper Catalina Perez fouled Lena Oberdorf and captain Popp tucked away the penalty.

Colombia however had other ideas, and it was the unlikely figure of full-back Vanegas who sent their supporters into ecstasy.

Huge numbers of Colombia fans were present at their opening win over South Korea at the same stadium, and they made themselves known again in numbers and noise here. At the final whistle, it seemed Sydney had been transformed into Bogota.

The only worrying moment for Colombia was centre-back Jorelyn Carabali being taken off on a stretcher oin the final seconds after a collision with Popp.

Germany's run of 20 successive Women's World Cup games unbeaten - stretching back to a 3-2 loss to hosts Sweden, 28 years ago - is at an end.

Far more concerning for them was their inability to defeat physical and committed opponents, which will raise some doubts as they aim to reach a first final since they last won the global title in 2007.

Wonder girl Caicedo's latest showstopper

Caicedo's career journey to this point has been far from ordinary - she made her professional debut aged 14 before being diagnosed with ovarian cancer aged 15, undergoing chemotherapy and surgery.

Her build-up to this game was not smooth either. She collapsed during a training session on Tuesday, although the Colombian camp played down the issue as being due to stress and fatigue.

Plenty of stress is being placed on Caicedo, who is still only 18, being the key figure in Colombia's attack - but early in the second half, she demonstrated exactly why with what could be called her 'Michael Owen moment'.

Aged 18 at the 1998 World Cup, England striker Owen streaked through the Argentina defence to score a remarkable individual goal.

In 2023, Caicedo twisted and turned to somehow find a yard of space among a crowd of Germany players, before curling the ball unstoppably over keeper Frohms.

If the football world did not know the name Linda Caicedo before, they surely do now. And if the football world was not paying attention to Colombia, they surely are now.

Player of the match

CaicedoLinda Caicedo

with an average of 9.17

Germany

  1. Squad number11Player namePopp
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number6Player nameOberdorf
    Average rating

    5.65

  3. Squad number20Player nameMagull
    Average rating

    5.20

  4. Squad number1Player nameFrohms
    Average rating

    5.19

  5. Squad number3Player nameHendrich
    Average rating

    5.03

  6. Squad number22Player nameBrand
    Average rating

    5.02

  7. Squad number9Player nameHuth
    Average rating

    4.94

  8. Squad number13Player nameDäbritz
    Average rating

    4.86

  9. Squad number19Player nameBühl
    Average rating

    4.85

  10. Squad number16Player nameAnyomi
    Average rating

    4.76

  11. Squad number2Player nameHagel
    Average rating

    4.68

  12. Squad number15Player nameNüsken
    Average rating

    4.63

  13. Squad number23Player nameDoorsoun
    Average rating

    4.63

  14. Squad number7Player nameSchüller
    Average rating

    4.59

Colombia

  1. Squad number18Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    9.17

  2. Squad number2Player nameVanegas
    Average rating

    8.62

  3. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    8.56

  4. Squad number19Player nameCarabalí
    Average rating

    8.09

  5. Squad number10Player nameSantos
    Average rating

    8.01

  6. Squad number17Player nameArias
    Average rating

    7.96

  7. Squad number11Player nameUsme
    Average rating

    7.93

  8. Squad number5Player nameBedoya
    Average rating

    7.91

  9. Squad number6Player nameMontoya
    Average rating

    7.91

  10. Squad number1Player namePérez
    Average rating

    7.80

  11. Squad number16Player nameAndrade
    Average rating

    7.76

  12. Squad number3Player nameÁrias
    Average rating

    7.70

  13. Squad number4Player nameOspina
    Average rating

    7.68

  14. Squad number8Player nameRestrepo
    Average rating

    7.56

  15. Squad number20Player nameRamos
    Average rating

    7.35

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 9Huth
  • 3Hendrich
  • 23DoorsounSubstituted forNüskenat 45'minutes
  • 2Hagel
  • 6OberdorfBooked at 56mins
  • 13Däbritz
  • 22Brand
  • 20MagullSubstituted forSchüllerat 67'minutes
  • 19BühlSubstituted forAnyomiat 76'minutes
  • 11Popp

Substitutes

  • 4Kleinherne
  • 5Hegering
  • 7Schüller
  • 8Lohmann
  • 10Freigang
  • 12Berger
  • 14Lattwein
  • 15Nüsken
  • 16Anyomi
  • 17Rauch
  • 18Leupolz
  • 21Johannes

Colombia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1PérezBooked at 88mins
  • 17Arias
  • 19CarabalíSubstituted forRamosat 90+14'minutes
  • 3Árias
  • 2Vanegas
  • 5BedoyaBooked at 62mins
  • 6MontoyaSubstituted forOspinaat 67'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 16AndradeSubstituted forSantosat 54'minutes
  • 11Usme
  • 18CaicedoSubstituted forRestrepoat 90+6'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 4Ospina
  • 7Reyes
  • 8Restrepo
  • 10Santos
  • 12Sepúlveda
  • 13Giraldo
  • 14Barón
  • 15Guzmán
  • 20Ramos
  • 21Chacón
  • 22Caracas
  • 23Bahr
Referee:
Melissa Borjas
Attendance:
40,499

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 1, Colombia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 1, Colombia 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Mónica Ramos replaces Jorelyn Carabalí because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jorelyn Carabalí (Colombia).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 1, Colombia 2. Manuela Vanegas (Colombia) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leicy Santos with a cross following a corner.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Marcela Restrepo replaces Linda Caicedo.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mayra Ramírez (Colombia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leicy Santos.

  10. Post update

    Jule Brand (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jorelyn Carabalí (Colombia).

  12. Post update

    Lena Oberdorf (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Leicy Santos (Colombia).

  14. Post update

    Goal! Germany 1, Colombia 1. Alexandra Popp (Germany) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  15. Booking

    Catalina Pérez (Colombia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Germany. Lena Oberdorf draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Catalina Pérez (Colombia) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leicy Santos (Colombia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuela Vanegas with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Sjoeke Nüsken.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 13:05

    What a game between the best two teams in the competition.Both sides had super fit athletes and the game was astonishing and I will look out for Columbia in the final
    Who can’t love Ladies soccer after today’s banquet of games

  • Comment posted by Nucblast, today at 13:04

    Good game.
    Quality over quantity.
    Women's football should at this stage, be about the best women national teams.
    National teams that lack the necessary quality, should go into another competition. Some thing like a cup of nations. Every year or two.until they have enough ability to successfully complete in a World Cup.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 13:04

    Colombia played Ireland in a warm up game before the tournament started, Ireland called the game off after 20 minutes complaining that the Colombians were being too physical. Look who’s still in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Swine Flu, today at 13:03

    After 5 minutes I thought the Colombians were going to get out muscled, but they stood up to the physicality and gave it back to the Germans. I very enjoyable game to watch.

  • Comment posted by femilonge1, today at 13:03

    Lucy Ward of the ITV was saying something about the Germans' quality shining through; making it look like the Colombians were only brave but not having some quality too. Take that!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 13:03

    I have to say, that quality of football on show at this tournament has been nothing short of atrocious.

    • Reply posted by carroll2, today at 13:05

      carroll2 replied:
      then don’t watch

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 12:58

    Great game, the Colombian women had the physicality mixed with skill to upset the Germans, what a fairytale for the young Caicedo after what she has come through.

  • Comment posted by NotSoLittleMouse, today at 12:58

    Colombia 2 - Germany 1. There's a song in this score

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 12:57

    Sorry Emma Smith but the Caciedo goal was not the winning goal as stated on the caption to the picture. It was Colombia's first goal. Vanegas scored the winner in added time. Great skill, ball control and passing ability from the Colombians. The best game of the tournament by far. They could now face Brazil in the knockout stages!

  • Comment posted by pompey dave, today at 12:57

    That was better , two decent goals and plenty of effort . Well played Columbia .

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 12:59

      Wee Brian replied:
      Colombia

  • Comment posted by YellowGreenBlue_GreenRed, today at 12:57

    WHAT A GOAL!!!! WHAT A WINNER!! 💛💙💗😀😀😂🤣🙌🙌💪⚽

    COME ON COLOMBIA!!!! 💛💙💗 WE LOVES YOU INNIT!! 😁✌💛💙💗

  • Comment posted by El Scorpio, today at 12:56

    I'm English so have no love for either team but everything went against Germany today. This wasn't a game. It was an absolute disgrace and worst officiating display I've seen in over 20 years if football. And someone explain why a player goes off injured for 7 minutes but this isn't added on at the end of the game?!!!!

    • Reply posted by Swine Flu, today at 12:59

      Swine Flu replied:
      You obviously haven’t seen Mike Reilly officiating Manchester United 2 - 0 Arsenal

  • Comment posted by mac_abre, today at 12:55

    Wow, What a great side columbia are, they totally outplayed Germany, never gave them time, people can say Germany played badly, but I that was down to Columbia's amazing work rate. phenomenal result, welldone Columbia women.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 12:55

    Teams are much closer in terms of athleticism and organisation so there will be more of these ’shocks’. The teams that can muster the better individual skills and decision making will prosper.

  • Comment posted by DferPolarBear, today at 12:54

    I have no worries that at this competition the added time has been rigorously justified. Over five minutes extra seems to be common enough and when you think about it given the 30 second guidelines for every sub makes sense. This appears to be another of those last minute goals where the comparative so called strengths are replaced by momentum. Classic football.

    • Reply posted by DferPolarBear, today at 12:57

      DferPolarBear replied:
      Oppps extra time cos of a draw. Teach me to take notice, but my point about momentum stands I guess. Also Columbia looked good last time out.

  • Comment posted by Not Born Yesterday, today at 12:54

    What an amazing finish to the game!

    First the backheeled nutmeg that led to the German penalty.
    Then an amazing header for the Columbian winner in extra time.

    Oh, and the joy of watching Germany losing too 😀

  • Comment posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 12:53

    Surely none of the naysayers can grumble at that game? Fantastic game of football, the crowd added lots to it, plenty of skill and tactical nous on display. Colombia first goal was superb and the winner was a top class header. Proper football all round.

    • Reply posted by greenbird10, today at 13:03

      greenbird10 replied:
      Gammons have woken up, I see, judging by the down votes!

      Wonder if any of them actually watched the game?

      Colombia look pretty good.

  • Comment posted by MVC4Real, today at 12:53

    Well done Columbia and playing beautiful football. Japan won the World Cup, and so can Columbia or Nigeria. Always good to see underdogs do well. Go Columbia, Go Nigeria, Go any other underdog playing beautiful football 🏆

  • Comment posted by KwikGetaway, today at 12:53

    Well, its a refreshing change to read a message board that is actually positive about the game.

    • Reply posted by Swine Flu, today at 13:01

      Swine Flu replied:
      Agreed. I’m not embarrassed to let me 13 year old daughter read this message board.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 12:52

    Eight minutes into extra time not the Second half. BBC making silly mistakes is not new!

    • Reply posted by Raab, today at 12:58

      Raab replied:
      Eight minutes into injury time if we're being accurate.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria21103214
2Canada21102114
3Australia21013303
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22002026
2Denmark21011103
3China21011103
4Haiti200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFA