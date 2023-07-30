Match ends, Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0.
Tournament co-hosts New Zealand were knocked out of the Fifa Women's World Cup as Switzerland got the draw they needed to advance as Group A winners.
New Zealand began the day in second position in the group, but Norway moved above them thanks to a convincing 6-0 victory over the Philippines.
Jacqueline Hand hit the post for New Zealand but they could not get the win they needed to stay in the competition.
They become the first host nation to fail to make it past the group phase.
It was a tame and disappointing end to the tournament for New Zealand, who had beaten Norway 1-0 in the World Cup's opening match.
A shock 1-0 loss on Tuesday in Wellington against the Philippines, the lowest ranked nation in Group A, left New Zealand's qualification in the balance, although their fate was still in their hands before their final match in Dunedin.
But, in a game they needed to win, they failed to have a single shot on target in the opening 70 minutes against Switzerland.
With the Europeans themselves only one goal away from elimination, it became tight and tense with neither side able to create many clear-cut opportunities.
Tearful and disappointing end to New Zealand's campaign
A number of New Zealand players were in tears at the final whistle, with their team eliminated on goal difference.
This was the country's sixth appearance at a Women's World Cup, but they had not won any of their previous 15 matches before Hannah Wilkinson scored the only goal in their 2023 opener as they beat Norway in front of a crowd of 42,137.
But the loss to the Philippines, a side ranked 20 places below them, was the one that proved crucial.
New Zealand, 26th in the world, did not give their supporters much to cheer about against Switzerland as they had to wait until the 74th minute to see the hosts have their first shot on target - a weak effort from Malia Steinmetz straight at Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann.
The Football Ferns then had a tame header on target from Claudia Bunge, before eight minutes of injury time.
New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson went up for a corner and two free-kicks, getting her head on one of the free-kicks, only to send her effort well off target.
But the hosts could not get a goal as Switzerland hung on to move into the last 16 for the second time, after also doing so in their previous appearance in 2015.
They will play the runners-up in Group C, the losers of Monday's Spain v Japan game, in the first of the knockout matches on Saturday, 5 August.
Player of the match
LehmannAlisha Lehmann
Switzerland
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameLehmannAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number1Player nameThalmannAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number13Player nameWältiAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number5Player nameMaritzAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number16Player nameMauronAverage rating
2.90
- Squad number19Player nameAigbogunAverage rating
2.84
- Squad number11Player nameSowAverage rating
2.78
- Squad number18Player nameCalligarisAverage rating
2.76
- Squad number8Player nameRiesenAverage rating
2.75
- Squad number10Player nameBachmannAverage rating
2.75
- Squad number6Player nameReutelerAverage rating
2.66
- Squad number17Player namePiubelAverage rating
2.62
- Squad number2Player nameStierliAverage rating
2.62
- Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevicAverage rating
2.58
- Squad number22Player nameTerchounAverage rating
2.51
New Zealand
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameHandAverage rating
3.03
- Squad number14Player nameBowenAverage rating
2.96
- Squad number13Player nameStottAverage rating
2.88
- Squad number21Player nameEssonAverage rating
2.85
- Squad number4Player nameBottAverage rating
2.79
- Squad number6Player nameSteinmetzAverage rating
2.71
- Squad number7Player nameRileyAverage rating
2.68
- Squad number10Player nameLongoAverage rating
2.64
- Squad number12Player nameHassettAverage rating
2.62
- Squad number17Player nameWilkinsonAverage rating
2.57
- Squad number11Player nameChanceAverage rating
2.51
- Squad number9Player nameRennieAverage rating
2.51
- Squad number3Player nameBungeAverage rating
2.49
- Squad number20Player nameRileyAverage rating
2.48
- Squad number2Player namePercivalAverage rating
2.46
- Squad number18Player nameJaleAverage rating
2.39
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Thalmann
- 19Aigbogun
- 5Maritz
- 2Stierli
- 8Riesen
- 11Sow
- 13Wälti
- 6ReutelerSubstituted forLehmannat 71'minutes
- 17PiubelSubstituted forCalligarisat 85'minutes
- 10BachmannSubstituted forMauronat 85'minutes
- 9CrnogorcevicSubstituted forTerchounat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Marti
- 4Felber
- 7Arfaoui
- 12Peng
- 14Rey
- 16Mauron
- 18Calligaris
- 20Humm
- 21Friedli
- 22Terchoun
- 23Lehmann
New Zealand
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Esson
- 4Bott
- 13StottSubstituted forBungeat 62'minutes
- 14Bowen
- 7Riley
- 10LongoSubstituted forHassettat 62'minutes
- 6Steinmetz
- 2PercivalSubstituted forJaleat 72'minutes
- 11ChanceSubstituted forRileyat 45'minutes
- 16Hand
- 17WilkinsonSubstituted forRennieat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nayler
- 3Bunge
- 5Foster
- 8Cleverley
- 9Rennie
- 12Hassett
- 15Satchell
- 18Jale
- 19Anton
- 20Riley
- 22Clegg
- 23Leat
- Referee:
- Tori Penso
- Attendance:
- 25,947
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Malia Steinmetz (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland).
Post update
Betsy Hassett (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victoria Esson (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Bowen with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Meriame Terchoun (Switzerland).
Post update
Catherine Bott (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Switzerland).
Post update
Katie Bowen (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Meriame Terchoun replaces Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Post update
Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Post update
Sandrine Mauron (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gabi Rennie (New Zealand).
Post update
Attempt saved. Coumba Sow (Switzerland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Grace Jale.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Sandrine Mauron replaces Ramona Bachmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Viola Calligaris replaces Seraina Piubel.
Post update
Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland).
Post update
Claudia Bunge (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
On another matter. If a month ago you had said that 30,000 would turn up to watch a football match in Dunedin you would have been LAUGHED at. Fabulous change!!