Tournament co-hosts New Zealand were knocked out of the Fifa Women's World Cup as Switzerland got the draw they needed to advance as Group A winners.

New Zealand began the day in second position in the group, but Norway moved above them thanks to a convincing 6-0 victory over the Philippines.

Jacqueline Hand hit the post for New Zealand but they could not get the win they needed to stay in the competition.

They become the first host nation to fail to make it past the group phase.

It was a tame and disappointing end to the tournament for New Zealand, who had beaten Norway 1-0 in the World Cup's opening match.

A shock 1-0 loss on Tuesday in Wellington against the Philippines, the lowest ranked nation in Group A, left New Zealand's qualification in the balance, although their fate was still in their hands before their final match in Dunedin.

But, in a game they needed to win, they failed to have a single shot on target in the opening 70 minutes against Switzerland.

With the Europeans themselves only one goal away from elimination, it became tight and tense with neither side able to create many clear-cut opportunities.

New Zealand are eliminated having won one, drew one and lost one of their three group matches at the Women's World Cup

Tearful and disappointing end to New Zealand's campaign

A number of New Zealand players were in tears at the final whistle, with their team eliminated on goal difference.

This was the country's sixth appearance at a Women's World Cup, but they had not won any of their previous 15 matches before Hannah Wilkinson scored the only goal in their 2023 opener as they beat Norway in front of a crowd of 42,137.

But the loss to the Philippines, a side ranked 20 places below them, was the one that proved crucial.

New Zealand, 26th in the world, did not give their supporters much to cheer about against Switzerland as they had to wait until the 74th minute to see the hosts have their first shot on target - a weak effort from Malia Steinmetz straight at Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann.

The Football Ferns then had a tame header on target from Claudia Bunge, before eight minutes of injury time.

New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson went up for a corner and two free-kicks, getting her head on one of the free-kicks, only to send her effort well off target.

But the hosts could not get a goal as Switzerland hung on to move into the last 16 for the second time, after also doing so in their previous appearance in 2015.

They will play the runners-up in Group C, the losers of Monday's Spain v Japan game, in the first of the knockout matches on Saturday, 5 August.

New Zealand New Zealand New Zealand Switzerland Avg Squad number 23 Player name Lehmann Average rating 4.21 Squad number 1 Player name Thalmann Average rating 3.32 Squad number 13 Player name Wälti Average rating 3.25 Squad number 5 Player name Maritz Average rating 3.17 Squad number 16 Player name Mauron Average rating 2.90 Squad number 19 Player name Aigbogun Average rating 2.84 Squad number 11 Player name Sow Average rating 2.78 Squad number 18 Player name Calligaris Average rating 2.76 Squad number 8 Player name Riesen Average rating 2.75 Squad number 10 Player name Bachmann Average rating 2.75 Squad number 6 Player name Reuteler Average rating 2.66 Squad number 17 Player name Piubel Average rating 2.62 Squad number 2 Player name Stierli Average rating 2.62 Squad number 9 Player name Crnogorcevic Average rating 2.58 Squad number 22 Player name Terchoun Average rating 2.51 New Zealand Avg Squad number 16 Player name Hand Average rating 3.03 Squad number 14 Player name Bowen Average rating 2.96 Squad number 13 Player name Stott Average rating 2.88 Squad number 21 Player name Esson Average rating 2.85 Squad number 4 Player name Bott Average rating 2.79 Squad number 6 Player name Steinmetz Average rating 2.71 Squad number 7 Player name Riley Average rating 2.68 Squad number 10 Player name Longo Average rating 2.64 Squad number 12 Player name Hassett Average rating 2.62 Squad number 17 Player name Wilkinson Average rating 2.57 Squad number 11 Player name Chance Average rating 2.51 Squad number 9 Player name Rennie Average rating 2.51 Squad number 3 Player name Bunge Average rating 2.49 Squad number 20 Player name Riley Average rating 2.48 Squad number 2 Player name Percival Average rating 2.46 Squad number 18 Player name Jale Average rating 2.39