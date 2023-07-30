Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group A
SwitzerlandSwitzerland0New ZealandNew Zealand0

Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand: Fifa Women's World Cup co-hosts eliminated

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

comments173

Tournament co-hosts New Zealand were knocked out of the Fifa Women's World Cup as Switzerland got the draw they needed to advance as Group A winners.

New Zealand began the day in second position in the group, but Norway moved above them thanks to a convincing 6-0 victory over the Philippines.

Jacqueline Hand hit the post for New Zealand but they could not get the win they needed to stay in the competition.

They become the first host nation to fail to make it past the group phase.

It was a tame and disappointing end to the tournament for New Zealand, who had beaten Norway 1-0 in the World Cup's opening match.

A shock 1-0 loss on Tuesday in Wellington against the Philippines, the lowest ranked nation in Group A, left New Zealand's qualification in the balance, although their fate was still in their hands before their final match in Dunedin.

But, in a game they needed to win, they failed to have a single shot on target in the opening 70 minutes against Switzerland.

With the Europeans themselves only one goal away from elimination, it became tight and tense with neither side able to create many clear-cut opportunities.

Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand
New Zealand are eliminated having won one, drew one and lost one of their three group matches at the Women's World Cup

Tearful and disappointing end to New Zealand's campaign

A number of New Zealand players were in tears at the final whistle, with their team eliminated on goal difference.

This was the country's sixth appearance at a Women's World Cup, but they had not won any of their previous 15 matches before Hannah Wilkinson scored the only goal in their 2023 opener as they beat Norway in front of a crowd of 42,137.

But the loss to the Philippines, a side ranked 20 places below them, was the one that proved crucial.

New Zealand, 26th in the world, did not give their supporters much to cheer about against Switzerland as they had to wait until the 74th minute to see the hosts have their first shot on target - a weak effort from Malia Steinmetz straight at Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann.

The Football Ferns then had a tame header on target from Claudia Bunge, before eight minutes of injury time.

New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson went up for a corner and two free-kicks, getting her head on one of the free-kicks, only to send her effort well off target.

But the hosts could not get a goal as Switzerland hung on to move into the last 16 for the second time, after also doing so in their previous appearance in 2015.

They will play the runners-up in Group C, the losers of Monday's Spain v Japan game, in the first of the knockout matches on Saturday, 5 August.

Player of the match

LehmannAlisha Lehmann

with an average of 4.21

Switzerland

  1. Squad number23Player nameLehmann
    Average rating

    4.21

  2. Squad number1Player nameThalmann
    Average rating

    3.32

  3. Squad number13Player nameWälti
    Average rating

    3.25

  4. Squad number5Player nameMaritz
    Average rating

    3.17

  5. Squad number16Player nameMauron
    Average rating

    2.90

  6. Squad number19Player nameAigbogun
    Average rating

    2.84

  7. Squad number11Player nameSow
    Average rating

    2.78

  8. Squad number18Player nameCalligaris
    Average rating

    2.76

  9. Squad number8Player nameRiesen
    Average rating

    2.75

  10. Squad number10Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    2.75

  11. Squad number6Player nameReuteler
    Average rating

    2.66

  12. Squad number17Player namePiubel
    Average rating

    2.62

  13. Squad number2Player nameStierli
    Average rating

    2.62

  14. Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevic
    Average rating

    2.58

  15. Squad number22Player nameTerchoun
    Average rating

    2.51

New Zealand

  1. Squad number16Player nameHand
    Average rating

    3.03

  2. Squad number14Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    2.96

  3. Squad number13Player nameStott
    Average rating

    2.88

  4. Squad number21Player nameEsson
    Average rating

    2.85

  5. Squad number4Player nameBott
    Average rating

    2.79

  6. Squad number6Player nameSteinmetz
    Average rating

    2.71

  7. Squad number7Player nameRiley
    Average rating

    2.68

  8. Squad number10Player nameLongo
    Average rating

    2.64

  9. Squad number12Player nameHassett
    Average rating

    2.62

  10. Squad number17Player nameWilkinson
    Average rating

    2.57

  11. Squad number11Player nameChance
    Average rating

    2.51

  12. Squad number9Player nameRennie
    Average rating

    2.51

  13. Squad number3Player nameBunge
    Average rating

    2.49

  14. Squad number20Player nameRiley
    Average rating

    2.48

  15. Squad number2Player namePercival
    Average rating

    2.46

  16. Squad number18Player nameJale
    Average rating

    2.39

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Thalmann
  • 19Aigbogun
  • 5Maritz
  • 2Stierli
  • 8Riesen
  • 11Sow
  • 13Wälti
  • 6ReutelerSubstituted forLehmannat 71'minutes
  • 17PiubelSubstituted forCalligarisat 85'minutes
  • 10BachmannSubstituted forMauronat 85'minutes
  • 9CrnogorcevicSubstituted forTerchounat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Marti
  • 4Felber
  • 7Arfaoui
  • 12Peng
  • 14Rey
  • 16Mauron
  • 18Calligaris
  • 20Humm
  • 21Friedli
  • 22Terchoun
  • 23Lehmann

New Zealand

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Esson
  • 4Bott
  • 13StottSubstituted forBungeat 62'minutes
  • 14Bowen
  • 7Riley
  • 10LongoSubstituted forHassettat 62'minutes
  • 6Steinmetz
  • 2PercivalSubstituted forJaleat 72'minutes
  • 11ChanceSubstituted forRileyat 45'minutes
  • 16Hand
  • 17WilkinsonSubstituted forRennieat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nayler
  • 3Bunge
  • 5Foster
  • 8Cleverley
  • 9Rennie
  • 12Hassett
  • 15Satchell
  • 18Jale
  • 19Anton
  • 20Riley
  • 22Clegg
  • 23Leat
Referee:
Tori Penso
Attendance:
25,947

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamNew Zealand
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Malia Steinmetz (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland).

  5. Post update

    Betsy Hassett (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victoria Esson (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Bowen with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Meriame Terchoun (Switzerland).

  8. Post update

    Catherine Bott (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Switzerland).

  10. Post update

    Katie Bowen (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Meriame Terchoun replaces Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

  12. Post update

    Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

  13. Post update

    Sandrine Mauron (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gabi Rennie (New Zealand).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Coumba Sow (Switzerland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Grace Jale.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Sandrine Mauron replaces Ramona Bachmann.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Viola Calligaris replaces Seraina Piubel.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland).

  20. Post update

    Claudia Bunge (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 10:05

    The commentators we're very honest that game was lacking in every single department, awful.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 10:17

      SleepPoster replied:
      Off to watch the 🏏 soon.

  • Comment posted by User0096947979, today at 10:04

    What a dreadful game. Very little skill or guile on display.

    • Reply posted by Highlander, today at 10:51

      Highlander replied:
      I disagree, quality all over the pitch and even more thrilling than all the other 0-0 draws.

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 10:13

    How do I get that hour an half back.

  • Comment posted by Pearces Left Peg, today at 10:09

    A smaller pitch would have helped each team get near enough the goal to shoot

    • Reply posted by john , today at 10:16

      john replied:
      Yep and make the nets twice the size

  • Comment posted by dave61, today at 10:25

    Appalling.Simply appalling.

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 10:39

    NZ doomed from the moment the BBC women’s football expert tipped them for the final!!

    • Reply posted by Baggieman, today at 10:42

      Baggieman replied:
      I don’t think anyone tipping them for the final could be called an expert .

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 10:43

    The standard of football on show at this World Cup is absolutely woeful.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:45

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Wrong!

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 10:06

    If you lose to the Philippines, you don’t deserve to progress.

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, today at 10:30

      James_Autar replied:
      Unfortunately that happens in football. Austrlaia are in the same position as they now have to beat Olympic Champions Canada to progress and this is a tall order.

  • Comment posted by Schadenfreude, today at 10:24

    Dreadful game. I thought New Zealand needed to win ? At least they can't score less than nought. I wonder if they'll be "taking the positives" from the game.

  • Comment posted by cubalijka1, today at 10:18

    Poor poor poor

  • Comment posted by Johnvaughan1965, today at 10:28

    Stop that nonsense crying New Zealand- you only have yourselves to blame for such an insipid performance. From a neutral perspective that was the worst game of the WC so far. See those boots on your feet NZ? You use those to kick a ball and have a few shots on target! Good riddance.

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 10:25

    You have to win to progress yet you don't have a shot on target until the 80th minute, the goalkeeper has more efforts than the centre forward, New Zealand got what they deserved nothing.

  • Comment posted by Peter_, today at 10:12

    Well, that was an exciting match :)

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 10:19

    Shame for NZ but, you have to win your games. BBC please have Jonas and Laura in the studio more often. Honest analysis.

    • Reply posted by teddy, today at 11:23

      teddy replied:
      Any woman being honest about other women in sport is seen as a traitor by other women.
      So every tidy run or simple pas is “ brilliant, fantastic, world class” or the most over used work “ unbelievable “
      A corner followed by a header is NOT “unbelievable “
      It is exhausting having to listen. The cognitive dissonance between what we are watching and what we are being told is simply insane.

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 10:21

    The beauty of this tournament appears to be, that the lesser of two poor teams gets to progress.

  • Comment posted by psychoarsenalysis, today at 10:27

    They lost at home to the Philippines, they deserve to go out. Not good enough.

  • Comment posted by The Real Nolte, today at 10:37

    Dreadful game of football , sorry but it was .

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 10:29

    Teams prepared for good length of time for this world cup but after so many poor quality mistake ridden games will the teams learn from this. The basics of the game well below average with exception of the rare odd glimpse of decent football. Reviews must be honest and brutal otherwise the game entertainment will remain below average.

  • Comment posted by fritz, today at 10:30

    I’ve not watched too much of this World Cup. Thought with so much at stake this game would be drama filled and intense to watch. What was that?! That’s 2 hours of my life gone forever!!

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 10:33

      G-Dog replied:
      fritz 10:30
      ~
      And yet more of your precious time wasted telling everyone on here about it?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:33

    Most of what Michael Emons wrote concerning NZ v Switzerland is off the mark. He seems to have no understanding of what went on.

    On another matter. If a month ago you had said that 30,000 would turn up to watch a football match in Dunedin you would have been LAUGHED at. Fabulous change!!

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 10:37

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      There were 30,000 in? Shame they didn’t make any noise.