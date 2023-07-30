Foul by Annalie Longo (New Zealand).
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Thalmann
- 19Aigbogun
- 5Maritz
- 2Stierli
- 8Riesen
- 11Sow
- 13Wälti
- 6Reuteler
- 17Piubel
- 10Bachmann
- 9Crnogorcevic
Substitutes
- 3Marti
- 4Felber
- 7Arfaoui
- 12Peng
- 14Rey
- 16Mauron
- 18Calligaris
- 20Humm
- 21Friedli
- 22Terchoun
- 23Lehmann
New Zealand
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Esson
- 4Bott
- 13Stott
- 14Bowen
- 7Riley
- 10Longo
- 6Steinmetz
- 2Percival
- 11Chance
- 16Hand
- 17Wilkinson
Substitutes
- 1Nayler
- 3Bunge
- 5Foster
- 8Cleverley
- 9Rennie
- 12Hassett
- 15Satchell
- 18Jale
- 19Anton
- 20Riley
- 22Clegg
- 23Leat
- Referee:
- Tori Penso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Katie Bowen (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland).
Post update
Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Julia Stierli.
Post update
Catherine Bott (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland).
Post update
Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Katie Bowen.
Post update
Foul by Rebekah Stott (New Zealand).
Post update
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Malia Steinmetz (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Annalie Longo (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Annalie Longo (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.