Women's World Cup - Group A
SwitzerlandSwitzerland0New ZealandNew Zealand0

2023 Fifa Women's World Cup: Switzerland v New Zealand team news and updates

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Switzerland

Starting XI

Substitutes

New Zealand

Starting XI

Substitutes

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Thalmann
  • 19Aigbogun
  • 5Maritz
  • 2Stierli
  • 8Riesen
  • 11Sow
  • 13Wälti
  • 6Reuteler
  • 17Piubel
  • 10Bachmann
  • 9Crnogorcevic

Substitutes

  • 3Marti
  • 4Felber
  • 7Arfaoui
  • 12Peng
  • 14Rey
  • 16Mauron
  • 18Calligaris
  • 20Humm
  • 21Friedli
  • 22Terchoun
  • 23Lehmann

New Zealand

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Esson
  • 4Bott
  • 13Stott
  • 14Bowen
  • 7Riley
  • 10Longo
  • 6Steinmetz
  • 2Percival
  • 11Chance
  • 16Hand
  • 17Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 1Nayler
  • 3Bunge
  • 5Foster
  • 8Cleverley
  • 9Rennie
  • 12Hassett
  • 15Satchell
  • 18Jale
  • 19Anton
  • 20Riley
  • 22Clegg
  • 23Leat
Referee:
Tori Penso

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamNew Zealand
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Annalie Longo (New Zealand).

  2. Post update

    Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Katie Bowen (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland).

  8. Post update

    Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Julia Stierli.

  9. Post update

    Catherine Bott (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland).

  11. Post update

    Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Katie Bowen.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rebekah Stott (New Zealand).

  13. Post update

    Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Malia Steinmetz (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Annalie Longo (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Annalie Longo (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31113124
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310215-43

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria21103214
2Canada21102114
3Australia21013303
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22002026
2Denmark21011103
3China21011103
4Haiti200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22007166
2Italy210115-43
3South Africa201134-11
4Argentina201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

