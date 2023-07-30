Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group H
South KoreaSouth Korea0MoroccoMorocco1

South Korea 0-1 Morocco: Ibtissam Jraidi's goal earns Arab nation first World Cup win

Women's World Cup

Morocco goal
Ibtissam Jraidi became the first Moroccan player to score at a Women's World Cup

Morocco gained their first ever victory at a Women's World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea.

Ibtissam Jraidi scored Morocco's first World Cup goal with a sixth-minute header as the north Africans, ranked 72nd in the world, stunned their 17th-ranked opponents.

Sixteen-year-old substitute Casey Phair fired wide for South Korea late on.

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup.

South Korea have now lost both matches and will be eliminated if Germany avoid defeat against Colombia on Sunday.

Morocco lost 6-0 to Germany in their first match in Group H, but were much better against South Korea.

There was only one shot on target in the first half, with Jraidi scoring with a diving header following Hanane Ait Elhaj's cross for Morocco's first ever goal at the tournament.

South Korea, managed by Englishman Colin Bell, performed better in the second half, but could not find an equaliser.

Ji So-yun had a good chance with a central free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 82nd minute, but her effort did not clear the Morocco defensive wall.

Phair, who became the youngest player to ever play in a Fifa Women's World Cup match when she came on in the 2-0 loss to Colombia, failed to hit the target with a late chance.

Referee:
Edina Alves Batista

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Korea Republic 0, Morocco 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Korea Republic 0, Morocco 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sofia Bouftini (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ghizlane Chebbak with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Choe Yu-Ri (Korea Republic).

  5. Post update

    Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Casey Phair (Korea Republic).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Casey Phair (Korea Republic).

  9. Post update

    Sarah Kassi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Zineb Redouani.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jang Sel-Gi (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jeon Eun-Ha.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chun Ga-Ram (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Nesryne El Chad.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ghizlane Chebbak.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Korea Republic. Chun Ga-Ram replaces Lee Geum-Min.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casey Phair (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeon Eun-Ha following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Najat Badri (Morocco).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Korea Republic. Casey Phair replaces Hong Hye-Ji.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

