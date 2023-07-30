Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Ibtissam Jraidi became the first Moroccan player to score at a Women's World Cup

Morocco gained their first ever victory at a Women's World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea.

Ibtissam Jraidi scored Morocco's first World Cup goal with a sixth-minute header as the north Africans, ranked 72nd in the world, stunned their 17th-ranked opponents.

Sixteen-year-old substitute Casey Phair fired wide for South Korea late on.

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup.

South Korea have now lost both matches and will be eliminated if Germany avoid defeat against Colombia on Sunday.

Morocco lost 6-0 to Germany in their first match in Group H, but were much better against South Korea.

There was only one shot on target in the first half, with Jraidi scoring with a diving header following Hanane Ait Elhaj's cross for Morocco's first ever goal at the tournament.

South Korea, managed by Englishman Colin Bell, performed better in the second half, but could not find an equaliser.

Ji So-yun had a good chance with a central free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 82nd minute, but her effort did not clear the Morocco defensive wall.

Phair, who became the youngest player to ever play in a Fifa Women's World Cup match when she came on in the 2-0 loss to Colombia, failed to hit the target with a late chance.

Morocco Morocco Morocco South Korea Avg Squad number 11 Player name Choe Yu-Ri Average rating 6.02 Squad number 3 Player name Hong Hye-Ji Average rating 5.98 Squad number 9 Player name Lee Geum-Min Average rating 5.98 Squad number 12 Player name Moon Mi-Ra Average rating 5.86 Squad number 8 Player name Cho So-Hyun Average rating 5.71 Squad number 15 Player name Chun Ga-Ram Average rating 5.68 Squad number 2 Player name Choo Hyo-Joo Average rating 5.66 Squad number 10 Player name Ji So-Yun Average rating 5.64 Squad number 14 Player name Jeon Eun-Ha Average rating 5.61 Squad number 20 Player name Kim Hye-Ri Average rating 5.50 Squad number 7 Player name Son Hwa-Yeon Average rating 5.42 Squad number 13 Player name Park Eun-Sun Average rating 5.37 Squad number 19 Player name Phair Average rating 5.28 Squad number 4 Player name Shim Seo-Yeon Average rating 5.09 Squad number 18 Player name Kim Jung-Mi Average rating 4.89 Squad number 16 Player name Jang Sel-Gi Average rating 4.77 Morocco Avg Squad number 23 Player name Ayane Average rating 8.67 Squad number 2 Player name Redouani Average rating 8.60 Squad number 10 Player name Badri Average rating 8.50 Squad number 6 Player name Nakkach Average rating 8.49 Squad number 19 Player name Ouzraoui Diki Average rating 8.43 Squad number 9 Player name Jraïdi Average rating 8.38 Squad number 7 Player name Chebbak Average rating 8.22 Squad number 11 Player name Tagnaout Average rating 8.09 Squad number 8 Player name Amani Average rating 7.93 Squad number 1 Player name Er-Rmichi Average rating 7.91 Squad number 20 Player name Bouftini Average rating 7.86 Squad number 4 Player name Kassi Average rating 7.57 Squad number 17 Player name Aït El Haj Average rating 7.54 Squad number 3 Player name Benzina Average rating 7.48 Squad number 5 Player name El Chad Average rating 7.38