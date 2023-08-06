Close menu
LeedsLeeds United2CardiffCardiff City2

Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City: Late Crysencio Summerville goal rescues point for hosts

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales

Liam Cooper's towering header early in the second half began Leeds' revival
Liam Cooper's towering header early in the second half began Leeds' revival

Leeds United made a dramatic return to the Championship as new manager Daniel Farke saw Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser cap a fightback from 2-0 down to draw with Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds, also under the guidance of a new boss in Erol Bulut, had to withstand heavy Leeds pressure but clinical counter-attacking goals by debutants Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo had given the visitors a convincing half-time lead.

A towering header by Leeds captain Liam Cooper early in the second half fuelled a resurgence from the dominant hosts, who missed several chances.

Just as it looked like Cardiff would cling on for a memorable victory, Summerville finished superbly five minutes into time added on to spark jubilant celebrations at Elland Road.

A point was the least Leeds deserved. The statistics told the story of their supremacy: 72% possession, 25 shots to Cardiff's seven and six on target compared to their opponents' two.

And yet for all that, Bulut's side will feel crushed that their resolute defensive display - and ruthless finishing on the break - was not enough to win.

New beginnings

Ike Ugbo scores for Cardiff
Ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo has joined Cardiff on a season-long loan from French club Troyes

Both sides entered this season with the sense of a fresh start having been through summers of change in the transfer market as well as the dugout.

Farke's first Leeds line-up featured only three players who began the club's final Premier League game in May - Cooper, Luke Ayling, and Pascal Struijk - after an off-season which featured more departures than arrivals.

Of the three new faces to come in, only Ethan Ampadu, a £7m acquisition from Chelsea, started this match, though there was a full debut for teenager Archie Gray while Daniel James was back on the left wing having been on loan at Fulham last season.

Bulut, meanwhile, handed first Cardiff appearances to four new signings - Bowler, Ugbo, Dimitrios Goutas and Karlan Grant - as well as a third Bluebirds debut for former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey following his return to his boyhood club.

There was a pleasing flow to the match despite those changes, as Leeds looked to control possession and press their opponents, while Cardiff waited for opportunities to pounce on the break.

Wilfried Gnonto posed an early threat for Leeds, seeing one shot blocked and blasting another narrowly wide, before Summerville was denied by a crunching tackle from Mark McGuinness.

Cardiff were more clinical with their first chance as they took the lead midway through the first half. Left-back Callum O'Dowda cantered into space and pulled the ball back to Bowler, whose first shot was blocked before a lay-off from Ugbo allowed him to stroke a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Leeds continued to push forward, with Summerville combining with Gnonto before seeing his curling shot well saved by Jak Alnwick - but less than two minutes later, the men in white fell further behind.

Cardiff's second goal was again as much to do with Leeds' defensive vulnerability as it was their own cutting edge.

Bowler combined with Ryan Wintle and found himself free on the right, where he passed to Ramsey. The Wales captain's shot then took a deflection and bobbled across goal, where Ugbo got in front of Ayling to slide in.

If a two-goal deficit was a little harsh on Leeds, they were quick to halve it in the second half as Cooper rose high to head in from Summerville's corner.

That was Cooper's final involvement as he appeared to injure his knee in the process of scoring, joining opposition skipper Joe Ralls on the sideline after his first-half withdrawal.

The goal ignited Leeds and the Elland Road crowd as the increasingly dominant home side pinned Cardiff back in their own half.

Gnonto continued to be a menace, darting into the penalty area and having a low shot helped on to the bar by Alnwick, who was later at full stretch to deny James.

Pressure from the hosts was relentless and, as the chances kept coming, Leeds eventually converted one as Summerville struck with a low shot to break Cardiff's resistance.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 21Struijk
  • 6CooperSubstituted forCresswellat 53'minutes
  • 33HjeldeSubstituted forByramat 45'minutes
  • 22GraySubstituted forPerkinsat 90+3'minutes
  • 4AmpaduBooked at 90mins
  • 10SummervilleBooked at 90mins
  • 23Sinisterra
  • 20JamesSubstituted forPovedaat 82'minutes
  • 29GnontoSubstituted forGelhardtat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 14Shackleton
  • 16Perkins
  • 18Gyabi
  • 25Byram
  • 26Bate
  • 27Poveda
  • 28Darlow
  • 30Gelhardt

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Alnwick
  • 38NgSubstituted forRomeoat 78'minutes
  • 5McGuinness
  • 4Goutas
  • 14Bowler
  • 6Wintle
  • 8RallsSubstituted forAdamsat 31'minutes
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 10RamseySubstituted forRinomhotaat 78'minutes
  • 12UgboSubstituted forEteteat 78'minutes
  • 16GrantSubstituted forMeiteat 65'minutesBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 2Romeo
  • 9Etete
  • 17Collins
  • 18Adams
  • 22Meite
  • 26Simpson
  • 28Luthra
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 47Robinson
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
36,368

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home25
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 2, Cardiff City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Cardiff City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).

  4. Post update

    Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kion Etete.

  6. Booking

    Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 2, Cardiff City 2. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sonny Perkins replaces Archie Gray.

  10. Booking

    Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ian Poveda (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Wintle with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ian Poveda (Leeds United).

  16. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Archie Gray (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Wilfried Gnonto.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Ian Poveda replaces Daniel James.

  • Comment posted by ghewlett, today at 16:59

    Fair play leeds just kept going didn't they, would've taken a point before kickoff, disappointed we conceded late but leeds deserved at least a point today

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 17:31

      okokok replied:
      Fair comment

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 17:00

    Leeds badly desperately need a striker, and Bamford ain't it when he's back fit. Piroe, pay the money, get it done.

    • Reply posted by desert rat, today at 17:09

      desert rat replied:
      Absolutely 100% we are desperate for a proven no9 who can put away the countless chances that we create

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 16:59

    Always enjoyed a day out at Elland road, as a Newcastle fan one of our shortest journeys and a guaranteed cracking atmosphere, hope you go back up.

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 17:33

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      Where's the sick bucket 🤢🤮

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:57

    Same useless defending as last year. Ayling exposed too often. Bring drameh in. Gray looked good but also need a striker who can score. I’ll take a point from where we were at half time but need to get a lot better.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 17:15

    I think the championship is a great league to watch
    Wish the FA would sell the TV rights to BBC or ITV so we could see live games

    • Reply posted by ian ish, today at 17:29

      ian ish replied:
      Very good idea preferably the BBC - just hate adverts, commercial TV horrible, we should increase the licence fee and make sure all people pay - just loved it when there was only BBC.

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 17:00

    Dear
    49ers you need to presume Bamford will be injured for at least 80% of the season and Rutter isn't an out and out striker...so please splash the cash. Thank you. Oh and another centre-back wouldn't go amiss.

    • Reply posted by stig the pig, today at 17:34

      stig the pig replied:
      Cresswell will make the step up, Centre forward is most pressing issue.

  • Comment posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 16:58

    Unlucky unlucky Leeds….battered them & came away with a draw. The young players have the energy and flair we needs - did really well. Would have been happier with a win but into the next

    • Reply posted by Wakefield Owl, today at 17:36

      Wakefield Owl replied:
      Not really unlucky, have to make the most of possession. Equaliser came from a double deflection so could say they were a bit fortunate on the end.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 17:03

    Leeds can't defend

    • Reply posted by Ballboy72, today at 17:05

      Ballboy72 replied:
      Very True!

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 17:10

    Leeds could have done with Pablo Hernandez on the pitch instead of in the Directors box today. That guile to unlock stubborn defences has been sadly missing since he left.

    • Reply posted by north Yorkie, today at 17:43

      north Yorkie replied:
      And yet Bielsa cannot be criticised ! He dropped Hernandez and brought in, largely, rubbish like Helde Costa, Dan James etc

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 16:58

    We play like that all year and Leeds will be fine.
    Sometimes things just don’t work out - easily the better side but fair play to Cardiff, a thorn in our side once again.

    • Reply posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 17:29

      Johnathon Erskine Brown replied:
      If we play ike that all year we will not br fine, we will mid table. Not good enough.

  • Comment posted by No more tragedy singing, today at 16:59

    So we play with 4 wingers, no striker, the same keeper and defence that have no idea how to keep a clean sheet. We have a decent manager and owners who supposedly have money. Get your heads together and sort this mess out and produce a team that will get us out of this league which the fans deserve. No idea? Well Wilkinson took us from 2nd bottom of championship to champions in 3 seasons. Sort it

    • Reply posted by Pittacus, today at 17:35

      Pittacus replied:
      Try thinking positively.

  • Comment posted by Antony Wright , today at 17:19

    Deserved draw, but it could have & should have been so much more. Desperately need a good finisher, Bamford is a sick note & Rutter is not an out & out striker/center forward. A decent left back would be good too. A good promising start to the campaign with many chances created but with a quality finisher we could have scored 4 or 5 today.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrik, today at 16:58

    Two shots against and two two goals conceded.

    Central defenders and a first choice left back badly needed.

    Also, attacking midfielders and a striker would be nice.

    • Reply posted by MoonInUranus, today at 17:04

      MoonInUranus replied:
      Thought Byram and Cresswell did well when they came on and Archie looks quality.

      Bad luck to lose 3 strikers to injury in a week but we probably do need another.

      No need to panic imho.

  • Comment posted by garv, today at 17:13

    We deserved a least a point for our 2nd half showing,but our defence dosent get any better does it??

  • Comment posted by 8vyfycyc, today at 17:04

    Looks very much like a work in progress. Hopefully this will persuade the 49ers to get on with recruitment. But the championship is never won in August.

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 16:57

    Typical Leeds result. Total domination but no win.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 17:00

      Metro1962 replied:
      but got a point instead .......instead of a loss.👍

  • Comment posted by Blessed Abersoch, today at 16:57

    Poor in 2nd half were Cardiff and were gifted 2 sloppy 1st half goals. They will struggle. Hope Liam is ok, ALAW.

  • Comment posted by nwm66, today at 17:04

    Leeds need a much stronger spine to be serious contenders for automatic promotion. Cardiff look like a bottom 6 side.

  • Comment posted by PT, today at 17:43

    Feeling old......remember seeing Eddie and Frank Gray for the first time...well done Archie

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 17:57

      Humpty Dumpty replied:
      Wonderful players wonderful days

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 17:11

    Look on the bright side after 1 game and 1 point the best team in Yorkshire!

    • Reply posted by Paul Fielding , today at 17:20

      Paul Fielding replied:
      As a championship team, that's your level,there you will be for a few seasons.
      The no1 team in Yorkshire are a premier league team
      The BLADES...
      UTB👍