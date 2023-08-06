Close menu
Championship
LeedsLeeds United14:30CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Watford11004043
2Stoke11004133
3Plymouth11003123
4Southampton11002113
5Blackburn11002113
6Norwich11002113
7Millwall11001013
8Birmingham10101101
9Preston10101101
10Bristol City10101101
11Swansea10101101
12Cardiff00000000
13Coventry00000000
14Ipswich00000000
15Leeds00000000
16Leicester00000000
17Sunderland00000000
18Hull100112-10
19West Brom100112-10
20Sheff Wed100112-10
21Middlesbrough100101-10
22Huddersfield100113-20
23Rotherham100114-30
24QPR100104-40
View full Championship table

