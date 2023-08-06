Sunderland v Ipswich Town

SunderlandSunderland17:00IpswichIpswich Town
Match report to follow.
Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Watford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Stoke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Plymouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Southampton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Blackburn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Norwich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Coventry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Millwall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Preston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Bristol City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Swansea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Hull
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|18
|West Brom
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|19
|Sheff Wed
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|20
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|Middlesbrough
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|Huddersfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|23
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|24
|QPR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
