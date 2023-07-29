Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow spent time on loan at Hull in the Championship last season

Leeds have signed goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle on a three-year deal until 2026.

The 32-year-old arrives at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee after nine years on the books at St James' Park.

The Englishman made more 100 appearances for the club after joining from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

Yet with game time limited in the North East, Darlow joined Championship rivals Hull last season and kept five clean sheets in a 12-match loan.

Darlow follows Wales defender Ethan Ampadu in signing for Daniel Farke's side this summer.

