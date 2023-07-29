Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jordan Henderson had been captain at Liverpool since before Jurgen Klopp took over at Anfield in 2015

Jurgen Klopp wanted Jordan Henderson to remain at Liverpool but would not block his exit once the midfielder's heart was set on Saudi Arabia.

Former Reds skipper Henderson joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons on Thursday.

Klopp answered questions on Henderson in a press conference during the club's pre-season tour of Singapore.

"If he wants to leave, there's no reason why we should throw any rocks or stones in the way," Klopp said.

"Hendo knew exactly the situation - that we wanted to keep him. It was full of respect and full of everything you need in a situation like that."

Henderson, 33, was made Liverpool captain after the departure of Steven Gerrard by former manager Brendan Rodgers in 2015, and led the side to a Champions League triumph in 2019 going on to lift the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup later that year.

He was also the Reds' skipper when they won the 2019-20 Premier League to end a 30-year wait for the English top-flight title.

Henderson's other honours at Liverpool include winning the FA Cup in 2022 and League Cup in 2012 and 2022.

Henderson has been criticised by some fans and LGBTQ+rights campaigners over the transfer, as same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia. The player has publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community in the past, but new club Al-Ettifaq edited the rainbow-coloured armbands he wore during his time with Liverpool into monochrome external-link in a video announcing his signing earlier this week.

"It was not about me convincing him, it was about me reacting to what was happening. That's how I understood the role in that moment," Klopp added.

"He's not here anymore. He will miss us, we will miss him. But we have to go on and we will - that's clear. That's pretty much everything."

Klopp plans to give the captain's armband to Virgil van Dijk for his side's friendly against Leicester City at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday.

The Netherlands international is believed to be a strong contender to take on the role for the 2023-24 campaign, although Klopp still wants time to consider who will replace Henderson as skipper on a permanent basis.

He said: "I know already my decision but I have to tell it first to the players before I speak in public about it.

"I didn't expect to have that situation a few weeks ago that I have to think about it."

Fabinho deal 'not yet done'

Brazil midfielder Fabinho has not travelled with Liverpool on their trip to Singapore after another club in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad, made a £40m bid for him earlier this month.

A move has yet to be completed, but the 29-year-old has been left out of the Reds' 27-man squad in Singapore too.

"That's not done yet. He's not here and that obviously shows things are ongoing, but as far as I know it is not finalised," Klopp said.

"We all have to get used to these kind of things now, timings are not exactly like we are used to, so it's better you wait until things have happened before you speak about it."

The departure of Henderson and Fabinho's expected exit have hastened Liverpool's need to strengthen their midfield options, Klopp believes.

He added: "We know we have to do something there, that's absolutely clear. We are working on solutions, but I think everybody can imagine that."