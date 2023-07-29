Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Harry Leonard has been with Rovers since under-10s

Blackburn have handed a four-year deal to promising teenage striker Harry Leonard until the summer of 2027.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut against Huddersfield in April, appearing four times in total before the end of last season.

The academy hot-shot - who has come through the ranks from the Rovers under-10s - top-scored with 20 goals for their under-21 side last season.

Leonard has scored in pre-season wins over TSV Hartberg and Barnsley.