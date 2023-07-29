Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group F
PanamaPanama0JamaicaJamaica1

Panama 0-1 Jamaica: Allyson Swaby scores the only goal as Jamaica seal their first ever World cup win

By Marissa ThomasBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Jamaica captain Allyson Swaby scores a header from close range against Panama at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Perth
Allyson Swaby's header was enough to secure an historic win for Jamaica

Allyson Swaby scored the winner for Jamaica as they secured an historic win against Panama at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Perth.

Swaby rose highest to head home from a Trudi Carter cross in the 56th minute as Panama were knocked out of the tournament.

Jamaica were denied a penalty in stoppage time after video assistant referee (VAR) ruled Wendy Natis did not handball to block Drew Spence's shot.

The Reggae Girlz were without captain Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw after she was sent off in the dying seconds of their goalless draw against France but made history in her absence by securing their first win at the World Cup.

France and Jamaica are joint top of Group F and face final decisive group matches against Panama and Brazil respectively on Wednesday August 2.

Lorne Donaldson's side have shown significant progress since 2019, when they lost all three matches on their only previous tournament appearance.

Atlanta Primus was particularly lively in the first half as Jamaica looked to dominant proceedings, having two shots blocked and firing high over the bar from distance.

Jamaica went even closer when Vyan Sampson struck from the edge of the area looking to curl into the top corner before Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey sprung to her right and palmed it behind.

Drew Spence's curling free-kick just before half-time was pushed onto the bar by Bailey as Jamaica looked to break the deadlock.

Debutants Panama are still searching for their first goal in the competition.

Panama captain Marta Cox created her side's best chances of the match but saw a shot blocked before shooting wide from 12 yards out after seizing on a loose defensive clearance.

Ignacio Quintana's side piled on the pressure in added time with Emily Cedeno having a shot blocked following a delivery into the box from Cox, but could not find an equaliser.

Panama

Starting XI

  1. Squad number12Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.43

  2. Squad number4Player nameCastillo
    Average rating

    5.86

  3. Squad number3Player nameNatis
    Average rating

    6.11

  4. Squad number5Player namePinzón
    Average rating

    6.29

  5. Squad number23Player nameBaltrip-Reyes
    Average rating

    6.04

  6. Squad number6Player nameSalazar
    Average rating

    5.89

  7. Squad number8Player nameGonzález
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number7Player nameCedeño
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number10Player nameCox
    Average rating

    6.72

  10. Squad number13Player nameTanner
    Average rating

    6.25

  11. Squad number19Player nameCedeño
    Average rating

    6.56

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameJaén
    Average rating

    6.50

  2. Squad number9Player nameRiley
    Average rating

    6.36

  3. Squad number14Player nameMontenegro
    Average rating

    6.50

  4. Squad number20Player nameQuintero
    Average rating

    6.66

Jamaica

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameSpencer
    Average rating

    7.16

  2. Squad number15Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    6.99

  3. Squad number17Player nameSwaby
    Average rating

    7.44

  4. Squad number4Player nameSwaby
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number14Player nameBlackwood
    Average rating

    7.07

  6. Squad number3Player nameSampson
    Average rating

    7.04

  7. Squad number18Player nameCarter
    Average rating

    7.56

  8. Squad number20Player namePrimus
    Average rating

    6.33

  9. Squad number8Player nameSpence
    Average rating

    7.08

  10. Squad number10Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.81

  11. Squad number22Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    7.20

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameWashington
    Average rating

    6.71

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcNamara
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number9Player nameSimmonds
    Average rating

    7.09

  4. Squad number19Player nameWiltshire
    Average rating

    7.17

  5. Squad number21Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    6.61

Line-ups

Panama

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Bailey
  • 4Castillo
  • 3Natis
  • 5Pinzón
  • 23Baltrip-ReyesSubstituted forJaénat 87'minutes
  • 6SalazarBooked at 17minsSubstituted forQuinteroat 45'minutes
  • 8GonzálezSubstituted forMontenegroat 78'minutes
  • 7CedeñoBooked at 13mins
  • 10Cox
  • 13Tanner
  • 19CedeñoSubstituted forRileyat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fábrega
  • 2Jaén
  • 9Riley
  • 11Mills
  • 14Montenegro
  • 15Vargas
  • 16Espinosa
  • 17Batista
  • 18Hernández
  • 20Quintero
  • 21de Obaldía
  • 22Córdoba

Jamaica

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Spencer
  • 15CameronSubstituted forWiltshireat 87'minutes
  • 17Swaby
  • 4Swaby
  • 14BlackwoodBooked at 31mins
  • 3Sampson
  • 18CarterSubstituted forMatthewsat 65'minutes
  • 20PrimusSubstituted forMcNamaraat 87'minutes
  • 8Spence
  • 10BrownSubstituted forWashingtonat 80'minutes
  • 22McKennaSubstituted forSimmondsat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Schneider
  • 2Washington
  • 5Plummer
  • 6Solaun
  • 7McNamara
  • 9Simmonds
  • 12van Zanten
  • 16Bailey-Gayle
  • 19Wiltshire
  • 21Matthews
  • 23Brooks
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul
Attendance:
15,987

Match Stats

Home TeamPanamaAway TeamJamaica
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Panama 0, Jamaica 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Panama 0, Jamaica 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marta Cox (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Katherine Castillo.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Panama. Conceded by Chantelle Swaby.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aldrith Quintero (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karla Riley.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily Cedeño (Panama) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riley Tanner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Panama. Conceded by Deneisha Blackwood.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Panama. Conceded by Tiernny Wiltshire.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Jamaica.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kameron Simmonds.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Emily Cedeño.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peyton McNamara (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solai Washington.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Jamaica. Deneisha Blackwood tries a through ball, but Kameron Simmonds is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Panama. Hilary Jaén replaces Carina Baltrip-Reyes.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Jamaica. Tiernny Wiltshire replaces Tiffany Cameron.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Jamaica. Peyton McNamara replaces Atlanta Primus.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cheyna Matthews (Jamaica) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Page 1 of 7
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria21103214
2Canada21102114
3Australia21013303
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22002026
2Denmark21011103
3China21011103
4Haiti200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22007166
2Italy210115-43
3South Africa201134-11
4Argentina201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

