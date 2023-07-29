Match ends, Panama 0, Jamaica 1.
Allyson Swaby scored the winner for Jamaica as they secured an historic win against Panama at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Perth.
Swaby rose highest to head home from a Trudi Carter cross in the 56th minute as Panama were knocked out of the tournament.
Jamaica were denied a penalty in stoppage time after video assistant referee (VAR) ruled Wendy Natis did not handball to block Drew Spence's shot.
The Reggae Girlz were without captain Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw after she was sent off in the dying seconds of their goalless draw against France but made history in her absence by securing their first win at the World Cup.
France and Jamaica are joint top of Group F and face final decisive group matches against Panama and Brazil respectively on Wednesday August 2.
Lorne Donaldson's side have shown significant progress since 2019, when they lost all three matches on their only previous tournament appearance.
Atlanta Primus was particularly lively in the first half as Jamaica looked to dominant proceedings, having two shots blocked and firing high over the bar from distance.
Jamaica went even closer when Vyan Sampson struck from the edge of the area looking to curl into the top corner before Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey sprung to her right and palmed it behind.
Drew Spence's curling free-kick just before half-time was pushed onto the bar by Bailey as Jamaica looked to break the deadlock.
Debutants Panama are still searching for their first goal in the competition.
Panama captain Marta Cox created her side's best chances of the match but saw a shot blocked before shooting wide from 12 yards out after seizing on a loose defensive clearance.
Ignacio Quintana's side piled on the pressure in added time with Emily Cedeno having a shot blocked following a delivery into the box from Cox, but could not find an equaliser.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Panama
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number4Player nameCastilloAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number3Player nameNatisAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number5Player namePinzónAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number23Player nameBaltrip-ReyesAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number6Player nameSalazarAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number8Player nameGonzálezAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number7Player nameCedeñoAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number10Player nameCoxAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number13Player nameTannerAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number19Player nameCedeñoAverage rating
6.56
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameJaénAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number9Player nameRileyAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number14Player nameMontenegroAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number20Player nameQuinteroAverage rating
6.66
Jamaica
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameSpencerAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number15Player nameCameronAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number17Player nameSwabyAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number4Player nameSwabyAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number14Player nameBlackwoodAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number3Player nameSampsonAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number18Player nameCarterAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number20Player namePrimusAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number8Player nameSpenceAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number10Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number22Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
7.20
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameWashingtonAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number7Player nameMcNamaraAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number9Player nameSimmondsAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number19Player nameWiltshireAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number21Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
6.61
Line-ups
Panama
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Bailey
- 4Castillo
- 3Natis
- 5Pinzón
- 23Baltrip-ReyesSubstituted forJaénat 87'minutes
- 6SalazarBooked at 17minsSubstituted forQuinteroat 45'minutes
- 8GonzálezSubstituted forMontenegroat 78'minutes
- 7CedeñoBooked at 13mins
- 10Cox
- 13Tanner
- 19CedeñoSubstituted forRileyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fábrega
- 2Jaén
- 9Riley
- 11Mills
- 14Montenegro
- 15Vargas
- 16Espinosa
- 17Batista
- 18Hernández
- 20Quintero
- 21de Obaldía
- 22Córdoba
Jamaica
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Spencer
- 15CameronSubstituted forWiltshireat 87'minutes
- 17Swaby
- 4Swaby
- 14BlackwoodBooked at 31mins
- 3Sampson
- 18CarterSubstituted forMatthewsat 65'minutes
- 20PrimusSubstituted forMcNamaraat 87'minutes
- 8Spence
- 10BrownSubstituted forWashingtonat 80'minutes
- 22McKennaSubstituted forSimmondsat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Schneider
- 2Washington
- 5Plummer
- 6Solaun
- 7McNamara
- 9Simmonds
- 12van Zanten
- 16Bailey-Gayle
- 19Wiltshire
- 21Matthews
- 23Brooks
- Referee:
- Kateryna Monzul
- Attendance:
- 15,987
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Panama 0, Jamaica 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marta Cox (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Katherine Castillo.
Post update
Corner, Panama. Conceded by Chantelle Swaby.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aldrith Quintero (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karla Riley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emily Cedeño (Panama) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riley Tanner.
Post update
Corner, Panama. Conceded by Deneisha Blackwood.
Post update
Corner, Panama. Conceded by Tiernny Wiltshire.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Jamaica.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Jamaica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kameron Simmonds.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Emily Cedeño.
Post update
Attempt saved. Peyton McNamara (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solai Washington.
Post update
Offside, Jamaica. Deneisha Blackwood tries a through ball, but Kameron Simmonds is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Panama. Hilary Jaén replaces Carina Baltrip-Reyes.
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Tiernny Wiltshire replaces Tiffany Cameron.
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Peyton McNamara replaces Atlanta Primus.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cheyna Matthews (Jamaica) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.