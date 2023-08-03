Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Sam McClelland spent last season on loan at English League Two side Barrow

St Johnstone have signed Northern Irish centre-back Sam McClelland after the 21-year-old's release by Chelsea.

McClelland, who has agreed a two-year contract, played 30 times on loan at Barrow last season as they finished ninth in League Two.

He joined Chelsea's youth system in 2018 and earned his one and only Northern Ireland cap in a friendly against Ukraine in 2021.

"It's a brilliant opportunity to come up to Scotland," McClelland says.

"There's a real spotlight with so many big games in the Premiership that I'm looking forward to already."

The defender comes into a Saints team that have endured a miserable start to the campaign, having been dumped out of the Viaplay Cup at the group stage.

A 4-0 thrashing at home to third-tier Stirling Albion compounded their exit from the competition last weekend, but McClelland says he has arrived in Perth to help his new side "defend, keep clean sheets and get wins".

"I'm here to improve myself but also to try and be a part of a successful St Johnstone team," he adds.