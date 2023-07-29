Close menu

Saudi Pro League has 'changed transfer market' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

New signing Riyad Mahrez with Al-Ahli's executive director Yazin Al-Sharif
Al-Ahli agreed a deal worth up to £30m with Manchester City to sign winger Riyad Mahrez

The Saudi Pro League's financial clout has "changed the market" for transfers and elite clubs "need to be aware of what is happening", says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

After luring Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia in December, the league has attracted several big-name players this summer.

That group includes Algeria's Riyad Mahez, who left City to join Al-Ahli.

"Saudi Arabia has changed the market," said Guardiola.

"A few months ago when Cristiano [Ronaldo] was the only one to go, no-one thought this many top, top players would play in the Saudi league.

"In the future there will be more and that's why clubs need to be aware of what is happening.

"Riyad got an incredible offer and that's why we could not say 'don't do it'."

City agreed to sell Mahrez in a deal worth up to £30m while Allan Saint-Maximin is set to become the next player to leave the Premier League for Saudi Arabia when he joins Mahrez at Al-Ahli.

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane is in talks over a potential move, having received an offer from Al-Nassr, while reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has already followed former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said he "wouldn't be too concerned at the moment" about Saudi Arabia's growing influence in football.

"It is not about the threat, it is a reality," Guardiola added during City's pre-season tour of Asia.

"They want to create a strong league and so far they are the league who can do it.

"The Premier League spent more than the others because the organisation of the Premier League is better and the broadcasts and the sponsors are higher than the other leagues, so the clubs can spend what they have.

"Right now, the Saudi league, I don't know how long they will sustain it, but the feeling is that they will stay. The players want to take this experience to play in that league and they are able to do it."

Guardiola added that City "are not looking for a replacement for Riyad in terms of skill because every player is different".

"We will see what happens with loan players, and which players stay here. A few things are going to happen."

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has also left City this summer, on a free transfer to Barcelona, and so far last season's Treble winners have only brought in Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

Ake signs contract extension

Nathan Ake celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal in the FA Cup
Nathan Ake more appearances for City last season (41) than in his first two combined (40)

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake has signed a two-year contract extension at City until 2027.

The 28-year-old joined City in 2020 on a five-year deal from Bournemouth for £40m and he played a vital role for City last season, making 41 appearances in all competitions as City won the Treble.

"This is the best club in the world, I have no doubts about that. Being a Manchester City player makes me incredibly proud every single day," said Ake.

"It's a club that expects excellence in every area, which makes for the perfect environment to improve. I am at the stage of my career where I want to keep developing and I can definitely do that here.

"Pep is the best manager in football - a genius who has made me see the game differently - so to be able to work with him for longer is a real privilege.

"I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for me, both personally and professionally."

Ake joined Chelsea as a 15-year-old and after 17 first-team appearances made a permanent move to Bournemouth in 2017, having been on loan there during the 2016-17 season.

He had talks with Chelsea about re-joining them a year ago but the Blues failed to meet City's valuation.

Ake has helped City claim the Premier League title in each of his three seasons with the club, winning six trophies overall.

But his versatility - he can play at centre-back and left-back - helped him become a more important member of the squad last season, with his 41 appearances more than he managed in his first two seasons combined (40).

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "We have been delighted with Nathan's development, so it's great news for this club that he is extending his time with us.

"There is no doubt he was a very important part of our Treble success last season, but I believe he can be even better.

"Technically, tactically and physically he has everything we want in a defender - and he is so professional, dedicated and willing to learn, which for Pep is an ideal scenario.

"Nathan is also an incredible human being who has the respect of absolutely everybody at the club."

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 09:29

    Yes Nathan, one of the unsung players last season who always gave 100%, Pep Guardiola’s philosophy has improved this player to a level he didn’t think was possible, well done with the new deal as fully deserved!

    • Reply posted by yuallliveinasocialmediaworld, today at 09:35

      yuallliveinasocialmediaworld replied:
      'Nathan' hahahaha

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 09:25

    He was very commanding last season and fully deserved his success! Another example of a footballer bought in and through the teachings of Pep has elevated his game to new standards!

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 09:54

      cooperman replied:
      A reward for hard work and perseverance that we all could follow

  • Comment posted by FlapjackTurkey, today at 09:19

    Another piece of great football admin and business by City.

    Are was one of top 3 best players at City last year.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 09:53

      Dad replied:
      Ake*

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 09:18

    Great move. Was superb last season

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 09:46

    As Troy Hawke said to him “ u have the poise of an apex predator but the eyes of a kindly woodland creature , a devastating combination “ more relevantly though , he’s been absolutely terrific the longer he’s been here & this extension is just reward for his overall improvement & his performances . A very smart move this .

    • Reply posted by George, today at 10:54

      George replied:
      He reminds me of Jordan Henderson at Liverpool. Got off to an average start but trajectory was only ever upwards.

  • Comment posted by entertainers11, today at 09:19

    Rock solid defender great news

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 13:10

      ajackson replied:
      Also, I'd argue at this point the Saudi League is still no different than the Chinese Super League.

      Even they signed a couple of players in their prime like Alex Texeira. Nobody has heard from them since because it was a waste of their talent.

      Calm down everyone.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 09:23

    Great news, top player and always gives his all for City

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 09:38

    He had some outstanding games at the end of last season e.g., against Saka, that were very important. He's like wan Bissaka. Very few defenders can get past him but he is also good on the ball too. Well done Ake. Kept working at City after a difficult start.

    • Reply posted by Russell05, today at 09:50

      Russell05 replied:
      He is a levels above Wan ...when Bournemouth went down and I heard he was available, I thoyght Liverpool get in there znd Van Dijk was his best man when he got married, I believe. I know Bournemouth went down with him in the team but like Robertson who was relegated at Hull , Ake was a diamond player. I saw him at Villa Park and thought he is a player...

  • Comment posted by Manor Farm , today at 10:59

    To those 'fans' who's only hope is Man City's FFP case, I say get a real perspective. Run your clubs well, hire skilled footballers with 2 feet and a real 'coach' to get the right results. Dont wait for others to fail because they will be streets ahead of you by the time you act. There will be no compensation or judicial enquiries, just losers. It's football. You had your time now it's City's.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 11:02

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Watch the documentary. its over an hour long but after about 20mins you'll know MCFC are fudged.

      Enjoy

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 09:17

    I always thought Ake was a class player at Chelsea and Bournemouth but he had a difficult start at City. Last season he was magnificent. The current defence is the best defence we have had. It is odd though because we are playing with 4 central defenders 1 or 2 of whom step up into midfield.

    He is a big threat at set-pieces but he doesn't have the attacking play of a normal left back.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 10:29

    Great for City.
    I guess the UAE offered a better deal than the Saudis. Only joking, whether you like them or not City are a very well run club. You do not win trebles and multiple titles otherwise.

    • Reply posted by New Era, today at 12:21

      New Era replied:
      You dont end up facing 115 charges if you are well run

  • Comment posted by kingkladze, today at 10:15

    solid player with no messing about off the field

  • Comment posted by Lemon Difficult , today at 13:38

    Ronaldo, Mahez [sic], Benzema, Saint-Maximin, Mane, all pointed to as taking the money, but no mention of ‘Hendo’, the biggest hypocrite of all?

    Good business by City again, retaining one of the most improved players in the league. The cartel of clubs opposing them must be furious at how well they’re run.

  • Comment posted by New Era, today at 12:31

    It didnt think much of this guy when City signed him and thought he would be nothing more than 4th choice behind Rias, Laporte, and Stone but he did really well last season and scored a couple of important goals.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 12:39

      Leanne replied:
      *Dias *Stones

      #93:20 #Haaland52 #Treble

  • Comment posted by Conwybluemoon, today at 11:56

    Really nice man as well , great season despite having family deaths to deal with.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 12:07

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Really. I didn't know anything about that. His family will be very proud of him. Quiet guy compared to Grealish, Haaland etc but teams are built on players like Ake.

  • Comment posted by True or False, today at 09:18

    A quality player that deserves more success, a true workhorse.

  • Comment posted by KingDon, today at 12:58

    What a genius ‘news’ article - “Saudi has changed the market”.
    We all know that and it’s not news.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:24

      Anon replied:
      well all know, well the sensible among us, that's not true - and not news

      if it 'changed the market' clubs would be paying more than usual for top players, they're not, or buying has beens for more, they're not. only thing it's changed is giving money for old rope (y players) and giving clubs a bit more £££ to spend

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 09:52

    Seems a bargain for 40 mil after the way he plays now..

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 10:31

    Great business once again by City. Excellent player at the right price…Arsenal could learn a thing or too about proper market prices. Think it will be another dominant season for the boys in sky blue.

  • Comment posted by stevo 1, today at 14:03

    Meanwhile Man Utd reject a bid for slab head saying it’s far to much

