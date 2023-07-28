Close menu

Manchester City: Nathan Ake signs two-year contract extension until 2027

Nathan Ake celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal in the FA Cup
Nathan Ake more appearances for City last season (41) than in his first two combined (40)

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City until 2027.

Ake, 28, joined City in 2020 on a five-year deal from Bournemouth for £40m.

He played a vital role for City last season, making 41 appearances in all competitions as City won the Treble.

"This is the best club in the world, I have no doubts about that. Being a Manchester City player makes me incredibly proud every single day," said the former Chelsea defender.

"It's a club that expects excellence in every area, which makes for the perfect environment to improve. I am at the stage of my career where I want to keep developing and I can definitely do that here.

"Pep [Guardiola] is the best manager in football - a genius who has made me see the game differently - so to be able to work with him for longer is a real privilege.

"I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for me, both personally and professionally."

Ake has helped City claim the Premier League title in each of his three seasons with the club, winning six trophies overall.

But his versatility - he can play at centre-back and left-back - helped him become a more important member of the squad last season, his 41 appearances more than he managed in his first two seasons combined (40).

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "We have been delighted with Nathan's development, so it's great news for this club that he is extending his time with us.

"There is no doubt he was a very important part of our Treble success last season, but I believe he can be even better.

"Technically, tactically and physically he has everything we want in a defender - and he is so professional, dedicated and willing to learn, which for Pep is an ideal scenario.

"Nathan is also an incredible human being who has the respect of absolutely everybody at the club."

  • Comment posted by Barcelona , today at 09:29

    I have to disagree with the earlier comment about women's football. I enjoy scrolling down the BBC sports website and seeing the marvellous array of sporting talent. Women's football is absolutely as good as men's football and they deserve equal pay grades...I'll get my coat.

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 09:29

    Yes Nathan, one of the unsung players last season who always gave 100%, Pep Guardiola’s philosophy has improved this player to a level he didn’t think was possible, well done with the new deal as fully deserved!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 09:25

    He was very commanding last season and fully deserved his success! Another example of a footballer bought in and through the teachings of Pep has elevated his game to new standards!

  • Comment posted by bongosong, today at 09:24

    Shocker

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 09:23

    Great news, top player and always gives his all for City

  • Comment posted by entertainers11, today at 09:19

    Rock solid defender great news

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 09:19

    Grown as a player but not world class. The gap has closed to city unless they sign a couple of players

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 09:31

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Remember we have signed Kovacic who is a very good player and we have been linked all Summer with Gvardiol. I think Mahrez and Gundogan are a massive loss though. We will be relying on players like Mcatee who had a great season but I can understand your argument. Arsenal look strong although I don't understand why they didn't buy a striker.

  • Comment posted by FlapjackTurkey, today at 09:19

    Another piece of great football admin and business by City.

    Are was one of top 3 best players at City last year.

  • Comment posted by MrRemi, today at 09:19

    • Reply posted by wowthathurt, today at 09:29

      wowthathurt replied:
      I'm the same, I have nothing against Women's football but don't enjoy it - they should have their own page now it is established. But another site I wholeheartedly recommend is The Athletic. Not too many trolls on there either. There is a fee, but it is well worth it.

  • Comment posted by True or False, today at 09:18

    A quality player that deserves more success, a true workhorse.

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 09:18

    Great move. Was superb last season

  • Comment posted by 12345, today at 09:17

    Breaking news!!! - Really??

  • Comment posted by yuallliveinasocialmediaworld, today at 09:17

    He wasn't there when the first 80 breaches were made only the last 35 plus the tens they have broken in the last three years

    • Reply posted by JillMiller, today at 09:19

      JillMiller replied:
      How boring. Man U and Chelsea both spent more than City over the last decade.

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 09:17

    I always thought Ake was a class player at Chelsea and Bournemouth but he had a difficult start at City. Last season he was magnificent. The current defence is the best defence we have had. It is odd though because we are playing with 4 central defenders 1 or 2 of whom step up into midfield.

    He is a big threat at set-pieces but he doesn't have the attacking play of a normal left back.

