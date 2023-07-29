Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts : Australia and New Zealand Dates : 20 July-20 August Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details ; latest news

Captain Wendie Renard headed a late winner as France beat Brazil in a thrilling game in Brisbane at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Eugenie le Sommer put the French ahead after 17 minutes, before Debinha pulled Brazil level in the second half.

But Renard - who had been an injury doubt - headed in the decisive goal with seven minutes to go.

There was end to end action as two of the pre-tournament favourites delivered a game which lived up to expectations.

Brazil would have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead must wait until the final matchday to try to book a spot.

Pia Sundhage's side meet Jamaica in their final group match, while France take on Panama. Both games will be played on 2 August, kicking off at 11.00 BST.

Captain Renard inspires her troops

Following a disappointing draw in their opening game against Jamaica and fitness concerns for key players - in particular Renard, who started having been touch and go with a calf problem - this was a make or break game for France.

The stakes were further heightened by a frenetic atmosphere in Brisbane, where the overwhelming majority of fans were in the yellow shirts of Brazil. When the Brazilian anthem was sung, you could have closed your eyes and imagined you were in the Maracana.

But France rose to the challenge, as their two on-pitch leaders - Renard, and all-time top scorer Le Sommer - took charge.

Their first goal was excellent. Sakina Karchaoui started the move with a left-footed cross from deep, Kadidiatou Diani kept it alive and Le Sommer was there with a perfectly cushioned header to steer the ball past Brazil keeper Leticia.

It was her 90th goal in 181 caps, and calms concerns about the French attack following the blunt showing versus Jamaica. The return of Selma Bacha following injury was an added boost.

Even more telling were the celebrations. Goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin ran to the bench and jumped into a scrum of about 10 celebrating substitutes. Manager Renard joined in too, high-fiving everyone.

Then, as it appeared they would have to settle for one point, Renard arrived at the back post unmarked to head in Bacha's deep corner.

Debinha scored Brazil's equaliser with her first Women's World Cup goal but France would not be denied

Brazil blunted but still promising

In their opening demolition of Panama, Brazil looked like the most cohesive attacking unit at the whole tournament. They were not allowed to be that by France.

The midfield became a battlefield, tough challenges aplenty. Brazil's Luana and France's Sandie Toletti were especially combative, both picking up first-half bookings for aggressive tackles.

As a result, Brazil's quick and skilful forwards were often starved of service. But they persisted and earned a slice of luck for their equaliser on 58 minutes.

Kerolin's pass took a deflection to fall perfectly for Debinha, and the Brazilian number nine calmly finished past Peyraud-Magnin.

Ultimately though they were outfought by France, and not even the introduction of the iconic Marta for her 22nd World Cup appearance could inspire another equaliser.

Like France, Brazil should still progress to the knock-out rounds and keep their dream alive - and this display showed they have battling steel to their game, as well as their skilful silk.

Player of the match Renard Wendie Renard with an average of 8.08 France France France

Brazil Brazil Brazil France Avg Squad number 3 Player name Renard Average rating 8.08 Squad number 6 Player name Toletti Average rating 7.82 Squad number 15 Player name Dali Average rating 7.66 Squad number 7 Player name Karchaoui Average rating 7.48 Squad number 11 Player name Diani Average rating 7.47 Squad number 8 Player name Geyoro Average rating 7.23 Squad number 22 Player name Périsset Average rating 7.07 Squad number 9 Player name Le Sommer Average rating 6.76 Squad number 13 Player name Bacha Average rating 6.60 Squad number 23 Player name Bècho Average rating 6.39 Squad number 2 Player name Lakrar Average rating 5.98 Squad number 17 Player name Le Garrec Average rating 5.58 Squad number 16 Player name Peyraud-Magnin Average rating 5.27 Brazil Avg Squad number 8 Player name Ana Vitória Average rating 6.38 Squad number 16 Player name Bia Zaneratto Average rating 5.43 Squad number 10 Player name Marta Average rating 5.41 Squad number 7 Player name Andressa Alves Average rating 5.19 Squad number 4 Player name Rafaelle Souza Average rating 4.96 Squad number 21 Player name Kerolin Average rating 4.87 Squad number 18 Player name Geyse Ferreira Average rating 4.78 Squad number 17 Player name Ary Borges Average rating 4.71 Squad number 5 Player name Luana Average rating 4.70 Squad number 19 Player name Mônica Average rating 4.65 Squad number 9 Player name Debinha Average rating 4.60 Squad number 11 Player name Adriana Average rating 4.60 Squad number 2 Player name Antônia Average rating 4.22 Squad number 6 Player name Tamires Average rating 4.17 Squad number 14 Player name Lauren Average rating 4.14 Squad number 12 Player name Lelê Average rating 3.96