Women's World Cup - Group F
FranceFrance2BrazilBrazil1

France 2-1 Brazil: Captain Wendie Renard scores winner in Women's World Cup thriller

By Emma SmithBBC Sport at Brisbane Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Captain Wendie Renard headed a late winner as France beat Brazil in a thrilling game in Brisbane at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Eugenie le Sommer put the French ahead after 17 minutes, before Debinha pulled Brazil level in the second half.

But Renard - who had been an injury doubt - headed in the decisive goal with seven minutes to go.

There was end to end action as two of the pre-tournament favourites delivered a game which lived up to expectations.

Brazil would have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead must wait until the final matchday to try to book a spot.

Pia Sundhage's side meet Jamaica in their final group match, while France take on Panama. Both games will be played on 2 August, kicking off at 11.00 BST.

Captain Renard inspires her troops

Following a disappointing draw in their opening game against Jamaica and fitness concerns for key players - in particular Renard, who started having been touch and go with a calf problem - this was a make or break game for France.

The stakes were further heightened by a frenetic atmosphere in Brisbane, where the overwhelming majority of fans were in the yellow shirts of Brazil. When the Brazilian anthem was sung, you could have closed your eyes and imagined you were in the Maracana.

But France rose to the challenge, as their two on-pitch leaders - Renard, and all-time top scorer Le Sommer - took charge.

Their first goal was excellent. Sakina Karchaoui started the move with a left-footed cross from deep, Kadidiatou Diani kept it alive and Le Sommer was there with a perfectly cushioned header to steer the ball past Brazil keeper Leticia.

It was her 90th goal in 181 caps, and calms concerns about the French attack following the blunt showing versus Jamaica. The return of Selma Bacha following injury was an added boost.

Even more telling were the celebrations. Goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin ran to the bench and jumped into a scrum of about 10 celebrating substitutes. Manager Renard joined in too, high-fiving everyone.

Then, as it appeared they would have to settle for one point, Renard arrived at the back post unmarked to head in Bacha's deep corner.

Debinha scores Brazil's first goal
Debinha scored Brazil's equaliser with her first Women's World Cup goal but France would not be denied

Brazil blunted but still promising

In their opening demolition of Panama, Brazil looked like the most cohesive attacking unit at the whole tournament. They were not allowed to be that by France.

The midfield became a battlefield, tough challenges aplenty. Brazil's Luana and France's Sandie Toletti were especially combative, both picking up first-half bookings for aggressive tackles.

As a result, Brazil's quick and skilful forwards were often starved of service. But they persisted and earned a slice of luck for their equaliser on 58 minutes.

Kerolin's pass took a deflection to fall perfectly for Debinha, and the Brazilian number nine calmly finished past Peyraud-Magnin.

Ultimately though they were outfought by France, and not even the introduction of the iconic Marta for her 22nd World Cup appearance could inspire another equaliser.

Like France, Brazil should still progress to the knock-out rounds and keep their dream alive - and this display showed they have battling steel to their game, as well as their skilful silk.

Player of the match

RenardWendie Renard

with an average of 8.08

France

  1. Squad number3Player nameRenard
    Average rating

    8.08

  2. Squad number6Player nameToletti
    Average rating

    7.82

  3. Squad number15Player nameDali
    Average rating

    7.66

  4. Squad number7Player nameKarchaoui
    Average rating

    7.48

  5. Squad number11Player nameDiani
    Average rating

    7.47

  6. Squad number8Player nameGeyoro
    Average rating

    7.23

  7. Squad number22Player namePérisset
    Average rating

    7.07

  8. Squad number9Player nameLe Sommer
    Average rating

    6.76

  9. Squad number13Player nameBacha
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number23Player nameBècho
    Average rating

    6.39

  11. Squad number2Player nameLakrar
    Average rating

    5.98

  12. Squad number17Player nameLe Garrec
    Average rating

    5.58

  13. Squad number16Player namePeyraud-Magnin
    Average rating

    5.27

Brazil

  1. Squad number8Player nameAna Vitória
    Average rating

    6.38

  2. Squad number16Player nameBia Zaneratto
    Average rating

    5.43

  3. Squad number10Player nameMarta
    Average rating

    5.41

  4. Squad number7Player nameAndressa Alves
    Average rating

    5.19

  5. Squad number4Player nameRafaelle Souza
    Average rating

    4.96

  6. Squad number21Player nameKerolin
    Average rating

    4.87

  7. Squad number18Player nameGeyse Ferreira
    Average rating

    4.78

  8. Squad number17Player nameAry Borges
    Average rating

    4.71

  9. Squad number5Player nameLuana
    Average rating

    4.70

  10. Squad number19Player nameMônica
    Average rating

    4.65

  11. Squad number9Player nameDebinha
    Average rating

    4.60

  12. Squad number11Player nameAdriana
    Average rating

    4.60

  13. Squad number2Player nameAntônia
    Average rating

    4.22

  14. Squad number6Player nameTamires
    Average rating

    4.17

  15. Squad number14Player nameLauren
    Average rating

    4.14

  16. Squad number12Player nameLelê
    Average rating

    3.96

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 22Périsset
  • 2Lakrar
  • 3Renard
  • 7KarchaouiBooked at 69mins
  • 15DaliBooked at 11minsSubstituted forLe Garrecat 87'minutes
  • 8Geyoro
  • 6TolettiBooked at 29mins
  • 13Bacha
  • 9Le SommerSubstituted forBèchoat 65'minutes
  • 11Diani

Substitutes

  • 1Durand
  • 4Fazer
  • 5de Almeida
  • 10Majri
  • 12Matéo
  • 14Tounkara
  • 17Le Garrec
  • 18Asseyi
  • 19Feller
  • 20Cascarino
  • 21Picaud
  • 23Bècho

Brazil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
  • 2da Costa SilvaSubstituted forHickmann Alvesat 85'minutes
  • 14Leal Costa
  • 4Leone Carvalho de Souza
  • 6Dias de Britto
  • 17Alves BorgesSubstituted forAngélica Kliemaschewsk de Araújoat 86'minutes
  • 21Israel Ferraz
  • 5Bertolucci PaixãoBooked at 44mins
  • 11Leal da SilvaSubstituted forZaneratto Joãoat 80'minutes
  • 18da Silva FerreiraSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 61'minutes
  • 9de OliveiraSubstituted forVieira da Silva Veigaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1do Monte Barbosa
  • 3Sousa Feitoza
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 8Angélica Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 10Vieira da Silva Veiga
  • 13Santos Nhaia
  • 15Ferreira Sampaio
  • 16Zaneratto João
  • 19Hickmann Alves
  • 20Alonso Costantino
  • 22Gomes Rodrigues
  • 23Nunes da Silva
Referee:
Kate Jacewicz
Attendance:
49,378

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 2, Brazil 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 2, Brazil 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luana (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerolin with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Selma Bacha (France).

  5. Post update

    Kerolin (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Selma Bacha (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mônica (Brazil).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Selma Bacha (France) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandie Toletti with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Grace Geyoro (France).

  10. Post update

    Kerolin (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Léa Le Garrec (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Grace Geyoro.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Léa Le Garrec replaces Kenza Dali.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mônica (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luana following a corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Marta replaces Debinha.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Ana Vitória replaces Ary Borges.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Mônica replaces Antônia.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Ève Périsset.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! France 2, Brazil 1. Wendie Renard (France) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Lauren.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vicki Bècho (France).

Comments

Join the conversation

77 comments

  • Comment posted by Topographic, today at 14:09

    "What a finish" says the summariser for the Brazil goal, there is too much of this exaggeration. It was an easy finish from a lucky deflection. Tell it as it is!

  • Comment posted by Neo, today at 14:08

    Brazil's defense was marked absent for the second goal!

    Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec could have put packed up his easel and made it to the halfway line before Brazil woke up!

    Shocking defending!!!

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 14:07

    Actually a half decent game

  • Comment posted by GeoffHa, today at 14:04

    France better today, but still lacking the cohesive team play of Diacre’s side. Hervé undermining his cool reputation with a display of toddler petulance on the touchlind.

  • Comment posted by YellowGreenBlue_GreenRed, today at 14:00

    Also, I saw in this game that Brazil's defending and the communication with their goalkeeper is poor. On one occasion I saw the Brazil defender panic and giving away a corner when all she had to do was give the ball back to the GK.

    Why Brazil...? Why do you make unnecessary mistakes at the back giving away goals?

    Too casual Brazil and you should be more direct at goal like other teams.

  • Comment posted by NotSoLittleMouse, today at 13:58

    French defence a bit all over the place and predictable. They could easily have lost against more clinical finishers.

    Going forwar, France looks really good and need to out more players at the first post.

    Good quality game with little wastage

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 13:54

    Brilliant win for France. It is becoming increasingly obvious which teams are the talented likely cup winners and which are hanging on without any strength in depth.
    France and Germany have a steely determination missing in other sides.

  • Comment posted by Marion, today at 13:51

    People saying men football is better blah blah blah. Just stick to watching men football only then and don’t watch and/or comment here then. The misogynists are out in force!

    • Reply posted by cubalijka1, today at 13:58

      cubalijka1 replied:
      People are entitled to have an opinion on the matches they have viewed it doesn't automatically mean they're all misogynists.

  • Comment posted by New Season, today at 13:51

    Pearce & Finnis Brown give your voice a rest, again none stop talking about pointless facts about what players did 10years ago.

  • Comment posted by Pearces Left Peg, today at 13:48

    Defending at corners by some teams has been terrible. Apart from that and all the sliced clearances, mis-controls, heavy touches, aimless long balls, wayward shooting and dubious goalkeeping, the quality has been superb I must say.

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 13:45

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Marion, today at 13:48

      Marion replied:
      Pretty sure Jonathan Pearce is a man 🙄

  • Comment posted by YellowGreenBlue_GreenRed, today at 13:45

    When Brazil get the ball, why don't they pass the ball quickly to a team mate and why don't they shoot the ball with more power and venom like other teams such as Germany?

    Brazil should control their emotions better esp to the referee when under pressure. Emotions get the better of Brazil sometimes. A gift from Brazil to France.

    Great game, it felt like a Final. Brazil always gets France in WC!

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 13:45

    France played well and that's put Brazil in a very awkward position if either Jamaica/Panama wins going into the final rounds of matches

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 13:30

    Glad Renard scored the winning goal to make up for her mistake for Brazil's equaliser - Was too deep. Would have been offside otherwise

  • Comment posted by Lim Hsien Jin, today at 13:28

    Allen Les bleus

  • Comment posted by ProperFootballTeam, today at 13:25

    Typical women’s football standard, even at this so-called elite international WC stage.

    Always shooting wayward into Row-Z over a sideway distribution for better crossing;
    Holding the ball for too long in midfield, instead of an efficient 1-2 give-and-go;
    Shooting without much power at all…

    Even league 2 teams in EFL can beat them easily.
    Equal pay matching Premier League players? How dare!

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 13:36

      Bob replied:
      It’s a different game, that’s the explanation for the dreadfully low skill levels apparently.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria21103214
2Canada21102114
3Australia21013303
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22002026
2Denmark21011103
3China21011103
4Haiti200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Brazil21015233
3Jamaica20200002
4Panama201104-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22007166
2Italy210115-43
3South Africa201134-11
4Argentina201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

