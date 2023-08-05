Rochdale v Ebbsfleet United

RochdaleRochdale17:30EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fylde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aldershot
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Altrincham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Barnet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Boreham Wood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bromley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Chesterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Dag & Red
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Dorking
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Eastleigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Ebbsfleet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Halifax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Gateshead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Hartlepool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kidderminster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Maidenhead United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Oxford City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Solihull Moors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Southend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Wealdstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Woking
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The extraordinary story of the rise and fall of the inventor of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer
Paul Rose tells the story of the ground-breaking mission and meets the last living survivor
Go behind the scenes of the biggest ever fraud investigation by Durham Police
The Ascent of Man is a true TV landmark that spellbound audiences in the 1970s
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.