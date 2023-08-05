Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0FyldeAFC Fylde0

Maidenhead United v AFC Fylde

National League

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Asare
  • 4De Havilland
  • 27Adams
  • 3Beckwith
  • 6Lokko
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 20Clerima
  • 17Smith
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 9McCoulsky

Substitutes

  • 7Parsons
  • 12Keetch
  • 16Pettit
  • 21Eweka
  • 26Kinsella

Fylde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Richardson
  • 3Conlan
  • 4Davis
  • 11Omotayo
  • 8Philliskirk
  • 5Obi
  • 10Haughton
  • 17Barrett
  • 19Ustabasi
  • 23Whitehead
  • 33Bird

Substitutes

  • 6Whitmore
  • 9Charman
  • 16Glynn
  • 20Walker
  • 27Ligendza
Referee:
Aji Ajibola

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fylde10100001
2Aldershot10100001
3Altrincham10100001
4Barnet10100001
5Boreham Wood10100001
6Bromley10100001
7Chesterfield10100001
8Dag & Red10100001
9Dorking10100001
10Eastleigh10100001
11Halifax10100001
12Gateshead10100001
13Hartlepool10100001
14Kidderminster10100001
15Maidenhead United10100001
16Oldham10100001
17Oxford City10100001
18Solihull Moors10100001
19Southend10100001
20Wealdstone10100001
21Woking10100001
22York10100001
23Ebbsfleet00000000
24Rochdale00000000
