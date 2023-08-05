Maidenhead United v AFC Fylde

First Half begins.
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 2Asare
- 4De Havilland
- 27Adams
- 3Beckwith
- 6Lokko
- 10Ferdinand
- 20Clerima
- 17Smith
- 8Nathaniel-George
- 9McCoulsky
Substitutes
- 7Parsons
- 12Keetch
- 16Pettit
- 21Eweka
- 26Kinsella
Fylde
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Richardson
- 3Conlan
- 4Davis
- 11Omotayo
- 8Philliskirk
- 5Obi
- 10Haughton
- 17Barrett
- 19Ustabasi
- 23Whitehead
- 33Bird
Substitutes
- 6Whitmore
- 9Charman
- 16Glynn
- 20Walker
- 27Ligendza
- Referee:
- Aji Ajibola
Live Text
Kick Off
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.