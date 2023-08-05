Southend United v Oldham Athletic

SouthendSouthend United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 3Ralph
- 9Cardwell
- 7Bridge
- 6Kensdale
- 8Husin
- 11Powell
- 16Taylor
- 17Miley
- 18Fonguck
Substitutes
- 10Mooney
- 14Wood
- 24Demetriou
- 28Coker
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Norman
- 3Kitching
- 4Hogan
- 11Ward
- 6Shelton
- 5Hobson
- 10Nuttall
- 14Sheron
- 16Raglan
- 21Sutton
- 30Norwood
Substitutes
- Dickenson
- 7Willoughby
- 9Fondop-Talum
- 13Hudson
- 19Gardner
- Referee:
- Richie Watkins
Match report to follow.