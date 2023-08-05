Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town

First Half begins.
Doncaster
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lawlor
- 2Sterry
- 5Olowu
- 6Wood
- 23Senior
- 8Broadbent
- 17Bailey
- 10Rowe
- 7Molyneux
- 20Ironside
- 11Taylor
- 3Maxwell
- 9Miller
- 14Biggins
- 18Sotona
- 22Roberts
- 32Bottomley
Harrogate
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Oxley
- 14Sims
- 16McDonald
- 15O'Connor
- 23Foulds
- 8Cornelius
- 30Gibson
- 12Folarin
- 9Odoh
- 11Daly
- 18Muldoon
- 3Mattock
- 4Falkingham
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 10Daly
- 13Thomas
- 17Sutton
- Scott Tallis
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.