Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County0GillinghamGillingham0

Stockport County v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Horsfall
  • 3Touray
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 8Camps
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 17Rydel
  • 25Olaofe
  • 11Powell
  • 20Barry

Substitutes

  • 4Wright
  • 5Byrne
  • 9Madden
  • 12Smith
  • 15Pye
  • 24Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 26Richardson

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 5Ehmer
  • 22Ogie
  • 13Malone
  • 6Williams
  • 18Coleman
  • 8Williams
  • 7Lapslie
  • 11Jefferies
  • 9Nichols

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 3Clark
  • 10Nadesan
  • 14McKenzie
  • 17Clarke
  • 29Gbode
  • 32Chambers
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon10100001
2Accrington10100001
3Barrow10100001
4Bradford10100001
5Crawley10100001
6Crewe10100001
7Doncaster10100001
8Forest Green10100001
9Gillingham10100001
10Grimsby10100001
11Harrogate10100001
12MK Dons10100001
13Mansfield10100001
14Morecambe10100001
15Newport10100001
16Notts County10100001
17Salford10100001
18Stockport10100001
19Sutton United10100001
20Tranmere10100001
21Walsall10100001
22Wrexham10100001
23Colchester00000000
24Swindon00000000
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC