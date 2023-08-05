Colchester United v Swindon Town

ColchesterColchester United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Goodman
- 3Iandolo
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 8Bandeira
- 5Hall
- 14Hopper
- 22Tchamadeu
- 10Chilvers
- 16Read
- 23Lawrence
- 9Tovide
Substitutes
- 2Greenidge
- 7Jay
- 24Akinde
- 29Hornby
- 30Kazeem
- 42Fevrier
- 232Ihionvien
Swindon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Mahoney
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 12Brewitt
- 5Blake-Tracy
- 2Hutton
- 6McEachran
- 8Khan
- 19Uwakwe
- 10Kemp
- 32Austin
- 11Hepburn-Murphy
Substitutes
- 7Young
- 14Wakeling
- 16Cain
- 23Kinsella
- 25Brann
- 31Minturn
- 35Brown
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match report to follow.