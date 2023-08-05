Close menu
League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Goodman
  • 3Iandolo
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 8Bandeira
  • 5Hall
  • 14Hopper
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 10Chilvers
  • 16Read
  • 23Lawrence
  • 9Tovide

Substitutes

  • 2Greenidge
  • 7Jay
  • 24Akinde
  • 29Hornby
  • 30Kazeem
  • 42Fevrier
  • 232Ihionvien

Swindon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Mahoney
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 12Brewitt
  • 5Blake-Tracy
  • 2Hutton
  • 6McEachran
  • 8Khan
  • 19Uwakwe
  • 10Kemp
  • 32Austin
  • 11Hepburn-Murphy

Substitutes

  • 7Young
  • 14Wakeling
  • 16Cain
  • 23Kinsella
  • 25Brann
  • 31Minturn
  • 35Brown
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon10100001
2Accrington10100001
3Barrow10100001
4Bradford10100001
5Crawley10100001
6Crewe10100001
7Doncaster10100001
8Forest Green10100001
9Gillingham10100001
10Grimsby10100001
11Harrogate10100001
12MK Dons10100001
13Mansfield10100001
14Morecambe10100001
15Newport10100001
16Notts County10100001
17Salford10100001
18Stockport10100001
19Sutton United10100001
20Tranmere10100001
21Walsall10100001
22Wrexham10100001
23Colchester00000000
24Swindon00000000
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC