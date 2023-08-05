Crawley Town v Bradford City

Delay in match because of an injury Ciarán Kelly (Bradford City).
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Addai
- 3Conroy
- 30Wright
- 5Ransom
- 2Gordon
- 4Kelly
- 26Williams
- 25Tsaroulla
- 10Darcy
- 9Orsi
- 19Telford
Substitutes
- 8Lolos
- 12Henry
- 13Ashby-Hammond
- 16Omole
- 24Simon-Swyer
- 27Khaleel
- 42Grant
Bradford
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 4Taylor
- 18Kelly
- 3Ridehalgh
- 2Halliday
- 6Smallwood
- 22Oyegoke
- 12Oduor
- 10Pattison
- 9Cook
- 7Walker
Substitutes
- 5Platt
- 8Osadebe
- 11Gilliead
- 13Doyle
- 14Smith
- 16East
- 27Derbyshire
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town).
Post update
Ciarán Kelly (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.